Welcome to Bey Town! Fans line up and dress up for the Renaissance Tour in Minneapolis

Huntington Bank Stadium hasn’t seen this much money since the Detroit Tigers played the Vikings there in 2015. And there was a lot more excitement there.

Fans dressed in opulent and shiny outfits fit for a queen swarmed Huntington Bank Stadium on “Bey Day” Thursday in Minneapolis, according to a proclamation from Mayor Jacob Frey. Beyonc’s Renaissance World Tour came to town with a buzz and a fashion show right after Taylor Swift’s megatower touchdown last month at US Bank Stadium.

In the painted and ornate eyes of many of those fans, this one was actually the biggest show of the summer, never mind that Swift drew larger crowds two nights in a row than the roughly 35,000 in attendance for the “Single Ladies,” “Crazy in Love” and “Halo” hitmaker’s Thursday concert.

“Beyonc is the most talented female performer, period,” said Izzy Gardner, 21, of Stillwater, who lined up at 3 p.m. in a sparkly mesh dress.

Lining up behind Gardner minutes before the doors open at 5 p.m. more than three hours before showtime, with no opening act, Burnsville’s Brandon Lem echoed the vote for Queen Bey’s superiority.

“She ticks all the boxes you want in a performer: voice, body, energy,” said Lem, 38, who was glad Thursday’s gig also ticked one more box.

“I’m glad it’s outside. It just feels more fun, more of an event.”

The last major gig at the University of Minnesota Football Palace was actually Beyonc in 2016. That was the year the Vikings moved out of Huntington Bank Stadium and then named for TCF Bank after two intervening seasons pending completion of US Bank Stadium.

Since then, tour operators such as Beyonc’s big backer Live Nation have banked on the Vikings’ new stadium above the Gophers, which hosts around 15,000 people or more for concerts and has a roof to protect against the weather.

Beyonc gave US Bank Stadium a shot in 2018, when she performed there on a “co-headliner” tour with hubby Jay-Z (everyone knew there was really only one headliner). But she allegedly wanted a summer vibe on her Renaissance tour. So came his return to the site of his well-received performance in 2016.

After watching the 2016 show from the top decks, St. Anthony’s Kathreen Smith raised a lot more money to be on the floor Thursday.

“She shines a light on black culture and is such a positive force that I’m happy to support her,” Smith said, wearing a white sequin-covered mini dress.

Unlike Swift’s concerts, ticket prices for Beyonc actually dropped in the days leading up to the concert, with upper tier seats up to $50 and lower tier seats around $125 through Ticketmaster. However, tickets closest to the stage were over $500 and went up to over $3,000 for VIP options.

Atlantic City sisters Amira and Malikah Stafford flew to Minneapolis for the concert because tickets were much more affordable than to the nearest Philadelphia concert.

“He’s an iconic figure that I’ve looked up to for so many years,” said Amira Stafford, 26. “I didn’t want to miss this tour.”

In a sense, Handrick Leliebre went even further for the show. He also came wearing one of the most extravagant outfits: an all-silver ensemble consisting of a crop top, hot pants, and a round-brimmed hat larger than the hubcap of a truck.

“Seeing Beyonc was one of my biggest dreams when I came to America,” said Leliebre, a recent Twin Cities transplant from Cuba. “I’m proud that she came to Minneapolis.”

