ASU Men’s Basketball: Bobby Hurley on team chemistry, excitement ahead of Ellie Ziegler’s foreign tour

TEMPE, Arizona. Fresh off a two-year contract extension, coach Bobby Hurley headed into summer training sessions with renewed optimism. After a successful 23-win season with the Sun Devils, but one that fell narrowly in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Tournament, the Hurleys Sun Devils are welcoming a slew of new players to bolster a talented squad with chemistry already underway.

In order for the team to form into a cohesive unit, Hurley and the Sun Devils will travel around the world to three European destinations for a 10-day excursion. ASU will be away for the first time since 2019, when the Pac-12 Global Initiative Program sent the Sun Devils and Colorado Buffaloes to play in an exhibition game.

In 2017, Hurley took the team to Barcelona and Rome to explore and gain invaluable team experiences. This team started the regular season with a 12-0 record and rose to third in the nation. Hurley credited this trip with launching chemistry and gaining the trust and buy-in of the entire program that year.

Anytime you can travel and spend time together like we can on this type of travel, it’s truly a once in a lifetime experience,” Hurley said.

The team will be in Paris July 24-29, Athens July 29-31 and Mykonos July 31-August 31. 1. The team will also play a total of three matches against various European teams comprised of college and professional players.

It’s bigger than basketball, Hurley said. I think the matches will be beneficial, playing all three matches, but it’s more about team cohesion, time to see those sites, well-organized dinners, and all the ways we can kind of speed up the process and get a new group of people together.

While in Paris, ASU men’s basketball will visit the Eiffel Tower, the Louvre to see the Mona Lisa, and many of the city’s richer cultural areas. The trip will continue to Athens where the sun devils will admire the view and the rich history of the Parthenon and ancient Greece. While in Mykonos, the Greek Island will provide a relaxing beach for players and staff to enjoy and top off the summer basketball program.

The overseas tour will be in honor of Ellie Ziegler, an Arizona State alumnus and proud supporter of Arizona State’s basketball programs. His philanthropic efforts are commemorated in the trip as well as a street outside Desert Financial Arena named in his honor.

While the Sun Devils are excited about their upcoming trip, work has been aplenty in summer gym sessions, with more teamwork than ever before, according to Hurley. In an effort to boost chemistry between teammates and the foreign tour schedule, Hurley and his team worked hard to prepare the squad by training earlier in the year.

The extra workouts were great and we took full advantage of that,” Hurley said. I feel like we did a lot more team stuff this summer than any other year. So I think we were quite advanced in terms of where we need to be on the pitch.

Jamiya Neal, a seemingly veteran player, has joked about being a ten-year-old vet these days and will be entering his first year after emerging late last year. In his last eight games, Neal has averaged 8.2 points per game, including a 16-point performance in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Tournament against Nevada. Neal sensed the timing difference and credited the new transfers coming in and ready to work with intention.

It’s my third year here and we’ve never had to start (with) such a fast pace,” Neal said. We already had to do a lot more things than usual because of this trip. So, I salute the guys who came and worked, trying to improve every day, learning the games and learning the system at a faster pace than the transfers that had to before.

Nine new faces will suit ASU for what should be another competitive year in the Pac-12. Last season, the Sun Devils went 6-4 in the Pac-12, the program’s best conference record since the 1980-81 season.

With many new transfers to the program, Hurley took a curious approach to communicating with new players, learning about different programs’ summer schedules and what new players liked and disliked about their past experiences. Again, due to the current state of men’s college basketball, the turnover from team to team is huge, with players coming from all walks of life, and Hurley understands the value of a diverse group.

There’s a lot of value to bring from transfers that have been there, Hurley said. We have college guys, we have high school guys, so our roster is pretty diverse with people with a lot of different backgrounds.

During a transfer last year from the University of Michigan, sophomore guard Frankie Collins was tasked with integrating into a new system and program in the wilderness. Collins appeared in 34 games, starting with 33 and playing as the primary ball handler. Collins credited some of the veteran players for introducing him to the system the Sun Devils ran and helping him feel comfortable in a new environment. Collins, now a junior and one of the few to return, will act as a guide for incoming transfers.

I was in this position that they are now, Collins said. I’m able to put them through, let them know what to do, what to do and what not to do with the coach (Hurley) and things on campus that they can have fun doing.

Before the trip, players understand the value that trips can have with each other. According to Hurley, the players already seem to have a strong bond and that has been evident with the competitive workouts and effective training in the summer.

I think for us it’s (traveling abroad) more about creating that bond with our new teammates, Collins said. We were going to play basketball, but sometimes you have to put basketball aside. It’s the big picture, it’s building relationships, bonds that will last forever.