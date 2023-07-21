KITH’s ASICS x X-Men collaboration draws inspiration from trading cards





We’ve seen plenty of clean, minimalist collaborations from KITH this year, but Ronnie Fiegs’ latest effort showcased something a little different. Teaming up with ASICS and Marvel, this latest collaboration celebrates the 60th anniversary of X-Men and incorporates a host of special features to make it an especially unique drop. Working on both the ASICS GEL-LYTE III silhouette and a selection of accompanying apparel, the KITH x X-Men collection sees each shoe take inspiration from the series’ most beloved characters: Beast, Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, Storm and Wolverine. Each character gets a matching colorway, though the Wolverines costumes from 1975 and 1980 both got their own pair. Plus, each pair comes with a recreation of the 1992 Uncanny X-Men series trading cards – the original versions being serious collectibles. Now for the really fun part, because there’s no telling which pair you’ll unbox if you’re lucky enough to get your hands on this release. Much like a pack of trading cards, each pair is tucked away in collectible boxes and silver mylar bags – plus some styles are rarer than others. According to our sources, both Wolverine variants are super limited to just 250 pairs, while every other colorway is limited to 2500. After an early launch exclusive to Comicon, pairs will be dropped into KITH locations and KITH Online Store July 28. Take a look at the pairs below and let us know what you think about executing the social media launches!

