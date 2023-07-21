Fashion
And just like that Fashion Recap Season 2 Episode 6
Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
Although a lot has changed from the originalsex and the citydays wear natural curls are out, blowouts are in fashion; Big was out, then in, then out, then in, and finally very, extremely an element ofAnd just like that stays the same: these women will turn away if it’s the last thing they do. Luckily for you, you don’t have to hate or stare or gush about the costumes on your own anymore. Well, do it together here. Each. Only. Week.
There are two definitive categories of humans on this planet: those who sleep in a ratty old T-shirt they may have stolen from an ex-boyfriend paired with oversized shorts they’ve worn since high school, and people in matching pajamas. Although I unfortunately fall into the old classification, all the women of And just like that fall into the latter.
This episode was huge for sleepy girls, and the level of hygge exhibited in this singular hour of television was enough to make me long for winter. From the LTW baby blue silk pajamas and nightcap to match Mirandas’ heart-patterned ensemble (an ironic choice for someone going through one of the worst love/painful/gritty triangles ever imagined) to Charlottes’ flannel jumpsuit (condom), I began to wonder if buying high-quality sleepwear would dramatically improve my levels of rest and relaxation? No, maybe it could make my whole life better?
Maybe this linen J.Crew set could save me nights of tossing and turning? Or I could splurge nearly $200 on that pink sleeper set hoping to banish all nightmares forever and ever. Do these $3,300 Prada pajamas somehow file my taxes for me?
The thought of spending money on clothes that only my sheets could admire passed quickly and quickly. I slept like a baby in my 8XL nightgown last night.
Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/MAX
My #1 rule for leaving my house when it snows in NYC and it will come as no surprise. You can’t be caught dead (or, I guess you will be be caught dead) wandering through a bomb cyclone in a flimsy bomber jacket and Adidas Sambas. I need to see the hem of your jacket brush the top of your shoes. Pretend it’s 1880 and HIDE THESE ANKLES!
With this in mind, our leading ladies have made a decent layering work. Sure, most of their outfits were impractical (Dries Van Noten high heel boots, LTW???), but we have to suspend our ingrained disbelief and safety precautions for fashion reasons. Between Lisa Todd Wexley’s snowstorm look (a Balmain cape draped over a Dior sweater and a Celine skirt accessorized with a Valentino bag) and Charlotte’s long pink trench coat, it was a tight call for this week’s standout fashion moment. But wear Moncler Genius x Pierpaolo Piccioli puffy maxi skirt set took the cake (a similar set of the collaboration sells for over $13,000).
While I hope Carrie wore some serious snow pants under that puffy skirt, it’s impossible not to admit how much fun it was watching this fuzzy freak slog its way down a nondescript New York avenue in the midst of a life-threatening snowstorm. Absolutely absurd and fabulous at the same time. Amazing!
Photo: Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
Wear a turquoise jumpsuit, she’s a laid-back, laid-back girl this season!
Looks fabulous, overdone fake-feather jacket worn just to go to the Apple Store. She is a woman with taste.
Carrie in another round neck typing her email to Aiden! She is a changed woman!
Pink twisted sweater door!!!! I need it more than anything I’ve seen on the show. Chic and cozy!
Loewe’s hand dress on the master of ceremonies at MoMA. It is currently on sale for $389.99 down from the original $1,300. Only one size left and that’s mine
