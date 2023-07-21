Lambert Wilson starring in The House





An upcoming 10-episode drama is coming to AppleTV+ that could have fashion enthusiasts sitting on the edge of their seats. Featuring Lambert Wilson (most famous for his portrayals in The matrix movies), The House will take viewers on a stylish ride of scandal, reinvention and rivalry after a fashion dynasty is forced to deal with the repercussions of a viral video that captures Vincent LeDu (Wilson) leaving his family’s century-old haute couture house, LEDU. There’s also a power struggle, as LeDu’s former muse, Amira Casar (played by Perle Foster), sees it as an opportunity to break free from LeDu’s shadow by teaming up with rising fashion designer Paloma Castel (Zita Hanrot) in hopes of reviving the house. Their endeavors may be rooted in family ties, but what really drives them is their desire to solidify their status in the fashion world. Created by showrunners Jos Caltagirone and Valentine Milville, and based on an original idea by executive producer Alex Berge, the series is directed by award-winning filmmakers Fabrice Gobert (THE Income) and Daniel Grou aka Podz (Lupine). Redemption in the fashion industry following controversy is a recurring topic. In particular, the role of a video exposing the dirty laundry of a fashion designer in The House recalls the John Galliano incident in 2011 after Dior fired the designer following a viral video of his public anti-Semitic rant. The House may document a fictional brand, but the premise surely rings close to the truth. Style news editor Style News Editor at City and countryside covering society, style, art and design.

