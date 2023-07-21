Memphis Stylist Hosts Annual MFS Weekend Fashion Show





MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) – In this 901 Now edition, a Memphis stylist prepares his models for a weekend on the Bluff City runway. For its 4th edition, the Music Fashion Sports Celebrity Weekend (MFS) is back. It’s a spin-off from All-Star Weekend with a series of events around music, fashion, and sports. A fashion week in New York, Paris is where we want to go, said Kaion Mosby. Kaion Mosby, a stylist from Memphis, coordinates the annual fashion show, part of the MFS weekend event. In the first year, I think there were probably only twenty people there, Mosby said. Last year we did maybe 60 to 70 people. So a lot of growth from the first year for sure. The goal is to collaborate with anyone under the fashion umbrella in Memphis. Bringing together designers, boutique owners, models and make-up artists. Give them a stage and an audience to display their products and services. Just kind of shedding light on fashion in Memphis, Mosby said. I think it’s a hidden gem. A lot of people don’t look at us that way and me and other people who do what I do are just trying to bring that to light. Mosby said fashion has always been his love and the style of others brings him joy and as a native of Memphis he knows that Memphis fashion comes in all styles. It’s just unique you know, it’s not just a style, I think everyone has their own thing. Yet in a city where music and sports come first, Mosby thinks the fashion industry in Memphis is often overlooked. So, whenever he is able to connect with like-minded people in the city, it creates greater opportunities. Lots of brands coming to town that you may or may not have heard of, Mosby said. Lots of their new and unreleased products so it’s going to be fun. This is an event not to be missed if you like fashion. and Of course, I think it’s not just a fashion show, but a networking event. The fashion show is scheduled for Sunday night at 5 p.m. at 409 South Main, followed by a pop-up store. For more information on tickets, visit this link: MFS Celebrity Weekend. Tickets, Sun, Jul 23, 2023, at 11.30 a.m. | Eventbrite Click here to subscribe to our newsletter! Click here to point out a spelling or grammatical error. Please include the title. Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

