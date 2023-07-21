Queen Camilla wow emerald shirt dress and blue shawl





Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl took peacock tones to the next level as fans went wild for her “beautiful” look. While Kate Middleton’s dresses have become royal classics, she’s recently opted for more edgy looks like Kate’s pink suit – and she’s not alone! Since becoming queen consort, a tunic-style dress or coat dress has often been her favorite. But she’s not afraid to change things up either, as we saw when Queen Camilla’s ruffled sapphire blue dress saw her showcase one of the Princess of Wales’ favorite designs that she rarely wore herself. Today, Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl took peacock tones — and patterns — to the next level. During a recent visit to Wales with King Charles, Her Majesty changed from her more frequently seen floral print to a shirt dress with a distinct feathered design. (Image credit: Photo by Joann Randles – WPA Pool/Getty Images) The royal family often wears blue and Queen Camilla Fiona Claire The feather dress is a wardrobe staple, but her recent peacock feather dress was a beautifully daring and fun summer option. Stepping out to enjoy a showcase of the Brecknock Agricultural Society’s annual show, Her Majesty chose the shirt dress which featured the distinctive print on an emerald green background. (Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Adding to the peacock theme, the dress also had teal tones and Queen Camilla stepped up this look even more stylish with a bright blue shawl. Draped around her shoulders, she added more warmth as well as detail with the cape-like shawl that fell to the hem of her midi dress in places and almost to her knees at the sleeves. This allowed the slightly flared end of each three-quarter sleeve to be clearly visible and the tasselled fringe on the shawl added even more drama to the outfit. She finished the look with nude low heels and Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and shawl also won fans’ approval, with one saying, “Her blue shawl is lovely!” “Love the Your Majesty dress,” another person said as someone else described the shawl as “lovely” and added, “It looked fantastic on her.” Get the look of Queen Camilla Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress and blue shawl showed off the peacock tones at their best and it’s a look fans can take home. For special summer occasions, a blue wrap can be draped over any green shirt dress to give you a chic outfit with a pair of heels. Or if you prefer to keep things a little more casual, you can also wear a green shirt dress and a blue scarf, shawl or cardigan with a pair of Kate Middleton’s favorite white sneakers to dress it down. Brushed Leopard Knotted Midi Dress Recommended retail price: £67.50 / $86.75 | Put your own twist on Queen Camilla’s emerald shirt dress with this leopard print option. The animal print is slightly more subtle with teals and soft greens and the dress has a great tie detail at the waist. Printed Tie Waist Midi Shirt Dress Recommended retail price: £35 / $45 | With its mix of deep and vibrant greens, this midi shirt dress is a gorgeous choice for summer. It features three-quarter sleeves and a tie waist, as well as side slits in the skirt. Hobbs Matilda Fringed Scarf Recommended retail price: £45 / $57 | Drape this stunning royal blue scarf around your shoulders for an extra touch of glamour. The fringing and bold hue make this an eye-catching piece, though it’s still a beautifully timeless design.

