Here’s how the best luxury fashion brands are doing





Topline Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri, who pulled the company out of a slump after Tom Ford resigned in 2004, will step down in September amid a management shakeup that has seen the hiring of a new creative director earlier this year and now the promotion of two other executives as deputy CEOs at parent company Kering. Marco Bizzarri attends the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Red Carpet at the 79th Venice International Film … [+] Festival on September 5, 2022 in Venice, Italy. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain Getty Images Highlights Called “one of the most respected executives in the global luxury industry” by the New York TimesBizzari’s resignation comes after a year of would have decline in sales and the replacement of creative director Alessandro Michele, who left after eight years, by Sabato De Sarno, who previously worked for Dolce & Gabbana, Prada and Valentino. The management change was one of many announced by Kering this week, the the wall street journal reported Yves Saint Laurent CEO Francesca Bellettini and parent company CEO Jean-Marc Duplaix will now deputize to Kering CEO Francois-Henri Pinault, and Kering CEO Jean-Francois Palus will temporarily take the reins of Gucci in Milan. Gucci’s sales have lagged competitors like Louis Vuitton and Dior over the past year, according to WSJ, both of which are owned by Bernard Arnault’s LVMH. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> The Kering Empire ranked No. 328 on Forbes’ Global 2000, with a market value of approximately $74 billion, also owns the Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Yves Saint Laurent, Puma and Cobra brands. How 5 of the biggest luxury fashion brands are doing HermesHermes reported $12.9 billion ($11.6 billion) in revenue in 2022, up 23% from 2021. Growth in the Americas was “outstanding”, according to the brand’s financial report, following the opening of new stores in Austin and on Madison Avenue in New York, which has an entire floor dedicated to repairs. Herms does not have a famous brand ambassador and instead relies on the exclusivity of its customers and its flagship products, such as the Birkin bag, to generate revenue. Heart Evangelista is wearing a shiny white leather mini with a white latte and an orange embossed pattern … [+] Birkin Faubourg d’Hermès, designed to look like the front of a Hermès store, on April 19, 2023 in Paris, France. Photo by Edouard Berthelot Getty Images PradaThe Italian fashion brand, which also owns Miu Miu, recorded revenue increase 21% in 2022 to $4.4 billion ($4.2 billion). Retail sales increased by 24%, the the company reported, with the Asia-Pacific market considered the most profitable. Sales also increased by 59% in Europe and 37% in the Americas. In January, the brand welcomed a new CEO, Andrea Guerra, replacing Patrizio Bertelli and Miuccia Prada. Actresses Letitia Wright and Scarlett Johansson, as well as model Hunter Schafer, are among the Prada brand ambassadors. Iconic Prada handbags and shoes dedicated to Christmas are on display at the Prada store on … [+] Rome’s famous shopping street Via Condotti on December 3, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Photo by Franco Origlia Getty Images Louis VuittonLouis Vuitton turnover outmoded $22.4 billion ($20 billion) for the first time in 2022 and although parent company LVHM Mot Hennessy Louis Vuitton did not report brand-specific revenue, it did report that the parent company’s Fashion and Leather Goods business grew 20% organically. Louis Vuitton’s success has been credited in financial documents the opening of two new workshops in France, several new boutiques and the 20th anniversary collection of Tambour watches, a line called Tambour Twenty, modeled by Bradley Cooper. Zendaya and Big Time Rush musician J-Hope were named brand ambassadors this year. A representative for LVMH did not respond to a request for specific brand data for Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co. or Dior. HoYeon Jung and models walk the runway at the Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring/Summer 2023 show … [+] as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2022 in Paris, France. Photo by Peter White Getty Images ChanelFrench fashion house Chanel reported revenues of $17.2 billion in 2022, up 17% from 2021. Chanel this month launched a three-year curatorial sponsorship at Hong Kong’s M+ Museum of Contemporary Art and opened a 30,000 square meter food boutique in Beverly Hills. Chanel is represented by a number of high-profile brand ambassadors, including actor Timothe Chalamet, actress Whitney Peak and K-pop star Minji. A woman walks past a closed Chanel store in Moscow on March 10, 2022. AFP via Getty Images GucciThe brand reported 2022 revenue of $11.7 billion ($10.5 billion), up 8% from its 2021 report, a year that included the first of the Gucci House cinematic and pop-up collaborations with brands like The North Face. Gucci’s moves so far this year have included an exhibit titled Gucci Cosmoswhich lasted three months in Shanghai and the launch of Gucci Lounge, a VIP shopping concept open to high-end customers by appointment only. Harry Styles, Dakota Johnson, Indian actress Alia Bhatt and Hanni of K-pop group NewJeans are the brand ambassadors. A model walks the runway at the Gucci show during Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023/24 … [+] January 13, 2023 in Milan, Italy. Photo by Victor Virgil Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Forbes Valuation Bernard Arnault, who oversees the LVMH empire of 75 fashion and cosmetics brands, is currently the second richest person on the planet. Forbes estimates his net worth at $235 billion. Francois Pinault, owner and honorary chairman of Kering, is worth around $40.3 billion. Further reading List of Forbes World’s Billionaires Forbes Global 2000 Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri leaves leadership (The Wall Street Journal) How Jane Birkin inspired one of today’s most luxurious status symbols (Forbes) Discover Prada Marfa this summer where art and fashion collide in the Texas desert (Forbes) Pharrell Williams, Louis Vuitton’s debut menswear collection, takes Paris Fashion Week by storm (Forbes)

