Silver Foxs Summer Fashion Show returns for 15th year in support of AIDS Food Store

Fabulous summer swimsuits, fierce models and a friendly fashion show have become a beloved tradition of the LGBTQ community that helps keep the AIDS food store, Long Beach, running.

Local gay bar The Silver Fox will hold its 15th year annual fashion show and fundraiser, where residents will parade down a runway showing off this year’s swimwear, underwear and t-shirt styles. Participants will be able to vote (with loud applause) for their favorite model, buy various clothes and participate in raffles for a number of prizes.

Majority owner of The Silver Fox, John Barnes was part of the team that created the fashion show. He worked at the bar in nearly every position during his 40-year tenure and couldn’t remember the exact conversation that sparked the first show, but told the Signal Grandstand, I’m sure it happened over a cocktail party.

The Silver Fox was hosting fashion shows in the late 80s shortly after it opened. During the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, when more than 100,000 people died from the disease according to the Center for Disease Control, places like The Silver Fox have become a safe haven for the LGBTQ community to mourn, celebrate and support each other.

A master of ceremonies leads the Fox Food & Fashion show at the Silver Fox. (Courtesy of John Newell)

It wasn’t easy being gay in the ’80s. Most people didn’t date, Barnes said. When you walked into a gay bar, it was kind of a sign of strength. It was a tough time, it was the start of HIV and coming to gay bars was kind of a rite of passage.

John Newell, who helped run the AIDS Food Store (AFS) in Long Beach for nearly 18 years, joined the store for similar reasons. After his partner died of HIV in 2000, he wanted to help those going through the same experience.

I’ve always wanted to find a way to give back to the community and help and make sure people have the food and necessities they need to continue living healthy, vibrant lives, Newell said.

Long Beachs AFS was established in 1985, at the height of the AIDS epidemic, to meet the growing needs of the LGBTQ community. The store operated out of Christ Chapel Church in East Long Beach until about six years ago when it moved to a location on Willow Street and Atlantic Avenue.

When we started the grocery store in 85, our customers lived on a short-term basis, sometimes three to six months… Now, with advances in medication, we were seeing our customers much longer. -John Newell, long-time worker for AIDS Food Store, Long Beach

Newell was on the AFS board of directors when the fashion show began and has helped organize it every year since.

At first we were nervous and a bit unsure how it would be received, if people came, Newell said. This first year, we were blown away by the success of this one.

Newell explained that food insecurity has worsened for community members during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. AFS currently serves 250-300 people per month, all of whom have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.

When we first opened the grocery store in ’85, our customers lived on short notice, sometimes three to six months, Newell said. Now, with advances in medication, we were seeing our clients much longer. Some of them have medical issues where they just can’t work and by coming to AFS they know they can get healthy, delicious food without having to worry about it.

Models for the Fox Food & Fashion show and a local drag queen pose for a photo. (Courtesy of John Newell)

AFS prides itself on providing fresh, healthy food to its customers with a variety of options for dietary restrictions. Each year, the fashion show raises at least $5,000 for AFS, which is used to stock its shelves with fresh meats, vegetables, fruits, dairy and more.

The bulk of the donations will come from raffle prizes including a brand new beach cruiser, $200 and $500 gift cards for Best Buys, VIP tickets to the Q Film Festival and tickets to the Orange County Fair.

One of the models made up of members of a Long Beach kickball team and last-minute participants drawn from the crowd will be crowned Top Model and receive an award. Barnes said models often invite friends and family to the show, and crowd cheers to decide the winner can be hotly contested.

Some participating models have become Silver Fox Fashion Show alumni, showcasing JP Designs clothing year after year.

Participants can also watch drag shows.

It’s just been a real ride at Silver Fox, Barnes said. I’ve seen a lot of history over the years of grandfathering, gaining acceptance, progress through the 80s and 90s, and so it’s a new world out there, and I’m glad to be here to enjoy it.

The Silver Fox Fashion Show will take place on Sunday, July 23 starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees are strongly encouraged to purchase drinks, raffle tickets and other merchandise to benefit the AIDS Food Store in Long Beach.

