How fishing fashion has evolved over time: Outdoors section

Steve Raymond is an incredibly creative author and editor who has written extensively about fishing, both fiction and non-fiction.

His devastating Fly Fisherman Magazine review of the second edition of Ernest Schwiebert’s Nymphs many years ago first caught his attention. Few writers would have the guts to call Schwiebert gifted but overly irritating to report, even though he had been in his grave for a while. The guy was carrying a lot of weight.

Raymond has released a new book, Six Fish Limit. It’s a work of fiction, and I found it clever, devious, and sometimes hilarious.

One of Raymond’s stories concerns the unnamed woman, the companion of fly fishing icon Theodore Gordon. Over the past century, Gordon has been credited with inventing a few things he didn’t invent and being the first to do things he wasn’t the first to do. However, he remains a god among most older fly anglers because he did do a lot of things that helped develop the sport. He fully deserves his fame.

Munson's Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls, 1800 to 1960 exhibit runs through September 17.

The story is based on a famous photo, taken in the late 1890s, of Gordon fishing with this woman. Single and somewhat reclusive in his cabin in the Catskills, Gordon described the unnamed lady as his best fishing friend. There are two pictures of them together. In one, they stand in a small stream. Gordon is wet, which he often did. The lady also appears to be wading, but she may be wearing rubber boots, as good vulcanized versions have been around for about half a century. The fact, however, is that her very formal dress or culottes or slit skirt seems to be dragging in the water.

