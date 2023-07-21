The pill has outmoded condoms and fashion designers are reviving a flabby market | jean paul Gaultier

For Jean Paul Gaultier, fashion’s greatest creation is not the bra, the skirt or even a conical bra. My only regret is not having invented the condom, the most beautiful garment, he confided to a journalist after the death of his companion Francis Menuge in 1990 following an HIV diagnosis. (The Frenchman confirmed the quote during an interview with the Guardian in 2021.)

But Gaultier, beloved for his corsets and collaborations with Madonna, isn’t the only one interested in unboxing this intimate garment. The prevalence of condoms in fashion is on the rise, with designer collaborations and a new generation of innovative brands aiming to disrupt a once flabby, often unsexy market with more effective, inclusive and aesthetically pleasing designs. For his Spring/Summer 2023 show, Diesel creative director Glenn Martens teamed up with Durex on a capsule collection which quickly went viral. Saint Laurent also sells 5 coatingswhile Neil Barrett offers a printed leather condom case.

Carrying the house’s slogan, the Diesel collection included t-shirts emblazoned with For Sucsexful Living, with 200,000 boxes of co-branded condoms strewn across the catwalk. The ladder was meant to symbolize the importance of the subject and the continued need for communities to come together around individual freedom, says Martinne Geller, director of media relations at Durex parent company Reckitt Benckiser, noting that 30,000 condoms were also distributed to Diesel stores around the world. as part of the campaign.

Taking the trend from catwalk to sidewalk, stuntwoman Julia Fox was also pictured last month with a bag, boots and a tube top made of condoms. A week later, Rihanna, who is pregnant with her second child, gave a mischievous nod to Naomi Campbells 2003 Use a Condom tank top while wearing an oversized T-shirt from her own brand Savage x Fenty which had the same slogan.

Perhaps, in a way, the portable contraceptive is going back to its roots. In Victorian times, condoms were couture; doctors measured a wearer’s penis before ordering a specific fit. It wasn’t until decades later that they were transformed into a one-size-fits-all, ready-to-wear product for the mass market.

Since the introduction of the pill, however, a new collection of serpentine, ring, implant contraceptive capsules has rendered this function of the condom at least somewhat expired. Indeed, while they’re trending in the fashion world, they’re becoming more and more rogue in the real world. Their decline comes from various directions. A 2021 report from parent company Trojan Church and Dwight found that condom use decreased, citing alternative birth control, less fear of HIV, decreased levels of sexual activity and increased market competition as factors in their decline. A 2017 UK report found that half of young people do not use condoms for sex with a new partner, and during the pandemic there has been a 40% drop in sales worldwide.

A Saint Laurent condom for a five.

But could fashions shiver with the humble rubber ignite a revival? There are hints that it’s already underway, with everything from politics to a sudden spike in STIs having an impact. A recent investigation found that after the cancellation of Roe v Wade in the United States, 74% of respondents said they were more likely to use a condom. Combine that with Gen Z have less sex, but with less risk and amount health problems related to hormonal contraceptionand you have fertile ground for a condom revival.

Among the brands trying to break old-fashioned taboos is chic sex-care startup Roam, which recently launched some of the first skin-colored condoms, made with Fairtrade natural latex, 40% less plastic than their rivals, and which are vegan and cruelty-free.

On a similar tip, One Condoms released bespoke versions designed for safe anal sex.

The trendiest is Jems, backed by social media posts featuring memes about eating ass, infographics about ethical porn search terms, Y2K-style imagery, and seriously sexy packaging. The goal, says co-founder Yasemin Emory, was to create packaging that was coveted and made you feel comfortable checking out at the store.

Jems has launched its own line of Use a Condom t-shirts, and a very current support hook for a rubber and a lighter.

Gen Z is such an open and conversational generation that is undoubtedly more comfortable talking about sex than previous generations, says Emory. If we continue to normalize these conversations and discuss safer sex, condom use will continue to experience a resurgence.

But why do clothing brands get involved? A big part of fashion has been and always will be about provoking, pushing boundaries and making a statement, says Emory. Perhaps its share of fashionable viral frivolity, another way of shocking; or, perhaps, it is related to a revival of latex and the trend of transparent fabrics, taking inspiration from the actual construction and feel of condoms.