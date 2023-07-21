8 sensational summer fragrances for men





The final step in your grooming routine, a spritz of cologne means you're looking stylish, smelling great and ready to go out. And if you're looking for a fresh scent, you're in luck, because this season there's a flurry of fragrance launches perfect for complementing summer outfits. Here's our pick of the best new summer colognes 1. Barbour Coastal For Him Eau De Parfum, 76 for 100ml, The Fragrance Shop Inspired by the rugged cliffs of the British coast, this cologne opens like a breath of sea air, with lingering citrus and spice notes that give it a summery lightness. 2. Molton Brown Wild Mint & Lavandin Eau de Parfum, 120 for 100ml (available August 30) Evoking a dawn stroll through a misty forest in Provence, this unisex scent combines mint, basil, lavandin (lavender's more potent cousin) and nutmeg to create a heavenly herbal blend. 3. Montblanc Explorer Platinum Eau de Parfum, 79 for 100ml, The Perfume Shop The latest addition to the Montblanc fragrance family, Explorer Platinum takes the original woodsy scent to icy new heights, with notes of cedarwood, violet leaf and amber lending an air of alpine sophistication. 4. L'Occitane Verveine Carrot Flower Eau de Toilette, 56 for 100 ml Fans of LOccitanes' best-selling Verbena shower gel will love this new juice, a sensational citrus blend that dries to reveal a green, woodsy heart. 5. Prada Luna Rossa Ocean Eau de Toilette, 85 for 100ml, The Perfume Shop A manly marine-inspired cologne, Luna Rossa Ocean swells with pungent bergamot and vetiver, balanced with tonka bean, resulting in a seductive aquatic fusion. 6. Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Infrared Eau de Toilette, currently 68 for 90ml (instead of 85), Boots For the man who wants to stand out with his seasonal scent, Spicebomb Infrared is the obvious choice. A heady burst of saffron, red pepper, cinnamon and tobacco, this rich, long-lasting juice is made for summer nights. 7. Valentino Born In Roma Uomo Intense For Him Eau de Parfum, 96 for 100ml, The Perfume Shop Do like Ryan Gosling in the long-awaited Barbie movie and unleash your Kenergy with this fuchsia-tinged scent. Born in Roma Uomo Intense takes the original fragrance in an oriental direction, adding nutmeg, amber and lavandin, inspired by the balmy nights of the iconic Italian city. 8. Courreges Second Skin Eau De Parfum, 115 for 100ml, The Fragrance Shop Part of a six-piece collection by Courrèges, Seconde Peau (meaning second skin) is inspired by the iconic knits of French fashion brands. The subtle yet sexy Eau de Parfum combines notes of pine, tea leaf and vetiver to create a delicately woody composition.

