Men’s cargo pants will brighten up your summer cuts 23
Stay on top of the best mens fashion trends can sometimes mean throwing away what you thought you knew, putting aside old opinions in favor of something unexpected. Take the rise of athleisure over the past decade: gear once reserved for the gym has transformed into something street-ready and stylish, and that’s not the only drastic change in the world of menswear. Consider cargo pants.
With purely functional roots in the armed forces, cargo pants have been popular with hikers and those who love the great outdoors thanks to plenty of pockets, durable fabric like cotton, twill or ripstop, and roomy design. But cargo pants also get a bad rap because the pants you wore in middle school or high school are a far cry from your modern tastes these days, right?
If you look closely, however, you will notice a change. Today’s cargo pants are more streamlined, made with a softer, stretchier fabric that fits better and doesn’t go over the pockets. Of course, all the classic colors are on display as well, from military-minded olive and khaki to dressier shades of navy and black.
Also, like your favorite joggers, you can wear the best cargo pants simply and stylishly with a pocket tee and denim jacket, for example. Some are even tapered like joggers, so you can show off your favorite high-top sneakers. It’s time to invest.
The Best Men’s Cargo Pants to Wear Right Now
$49.90
Sometimes the best way to dive into a trend is to save a few bucks by shopping with a brand you trust. In that case, UNIQLO is definitely that brand, and this pair uses a clean set of side cargo pockets and stretchy cotton dobby fabric for a classic (rather than boyish) look.
MUNICIPAL Overland cargo pants
$128
Cutting down the bulk of old-school cargo pants is the main mission of today’s cargo crop, including this pair from Mark Wahlbergs athleisure-meets-everyday brand MUNICIPAL. Ripstop cotton fabric is hardwearing, while this pair has six handy pockets for your travel needs.
John Elliott Tapered satin drawstring cargo pants
$350
Buy now
Best known for his sleek, ultra-soft sweatpants (and for breathing new life into athleisure in general), John Elliott tastefully embraces the cargo pant with a clean tapered leg and mid-rise waist in a stretchy polyester fabric.
DUER Live Free Adventure Pants
$149
DUER makes durable apparel (like flannel-lined stretch jeans) designed to perform from city to trail and back. That versatility is rare with these jogger-adventure hybrid pants, which look like something you’ll find on screen in Dunes. Geometric cargo pockets use sleek concealed zippers, while the exclusive stretch cotton-blend fabric is triple stitched for durability.
$29.99
Swap out your olive or khaki cargo pants for a clean, dressy look that pairs especially well with white sneakers. It’s the sharp navy color that really makes this pair a winner, although they’re also suitable for all-day city exploration, thanks to the stretchy cotton-blend fabric.
PacSun cotton and nylon calligraphy cargo pants
$39.99
With a dash of inspiration through skater culture and a neat artistic touch through calligraphy detailing, PacSun manages to bottle SoCal vibes into a seriously cool pair of cargo pants in a straight fit. The only thing missing is a pair of low profile skate sneakers.
Adidas Enjoy Summer Cargo Pants
$75
Show your love of the three stripes with a pair of ripstop cotton cargo pants practically made to roll up when you show off your favorite Adidas high kicks or Samba sneakers.
Todd Snyder cotton and linen officer cargo pants
$328
The cargo pants get an upgrade that takes them from the field to fashion week via acclaimed American designer Todd Snyder. This pair features functional touches, like drawstring ankles for a customizable fit, while six pockets play up the classic military inspiration. Plus, the straight cut is snug enough to wear with a navy lightweight cotton blazer over a T-shirt for the perfect asymmetrical look.
G-STAR Raw 3-D Tapered Cargo Pants
$180
G-STAR Raw rocks the design of one of the best cargo pants for men every step of the way. How? They moved the typical side pockets to the upper thigh for easy access to your EDC (everyday carry), and they flipped the fabric in a rich two-tone design. Trust me: this pair is guaranteed to stand out when worn with a deep olive field jacket for a monochromatic ensemble.
$90
Herschel is on a mission to take control of your travel wardrobe. The brand already makes excellent travel bags, tote bags, dopp cases, etc., which are brightly colored and useful. Complete your next #OOTD for a day on the road with a lightweight, ripstop six-pocket cargo pant, ideal for streamlined travel.
Carhartt WIP Ripstop Cargo Pants
$148
All the cool kids are wearing Carhartt and its European-inspired WIP line these days (thanks, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna). While you might not be able to pull off all of Carhartt’s A$AP favourites, these ripstop cargo pants are a great start, with articulated knees adding a neat design detail alongside Carhartt’s classic dark beige colourway.
