Fashion designer Betsey Johnson, 80, reveals the shocking reason she married NO PANTS when she married Velvet Underground co-founder John Cale in 1968

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson has revealed she married Velvet Underground co-founder John Cale in her underwear – after a town hall judge told her ‘women weren’t allowed to marry’ with pants down their backs in 1968.

The style icon, 80, explained in a recent ICT Tac video that she was forced to suddenly change her wardrobe while she and the musician were getting married because there were strict rules about what women could and could not wear at the time.

She explained that women had to put on skirts or dresses, so when she walked to the courthouse in a “tunic and bell bottoms” she was turned away.

But instead of going home to change, Betsey – who is well known for breaking the mold when it comes to her designs – took her pants off on the spot, then in front of the judge, leaving her in only the “crotchless” shirt and underwear.

Betsey Johnson has revealed she married John Cale in her underwear – after a town hall judge told her ‘women weren’t allowed to marry’ with pants down in 1968. They are seen at the wedding

The style icon, 80, explained on TikTok that she was forced to suddenly change her wardrobe by tying herself up because there were strict rules on what women could wear at the time

She explained that women had to put on skirts or dresses, so when she walked to the courthouse in a “tunic and bell bottoms”, she was turned away.

“John Cale of the Velvet Underground and I got married in 1968. I wore a beautiful burgundy crushed velvet tunic and bell bottoms, and John wore a black canvas suit I made for him,” she recalled in the TikTok, which has now been viewed over 569,000 times.

Instead of going home to change, Betsey (seen in 2019) took off her pants on the spot in front of the judge, leaving her only in the ‘crotchless’ shirt and underwear

“We went to the town hall to get married. All of a sudden they’re like, “We can’t marry you in pants.” Can you believe that?

‘The rule was, [women] couldn’t do anything in pants. You couldn’t go to the restaurant in pants and you [certainly] couldn’t get married in pants.

“So what was really funny was that I was wearing a little crotchless tunic. Right in front of the judge, I said, ‘I’m not going home to change. I’m just going to take my pants off.” So I got married in this tiny little velvet tunic.

Betsey and John were married for three years before splitting in 1971. They are said to have met through mutual friend Edie Sedgwick.

“Betsey was a strong character,” John later wrote in his memoir, What’s Welsh for Zen?

“I really admired him. It seemed like Betsey knew everyone I knew. It was a match made in heaven.

As for why they broke up, the 81-year-old songwriter and producer explained that their conflicting schedules were to blame.

She said: “I was wearing a little crotchless tunic. Right in front of the judge, I said, “I’m not going home to change. I’m just going to take my pants off.” So I got married in the little tunic’

Betsey and John were married for three years before splitting in 1971 due to their contrasting schedules. They are seen together in 2001

“Betsey worked hard the whole time. She would often spend weeks in San Francisco or Los Angeles, where her factories were,” he explained.

It appears that they are still on good terms as the former couple have reunited on numerous occasions. Most recently, they were pictured together on the Grammys red carpet in 2017 (seen)

“I realized that our professional backgrounds were so divergent that we actually lived in completely different worlds.

“Betsey seemed able to easily move in and out of my world, but I couldn’t negotiate hers.

“I felt blocked by that. At that point, I felt lonely and found someone else. Betsey and I were both interested in our careers excluding personal relationships.

Betsey then married Jeffrey Oliviere in 1981, but they also divorced in 1984.

She married Brian Reynolds in 1997, and the two have been married ever since.

In 2011, when Betsey was asked if she was still in touch with ex-husband John, she had nothing but positive things to say about their romance.

‘You know, we zigzag in and out of each other’s lives’ she bomb. “But no matter how many years pass, when we log on, it’s 1968 and it’s the same old, same old.

“He’s still as crazy and energetic as I am. Sometimes I think of all my boyfriends and husbands, he was the best.

Many people were captivated by Betsey’s confession about her marriage, and they called her “iconic” and “legendary” for taking her pants off in the courtroom in the comments section.

“But we were too crazy! And still are. I wish him a lot of good. And he’ll still land in New York and say, “Hey Bets.” He was a nice guy. I chose well.

The former couple have publicly reunited on numerous occasions. Most recently, they were photographed together on the Grammys red carpet in 2017.

Many people were captivated by Betsey’s confession about her marriage, and they called her “iconic” and “legendary” for taking off her pants in the courtroom in the comments section of the now viral TikTok.

“Betsy is a hero for women. It’s one of the many reasons I adore her,” one viewer wrote.

“This story is crazy,” someone else commented. “Your reaction is why I admire you as a human and a designer.”

“So iconic,” another user gushed. “No one can compare.”

Another person said, “She’s always a vibe and so inspiring.”