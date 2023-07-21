How fishing fashion has evolved over time: Outdoors section

Steve Raymond is an incredibly creative author and editor who has written extensively about fishing, both fiction and non-fiction.

His devastating Fly Fisherman Magazine review of the second edition of Ernest Schwiebert’s Nymphs many years ago first caught his attention. Few writers would have the guts to call Schwiebert gifted but overly irritating to report, even though he had been in his grave for a while. The guy was carrying a lot of weight.

Raymond has released a new book, Six Fish Limit. It’s a work of fiction, and I found it clever, devious, and sometimes hilarious.

One of Raymond’s stories concerns the unnamed woman, the companion of fly fishing icon Theodore Gordon. Over the past century, Gordon has been credited with inventing a few things he didn’t invent and being the first to do things he wasn’t the first to do. However, he remains a god among most older fly anglers because he did do a lot of things that helped develop the sport. He fully deserves his fame.

The story is based on a famous photo, taken in the late 1890s, of Gordon fishing with this woman. Single and somewhat reclusive in his cabin in the Catskills, Gordon described the unnamed lady as his best fishing friend. There are two pictures of them together. In one, they stand in a small stream. Gordon is wet, which he often did. The lady also appears to be wading, but she may be wearing rubber boots, as good vulcanized versions have been around for about half a century. The fact, however, is that her very formal dress or culottes or slit skirt seems to be dragging in the water.

I wondered about this, then remembered that William Scripture, the famous Rome angler who fished with many well-known anglers in the early 1900s, wrote about how his mother fished somewhat reluctantly but very successfully. He noted that she was wading wet, I doubt in high buttoned shoes, but possibly in old boots with studs.

It must have been difficult for her, he wrote, because her skirts reached almost to her ankles.

I started to think about what kind of clothes these sports premieres wore. I know that when Lucy Walker became the first woman to climb the Matterhorn in 1871, five years after the first man, she did so in studded boots and a white print dress trailing through rocks and snow. So how did these women handle those long dresses? What did they wear on their feet when they waded? What did they wear when hunting and hiking? There were more of these women who loved the outdoors than one might think at first, first among the upper classes, then in the middle class, then in all classes. I know my grandmother fished with my grandfather in the 1920s. There are many old photos of women in full-length, even animated dresses, climbing the Adirondacks, sitting in guide boats, fishing from shore, and holding guns as they prepare to go hunting.

How did they dress for these things?

Surprisingly, around this time, a notice popped up in my mailbox announcing a walk and talk by fashion historian and Ilion native Jennifer Farley Gordon at Munson (formerly the Munson-Williams-Proctor Art Institute) in downtown Utica titled Sports Fashion: Outdoor Girls, 1800-1960. As a veteran of the newspaper business, quick to understand and resourceful, it occurred to me several days later that Jennifer could help answer some of my questions.

And she did, although I still haven’t gotten to the bottom of the paddling problem despite further research.

Anyway, Gordons presentation and display of women’s sportswear was sensational. It wasn’t just about clothes. There is a great deal of social history involving more free time for much of the population, more freedom for women to do what they wanted to do, the slow erosion of formality to allow for outdoor pursuits.

Women fished and hunted, sailed, played golf and tennis, climbed and hiked, gardened and picnicked. Their clothes change over time to make these activities more enjoyable and manageable. And, as Dr. Gordon explained, the bike itself was a symbol of freedom that encouraged greater participation.

From the mid-19th century, when traveling in the Adirondacks became the rage of Eastern big city dwellers, until the 1920s, when many outdoor women simply turned to men’s outdoor clothing, women’s outdoor clothing became increasingly simple and practical. However, in some cases, the fashion statements were even more stylish and elegant. It seems that designers often put as much energy into leisure and sportswear as they do into formal wear.

One of the mannequins in the exhibit is outfitted for a safari, circa 1910. The book text of the shows quotes socialite Emily Dalziel, who wore something similar, telling the story of being thrown into the bushes by a rhinoceros. Explorer Lillian Burnham, in a 1913 story in Vogue, talked about wearing boyish clothes, loose trousers tucked into high boots and a heavy Norfolk jacket. This jacket was made by Uticas Duxbak Corporation, which for many decades was one of the nation’s leading outdoor clothing manufacturers.

Again, women’s clothing has become more practical and less formal over time, which was partly a social statement, but it’s also the result of a nod to comfort and practicality throughout society. Remember that male anglers of old were depicted in what would seem formal attire to us today, golfers wore sports jackets or cardigans, and early tennis greats like Bill Tilden played in thick sweaters and long pants. John Aldren Knight writing, circa 1930, noted that the good gentleman fisherman always wore a white shirt, tie and jacket when out on the creek.

Ultimately, I never got good details on how women and men, for that matter, floundered in the 19th century. The Hodgman Company of Framingham, Massachusetts invented vulcanized wading boots (I doubt they are waders as we know them) around 1850. I’m sure rubber boots were often worn during the Civil War era, but I think anglers of both sexes often waded wet, wearing old boots or spiked shoes. I still sometimes wade in the summer, on small streams, shod in wading boots with felt soles.

Anyway, glad I went to Gordons walk and talk, and enthusiastically recommend the exhibit. It runs until September 17. And you could also take a look at Steve Raymond’s book. I really appreciated.

Notebook

Fishing Educators Reissue Instruction Booklet

The COVID crisis and ongoing concerns about it have led CNY’s Young Fishing Educators to cancel their annual fishing derby for a fourth consecutive year.

However, the organization will again be distributing its Lets Go Fishing booklet, which contains 31 great fishing tips and outlines a number of great local fishing spots to try this summer. It should be read by children and parents, and used as a guide for family fishing.

The booklet is dedicated to the memory of Dr. John F. Millett and his wife, Marge. Dr. Millett was the founder of Take A Kid Fishing Day, which has been held annually at Graffenburg Reservoir for many years. CNY Youth Fishing Educators strives to perpetuate its philosophy of safe and ethical youth fishing.

The booklets are free and available at the Blakes Baits & Tackle Shop in Ilion; Sitrin Health Care Center, The Root Farm, Cooperative Extension of Oneida County, Sun & Snow Recreation in New York Mills, Symeons Greek Restaurant, and Clinton Collison.

Digital copies can be viewed by emailing [email protected]. Requests for printed copies can also be made at this address.

Write John Pitarresi at 60 Pearl St., New Hartford, NY 13413 or [email protected] or call him at 315-724-5266.