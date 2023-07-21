Designer Joseph Altuzarra recalls Kate Middleton wearing his creation in 2016: ‘The dress sold out immediately’





Kate Middleton is known for her impeccably chic and feminine royal style, which typically includes coat dresses, summer outfits, and pleated sets. So, whenever the Princess of Wales steps out, she leaves everyone impressed with her dress sense. Something similar was seen in 2016 when Kate wore a blue dress with black and white polka dots to visit Stewards Academy with Prince William for their Heads Together campaign. Now the designer of the dress, Joseph Altuzarra, has explained what happened when the princess wore her dress in a video recently shared on Tiktok. “Designing a dress *literally* fit for a princess,” he captioned, alongside a video showing the Aimee dress on a model behind him. Taking everyone in on the creative process behind the stunning dress, he said, “This dress was created for the Pre-Fall 2016 collection, I was inspired by those tea dresses from the 1930s. I wanted the silhouette to be very feminine but still quite sexy. Altuzarra shared that he had no idea kate was planning to wear this dress. “A few months after this collection was released, I woke up to a ton of messages and realized that Kate, Princess of Wales had worn the dress to an event. The dress immediately sold out,” he said. Expressing his happiness at the idea of ​​Kate repeating the dress, the designer mentioned that when she wore it a second time during a Zoom interview about a year ago, it made him so happy. “It’s still one of my favorite dresses to this day,” Altuzarra said. But not only two, kate brought this creation to the public eye three times. Last May, she stunned in this dress to record a “Mental Health Minute” radio message with Prince William. Kate, Princess of Wales waves to ballboys and ballboys as she arrives for the presentation ceremony for the men’s singles final of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London (Source: AP) Recently, Kate Middleton turned heads at the Wimbledon Championships Finals as she showed up in a stunning fitted emerald green dress by Roland Mouret, featuring half sleeves, a round neckline and dramatic draping over one shoulder. She accessorized this dress with a pair of Milina London earrings, a neutral Emmy London clutch, Victoria Beckham sunglasses and a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps. For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

