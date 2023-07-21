Fashion
Breaking down the Barbie phenomenon, from Mattel to Chanel
Today, consumers live in a Barbie world. This is something that brand owner Mattel has been working to ensure.
Along with a global marketing push for director Greta Gerwigs’ highly anticipated film, which is rolling out to cinemas around the world this week, a series of Barbie collaborations are now flooding the market.
From Gap, Boohoo and Zara, to Pinkberry and Burger King, brands from fashion to beauty to homewares have all participated in the collaboration with the film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The DTC Backdrop paint store sells Dream House Pink wall paint. Crocs created a co-branded pair of their signature clogs, adding shimmering pink soles. London retailer Selfridges has even built a life-size Barbie Dream House in-store, where shoppers can rent looks inspired by different Barbies over the years.
For Barbies owner Mattel, the release marks a turning point as the company strives to boost the cultural relevance of its flagship brand, while finding new ways to leverage its core intellectual property beyond licensed plastic toys and children’s clothing.
For any brand, owning a color is a pretty powerful statement and recognition, said Mattel President and Chief Operating Officer Richard Dickson. People don’t call it pink-core, they call it Barbie-core. It becomes a very powerful place.
How do fashion brands and retailers interact with Barbie?
As a fashion doll with a fashion habit, the fact that Barbie’s wardrobe takes center stage in the film should come as no surprise. Barbie has a new look for every occasion, whether it’s a day at the beach, snowmobiling through a blizzard or head-to-toe Chanel (a nod to Robbies’ close relationship with the French brand).
In-store, Barbie fans are easily embracing the look: Mattel has teamed up with more than 100 brands and retailers on collaborations to satisfy every appetite: from Zara, which sells a lookalike of Barbie’s pink gingham dress for 50 ($56), to Impala, which sells the films’ neon-yellow rollerblades for 190 ($213).
For brands, collaborations with Barbie are a way to tap into a major cultural phenomenon surrounding the biggest movie of the summer. On the red carpet, luxury names get in on the action, with Margot Robbie wearing looks from Valentino, Vivienne Westwood and Versace during the press tour.
In the past, Chanel has come under fire on social media for dressing Robbie in looks that some fans say don’t match her personal style. But the brand could now reap the spoils of its big bet on the Australian-born star, Chanel ambassador since 2018 and star of the brand’s new advertising campaign for its J12 watch.
What will the collaborations mean for Mattel?
For Barbie’s parent company, the plethora of collaborations that are a mix of licensing deals and joint ventures, Dickson said, are more than just a tool to promote the film. It’s a way to keep the brand front and center while providing an opportunity and expanding the reach of the Barbie brand beyond the core consumer audience for its fashion dolls.
It gives us the opportunity to monetize the brand outside of the toy aisle, Dickson said. Despite the fact that there is a large list of partners, it’s a very neatly curated matrix across industries, ages, stages, demographics, distribution, so everyone can play Barbie.
As Barbie-mania reaches fever pitch, it seems adult consumers are more than happy to splurge on franchise fashion products. Hours after Zara released her Barbie collection, a capsule of looks inspired by the outfits Robbie wears in the movie, most of the pieces were sold out. Other collaborations with Crocs, Aldo and Gap are also sold out.
Why now?
The current Barbie frenzy is the perfect collision of a slew of trends, said Katie Thomas, who leads the Kearney Consumer Institute at strategy and consulting firm Kearney. In addition to the film, customer nostalgia, the popularity of Barbie-cores on Tiktok, and influential brands pushing hot pink down the runway have all played a role.
For Mattel, the moment represents the crescendo of a years-long turnaround effort to rehabilitate the Barbie name, which had fallen out of favor with consumers. By the late 2000s, Barbie had become a brand perceived as outdated, at odds with feminist values and female empowerment. In 2014, Barbie doll sales hit an all-time low after three consecutive years of decline.
This prompted Mattel to undertake a major U-turn to renew its flagship brand, led by Dickson, a fashion and retail veteran who started his career at Bloomingdales. Barbie herself has become more diverse, represented by a wider variety of ethnicities and body shapes. The message also changed and an effort continued throughout the film, which mocks many of the stereotypes surrounding the doll.
Last year, Barbie was the number one doll brand globally and the number two toy brand overall, Mattel said, citing third-party market research data.
Fashion collaborations were a key part of the marketing strategy designed to help push the The Barbie brand is back in the spotlight: a tie-up with Jeremy Scott, who designed a Barbie-themed collection for Spring/Summer 2015, was a hit on social media at the time. Since then, the brand has also collaborated with Vera Wang, Tommy Hilfiger, Halpern and Balmain.
Yet none of these efforts have come close to the hype that is happening now. The film represents the pinnacle of their efforts to reposition Barbie, and Mattel is making an effort in all markets to cash in.
It can be very difficult to make that decision between being a bit elusive and strategic and then being ubiquitous, Thomas said. The Barbie team clearly leaned into the pervasiveness of it all, which I think was ultimately the right piece.
What will Barbie-mania mean for Mattel’s business?
Mattel, whose core business is already dolls and other toys, is in an advantageous position: rarely is a franchise so well positioned to effectively capitalize on the hype of a new movie release through retail.
Ultimately, they sell products, said retail strategy consultant Wizz Selvey. They saw the opportunity for collaboration and knew the scale of impact they could have, having many product launches.
While doll sales still drive the majority of Barbie’s revenue, Dickson said the brand’s fastest growing segment is collaborations and partnerships, though he declined to share specific numbers. (Mattel does not give numbers for individual brands.)
Analysts estimate the new film could fetch between $450 and $550 million globally, up from previous estimates of around $325 million, which could also translate to higher earnings for Mattel. The company’s stock has gained about 13% since the start of the year.
After that ?
It remains to be seen how long Barbie-mania can last. In the immediate term, the film’s wider reception will likely be a big factor in whether Barbie stays front and center.
Dickson still sees a longer-term opportunity. After Barbie, Mattel plans to leverage the other brands in its portfolio in the same way: a Hot Wheels movie is already in the works, Dickson said. Undoubtedly, an abundance of product collaborations will soon follow.
It increases the reach of our brands, Dickson said. Age is elastic, [through targeted collaborations] we can appeal to a variety of different ages and stages.
