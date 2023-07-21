Can fast fashion slow down? It is not that simple

One of the biggest players in fast fashion says it is taking important steps towards a more sustainable business model. But in an industry based on low cost, low quality and high production volume, experts say it won’t be easy.

“It’s hard to see how they’re actually meeting their emissions reduction targets,” said Ken Pucker, a professor at the Fletcher School at Tufts University in Medford, Massachusetts, who focuses on sustainability.

“Because the volumes will continue to increase.”

In an ambitious new plan, Inditex, Zara’s parent company, announced earlier this month that it would seek to halve its emissions by 2030 and become net zero by 2040. It also says it will shift to using materials that last longer and are easier to recycle.

Experts say the move signals a shift towards a circular business model, meaning materials are reused and regenerated instead of thrown away as the fashion industry faces growing criticism over its outsized environmental footprint.

In 2021, the World Economic Forum identified the fashion industry as the world’s third largest polluter. And as the trend cycle accelerates, most clothes purchased are only worn seven times before being thrown away, according to a 2015 UK study .

In its new plan, Zara says 40% of the company’s fibers will come from recycled materials, 25% from sustainable crops and 25% from “next generation materials” in which Inditex is investing.

The big problem, experts say, is that the company shows no signs of slowing production, raising questions about the realism of those targets.

“To achieve their goals, all of this has to happen yesterday. And I’m concerned that there aren’t enough financial and time incentives that compromise their ability to achieve their goals,” Pucker said.

The fast fashion industry is booming. Companies like Shein and Fashion Nova, for example, have gained huge popularity through social media, where Shein has 29.6 million followers on Instagram and people regularly post their fashion items on TikTok.

For fast fashion, the need to continuously produce and grow presents a paradox, said Shivika Sinha, founder of US-based sustainable style service Veneka.

“The paradox is that Zara is one of the creators of the fast-fashion model,” Sinha said. “It’s going to be hard for them to put in place”.

Still, Sinha said she believes Zara’s goals are achievable.

“There is enough innovation in recycling for Zara to achieve these goals. I think it is a question of Zara’s culture and the priority of its funding for these types of projects, and how the EU holds them accountable.

Motivate companies to do less

Zara’s new accelerated targets come as the European Commission draws up a series of new regulations that will force fashion companies to produce clothes more sustainably and take responsibility for their environmental impacts.

The Commission proposes to introduce Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for textiles in all EU Member States, making producers responsible for the full life cycle of their products. Once implemented, producers would become responsible for the cost of managing their textile waste.

According to European Environment Agency , in 2019, 46% of European used textiles ended up in African countries. The agency says that what is not fit for reuse often ends up in open landfills and informal waste streams.

The idea behind REP programs is to motivate companies to make less clothing, said Kelly Drennan, executive director of Fashion Takes Action, a Toronto nonprofit.

“The more clothes they make, the higher the cost will be to manage end-of-life. So if they can actually slow down production, produce less, it will actually save them money at the end,” she said.

Drennan says she is optimistic about the impact European EPR rules could have on Canada.

“We will, ultimately, benefit from seeing clothes made from more sustainable, more durable materials that have their end of life considered at the time of their design. And hopefully we will see less waste as a result.”

Is Canada falling behind?

In Canada, there are no EPR programs in place specifically for textiles, Drennan said. This is because much of our waste is managed at the provincial or municipal level, with little harmonization between provinces.

Drennan estimates that it will take about 10 years before Canada implements a textile EPR program for its own textile companies. Canadians throw away nearly 500 million kilograms of fabric items each year, according to researchers at the University of Waterloo .

Without proper legislation, it is up to companies to take the lead, Drennan said, noting that policies like those in Europe are the only way for the industry to make meaningful change.

“While some leaders are investing time, money and research into sustainability, circularity and human rights initiatives, most brands are not. And it will take legislation for them to start thinking differently.”

But even as fast fashion companies such as Zara attempt to reduce their environmental footprint, Drennan anticipates an even bigger challenge for the industry: super-fast fashion.

“Historically they (Zara, H&M) are the king and queen of fast fashion,” she said.

“The challenge we face right now is a new era of fast fashion, or what we call ultra-fast fashion, with brands like Sheinand Fashion Nova and Boohoo churning out thousands of styles every day. We hope the EPR legislation will impact these brands in the future.”