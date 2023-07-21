Penny Lancaster, 52, looks radiant in a plunging floral dress as she poses on the beach in Marbella

She enjoyed the sun with her family in Marbella.

And Penny Lancaster looked as radiant as ever in a plunging floral dress as she posed for a photo on the beach on Wednesday.

The model, 52, flaunted her incredible figure in the fitted midi number which featured a front slit.

She opted to go barefoot while standing in the sand and flashing a big smile when her son Aiden Stewart, 12, snapped the shot.

Penny styled her blonde hair in soft waves and kept her makeup to a minimum to show off her flawless complexion

Stunning: Penny Lancaster, 52, looked more radiant than ever in a plunging floral dress as she posed for a photo on the beach on Wednesday

Elsewhere during the trip, her husband Rod Stewart took a break from his world tour to pose for a photo with seven of his eight grandchildren on Saturday.

The 78-year-old pop star, currently in Spain, posed with seven of her eight children and three of her grandchildren, for a rare photo.

Rod stood in the middle of the photo alongside his wife Penny and their youngest son, Aiden, while Alastair, 17, stood on the far left.

They were joined by Renee, 31, and Liam, 28, her children with actress Rachel Hunter, 53, as well as Ruby, her daughter from her relationship with model Kelly Emberg, 64.

There were also Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, Rods, two children from his marriage to actress Alana Stewart, 78.

Kimberly’s daughter, Delilah, 11, from her relationship with Benicio Del Toro, 56, was also present.

Rods’ newborn grandsons Louie and Otis, who are two months old, were also pictured alongside their respective partners.

Ruby welcomed Otis Stewart Kalick with his fiancé Jake Kalic on May 9.

Happy families: Elsewhere during the trip, her husband Rod Stewart took a break from his world tour to pose for a photo with seven of his eight grandchildren on Saturday

Firstborn: Rods’ first daughter, Sarah Streeter, 59, whom he had adopted as a baby, was not pictured, although they are in contact

And then, a few days later, on May 12, Rod’s ice hockey player son Liam and his partner Nicole Ann revealed the arrival of their first son, Louie.

However, Rod’s first daughter, Sarah Streeter, 59, whom he adopted as a baby, was not in the photo, although they are in contact.

Rod left the caption for the post free, but he attached his cover version of Louis Armstrong’s hit What a Wonderful World.

Penny also shared the photo on Instagram, writing: ‘Celebrating being together’.