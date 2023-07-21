Sarah Hyland in mini dress shows off fit figure – Celebwell





modern family And the island of love Star Sarah Hyland sheds light on the impact a great pose (and edit!) can have on a social media selfie. Hyland, 32, shared photos of herself posing in the sun, wearing a lime green mini dress. “Instagram versus reality @loveislandusa tonight!!!” she captioned the post. “Lol I love you,” commented his girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens. Hyland was born with kidney dysplasia and has had two kidney transplants since she was 21, which means she takes her health and well-being seriously. How does she stay in shape? Read on to see 5 ways Hyland stay in shape and the photos that prove they work. Hyland does full body and strength training with personal trainer Chad Landers. “There’s a certain component because she’s on camera that she wants to look good and be strong, but she’s really not afraid to lift weights and be strong,” lander says. “She loves being strong and getting stronger. I have dozens of exercises that I mix and match to keep her from getting bored and work things out in different planes of motion. Sarah is very dedicated. She really loves training and pushing herself.”df44d9eab23ea271ddde7545ae2c09ec Hyland loves cheese and never limits herself to enjoying it as much as she wants. “One of my favorite cheeses is like this cranberry cheese, it’s delicious, I’m obsessed”, she says. “And 15 minutes later I looked down and it was all gone! A brand new piece of cheese and it was all gone! Whatever! Eat the whole piece of cheese if you want! If you feel good about yourself, that’s really all that matters. Food is a big thing for me, not medicate myself with food but allow me to say, ‘It’s okay, eat all the cheese.'” Hyland uses a facial roller as part of her skincare routine. “I use my beauty tool, a face roller, every day, no matter what moisturizer or serum I use,” she says. “Collagen Peptide24 is formulated to penetrate the surface of your skin, but I like to use an extra beauty roller to get even more penetration. I feel like I’m saying too much penetration and penetration now! But as far as skincare goes, it helps stimulate natural collagen production. I just included a jade roller in my current skin routine.” Hyland spent time in Berlin last year, where she started taking Pilates classes. “I try to get back in shape to really feel strong at the end of the day; I haven’t been able to train for so long,” she says. “I’m back on the Pilates and strength training bandwagon. I think it’s really important for women to diversify their workout routines and not be afraid to lift weights. I still feel really empowered when I’m doing 150-pound leg presses.” Hyland swears by Epsom salt baths for relaxation and healthy skin. “I really love bath salts; Epsom salt baths are so amazing,” she says. “And depending on my mood, I’ll add matching essential oils to my baths. If I want to relax and feel peace and calm, I’ll add lavender oil. If I’m looking to feel energized, maybe I’ll add orange or peppermint essential oil. And after every shower, before I dry off, I put coconut oil all over my body to lock in moisture.”

