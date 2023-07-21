Bride leaves wedding party’s sister-in-law after sharing ‘ugly crying’ photo

A woman has pulled her sister-in-law from her wedding party after the latter, the sister-in-law, posted an unflattering photo of the bride-to-be in her wedding dress on social media without the bride’s approval.

A psychologist and many Reddit users said the woman was right to remove the sister-in-law.

“AITA for kicking my SIL out of my wedding party for posting a pic of me in my wedding dress??” asked a Redditor named “dressofmydreams” in a July 18 post on Reddit’s “Am I the A-hole” (AITA) subreddit.

In the post, the 27-year-old said she got engaged to her 34-year-old fiancé just before the COVID-19 pandemic began and her wedding has been frequently delayed.

“But eventually we started planning and aiming [for] a wedding on May 24,” the woman wrote.

“Dressofmydreams” wrote that her mother asked her to include her sister-in-law in the wedding, “because after I married my brother, [she] far from several states [with him] and expressed feelings of being isolated with no family around.

“I could understand, so I agreed,” she said.

She later wrote that the two had “no real relationship”, but had previously been “cordial” towards each other.

However, the bride-to-be quickly regretted the decision, as her sister-in-law "has been nothing short of a nightmare."







She wrote, “My bridesmaids all helped handwrite and send out our wedding invitations, but the ones my SIL helped with had no invitations inside and instead [had] an empty envelope (I know it was hers because everyone had different shades of pink envelopes).

The sister-in-law also apparently took extra time during the makeup and hair consultation, which resulted in extra costs for the new bride.

“But the final straw came when I found my dream dress,” the bride wrote.

“The only problem was I was 15 pounds overweight for it, and I screamed because I knew this was the dress for me.”

And while all of her bridesmaids cheered her on by reassuring her that she had plenty of time to get in shape before the wedding to fit into the dress, her sister-in-law took a different approach to it all.

She talked about it on social media.

“When I got home that night, I noticed on my SIL Instagram that she had posted a picture on her Instagram of me in the ugly dress crying, and I was absolutely livid,” dressofmydreams wrote.

“My fiancé has already seen the Instagram photo and I’m devastated he wasn’t supposed to see me in the dress until our wedding day and I know a lot more people have seen it,” she added.

After seeing the photo, the bride-to-be wrote that she “called her and blew up saying she was not going to be in my wedding party and ruined my marriage.”

“My mother called me and told me that although she understood, I lacked compassion and seriously hurt my SIL’s feelings,” the bride wrote.

"She asked me if I could find in my heart the strength to forgive, but I told her [that] even if i did that i still wouldn't include it in my party," dressofmydreams wrote.







So, the bride asked the others, “AITA?”

The bride later added that her brother had apologized to her on his wife’s behalf and that his wife thought Instagram “had the feature” so “she could post privately.”

The bride wrote: “When I asked why the photo was taken in the first place, he said she just wanted to capture the start of my fit in the dress journey.”

Then “I told my brother she wouldn’t be coming back to my wedding, which he understood, but when I mentioned she couldn’t attend my wedding, he said if that was the case [then] neither would he come,” she added.

A psychologist told Fox News Digital the situation is complicated and she’s not sure the sister-in-law understands the seriousness of what she did to the bride who shared her story on Reddit.

“Marriages always bring drama, the problem is compounded when the perpetrators of drama are people we care about or don’t want to hurt,” California’s Dr. Michele Borba told Fox News Digital.

“My red flag is SIL, apologies are brother and mother, but SIL has yet to reach out and say, I’m sorry,” Borba added.

“We assume she is aware of the problems she has caused, but does she understand that she has caused hurt feelings? These days, we can’t assume.

Looking ahead, Borba noted that the sister-in-law and the new bride would likely see each other at various family gatherings.

"The only way for the bride to find out about SIL's agenda is to reach out," she said.







“I would suggest the bride calmly phone SIL. It should be planned,” Borba added, noting that it would be a good idea for the bride to write down notes for the key points she wants to make.

“You only speak at a time when you’re relaxed and then start with something like, we seem to have gotten off on the wrong foot. Let’s talk,” Borba said.

This kind of conversation means that dressofmydreams will “save face,” Borba said, and “look like the peacekeeper.”

Borba added, “She can also let her brother and mother know that she tried.”

Reddit users largely agreed with Borba as well as the bride’s decision to remove her sister-in-law from the wedding party.

On the AITA subreddit, people can reply to posts and mark the poster as “NTA” (“Not the A–hole”), “YTA” (“You’re the A–hole”), “NAH” (“No A–holes Here”) or “ESH” (“Everyone Sucks Here”).

Users can “upvote” the correct answers and “upvote” the ones they don’t find useful.

“Wow…so SIL posted a humiliating picture of you on IG, in the wedding dress she knew you had chosen…and it’s you who lacks compassion?! Sorry, it’s more like SIL and your mom are both lacking in compassion for you,” user “MijiMosch” said in one of the top-upvoted replies.

“You are so NTA, but they (or anyone else who thinks what SIL did was OK) are,” the same user added.

Another commenter speculated that the sister-in-law was jealous of dressofmydreams and was trying to “subtly sabotage your wedding”.

This user wrote, “But posting the photo of you crying while wearing your chosen wedding dress is more than subtle. It was a real stunt AH. The fact that she didn’t apologize tells me she really wants to ruin your wedding,” user “Paevatar” noted in one of the top comments.

Paevatar also advised the bride that perhaps a bridesmaid should be assigned to watch over the sister-in-law at the wedding and “be prepared with a glass of red wine.”

“I wouldn’t go so far as SIL to wear a white lace dress,” Paevatar wrote.

“Have a wonderful wedding!”