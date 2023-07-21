Fashion
Silver Foxs Summer Fashion Show returns for 15th year in support of AIDS Food Store
Fabulous summer swimsuits, fierce models and a friendly fashion show have become a beloved tradition of the LGBTQ community that helps keep the AIDS food store, Long Beach, running.
Local gay bar The Silver Fox will hold its 15th year annual fashion show and fundraiser, where residents will parade down a runway showing off this year’s swimwear, underwear and t-shirt styles. Participants will be able to vote (with loud applause) for their favorite model, buy various clothes and participate in raffles for a number of prizes.
Majority owner of The Silver Fox, John Barnes was part of the team that created the fashion show. He worked at the bar in nearly every position during his 40-year tenure and couldn’t remember the exact conversation that sparked the first show, but told the Signal Grandstand, I’m sure it happened over a cocktail party.
The Silver Fox was hosting fashion shows in the late 80s shortly after it opened. During the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, when more than 100,000 people died from the disease according to the Center for Disease Control, places like The Silver Fox have become a safe haven for the LGBTQ community to mourn, celebrate and support each other.
It wasn’t easy being gay in the ’80s. Most people didn’t date, Barnes said. When you walked into a gay bar, it was kind of a sign of strength. It was a tough time, it was the start of HIV and coming to gay bars was kind of a rite of passage.
John Newell, who helped run the AIDS Food Store (AFS) in Long Beach for nearly 18 years, joined the store for similar reasons. After his partner died of HIV in 2000, he wanted to help those going through the same experience.
I’ve always wanted to find a way to give back to the community and help and make sure people have the food and necessities they need to continue living healthy, vibrant lives, Newell said.
Long Beachs AFS was established in 1985, at the height of the AIDS epidemic, to meet the growing needs of the LGBTQ community. The store operated out of Christ Chapel Church in East Long Beach until about six years ago when it moved to a location on Willow Street and Atlantic Avenue.
When we started the grocery store in 85, our customers lived on a short-term basis, sometimes three to six months… Now, with advances in medication, we were seeing our customers much longer.
-John Newell, long-time worker for AIDS Food Store, Long Beach
Newell was on the AFS board of directors when the fashion show began and has helped organize it every year since.
At first we were nervous and a bit unsure how it would be received, if people came, Newell said. This first year, we were blown away by the success of this one.
Newell explained that food insecurity has worsened for community members during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. AFS currently serves 250-300 people per month, all of whom have been diagnosed with HIV/AIDS.
When we first opened the grocery store in ’85, our customers lived on short notice, sometimes three to six months, Newell said. Now, with advances in medication, we were seeing our clients much longer. Some of them have medical issues where they just can’t work and by coming to AFS they know they can get healthy, delicious food without having to worry about it.
AFS prides itself on providing fresh, healthy food to its customers with a variety of options for dietary restrictions. Each year, the fashion show raises at least $5,000 for AFS, which is used to stock its shelves with fresh meats, vegetables, fruits, dairy and more.
The bulk of the donations will come from raffle prizes including a brand new beach cruiser, $200 and $500 gift cards for Best Buys, VIP tickets to the Q Film Festival and tickets to the Orange County Fair.
One of the models made up of members of a Long Beach kickball team and last-minute participants drawn from the crowd will be crowned Top Model and receive an award. Barnes said models often invite friends and family to the show, and crowd cheers to decide the winner can be hotly contested.
Some participating models have become Silver Fox Fashion Show alumni, showcasing JP Designs clothing year after year.
Participants can also watch drag shows.
It’s just been a real ride at Silver Fox, Barnes said. I’ve seen a lot of history over the years of grandfathering, gaining acceptance, progress through the 80s and 90s, and so it’s a new world out there, and I’m glad to be here to enjoy it.
The Silver Fox Fashion Show will take place on Sunday, July 23 starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free, but attendees are strongly encouraged to purchase drinks, raffle tickets and other merchandise to benefit the AIDS Food Store in Long Beach.
Related Items:
|
Sources
2/ https://sigtrib.com/the-silver-foxs-summer-fashion-show-returns-for-15th-year-to-support-aids-food-store/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Barbenheimer’ fever hits Hollywood, but what about Jackson?
- Huskies ranked 3rd in MAC West Preseason Poll
- Silver Foxs Summer Fashion Show returns for 15th year in support of AIDS Food Store
- Prime Minister Modi calls Manipur incident shameful; ensures strict action against the culprits | Latest India News
- US sends marines and more warships to Middle East in face of Iranian threats
- Korean singer-actor Chung Lim dies of colon cancer
- Xi Jinping received his “old friend” Henry Kissinger in Beijing | The former US diplomat played a key role in the rapprochement with China in the 1970s
- Turkish president does not rule out resumption of peace talks in Cyprus, but sticks to two-state position | Taiwan News
- Fox Valley Beaux Arts hosts ‘Off the Hanger by Chico’s Fashions’
- The Chandigarh Olympics body is investigating the participation of outsiders in intra-state tournaments
- 4 men’s swimwear trends to rock this summer
- Exclusive news from Creative Colors International