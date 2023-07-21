Kate Middleton wore a ruffled dress at Wimbledon – but it wasn’t the first time





Kate, Princess of Wales, 41, appeared at the All England Lawn, Tennis and Croquet Club on Sunday wearing an emerald Roland Mouret 750 dress. With emerald teardrop earrings and an emerald and amethyst ribbon, Kate’s green ensemble looked fantastic at Wimbledon. The suit had a sleek midi length and the fit was perfect. The ensemble was vintage Kate when completed with Gianvito Rossi’s ‘105’ heels and Emmy London’s ‘Natasha’ handbag. However, many royal admirers commented on how the Princess of Wales’ structured green midi dress was wrinkled, despite looking stunning. Royal fan @CubanCelt said: “First time seeing Catherine wearing something so wrinkled. Wasn’t a good fabric choice.”

Another fan tweeted: “Love the look but not a Mouret fan as it will crease once you sit for a long time.” Kate is in shape to occasionally wear outfits that look wrinkled. One such occasion was in October 2016 during a royal tour of the Netherlands. During a visit to The Hague in 2016, Kate wore a gorgeous custom pale blue skirt suit with a pale blue “vintage style” blouse by French fashion designer Catherine Walker. The jacket had a peplum waist, huge covered buttons, a fitted bodice with a wide collar and a wide belt.

The princess’ jacket also had notched sleeves that flared out at the wrist. Additionally, Kate’s pencil skirt had an interesting design, with the stitching details visible at the hips just below the hem of the jacket. However, the fabric of her sleek cornflower blue pencil skirt disappointed Kate as it was clearly wrinkled. At the time, there were quite a few comments about the cut of the Kates jacket and the bumps under the fabric. This was probably due to the outline of Kates’ underwear. The costume had sophisticated lines and was done in a shade of blue that looked great on the princess. Unfortunately there were annoying creases on both items, particularly on the top of the sleeves and the front of the skirt around the hips.

The fabric appeared to be a silk/wool blend, but it could also be a wool crepe or Venetian wool. Kate took commercial flights to and from the Netherlands, so she had been wearing the costume for some time when she arrived at Villa Eikenhorst. For her first official royal trip abroad without husband Prince William, the royal styled her dark hair in a sleek bun and adopted a flight attendant look. The mother-of-three, who also holds a degree in art history, spent the day at the Mauritshuis in The Hague, where she studied the masterpiece Girl with a Pearl Earring. The Princess also took part in a private viewing of an exhibition featuring Dutch Old Masters on loan from the Royal Collection.

