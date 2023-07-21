Princess Charlene wears a romantic see-through dress for a candlelit dinner with Prince Albert





Princess Charlene of Monaco and her husband Prince Albert gave free rein to romance on Thursday evening, during a candlelit dinner, organized by the Town Hall of Monaco. The 45-year-old dressed up for the occasion, wearing a beautiful navy dress with sheer shoulder panels, designed by Swiss fashion house Akris, with fans wowed by her dazzling beauty. ©Instagram Princess Charlene’s sheer paneled dress has fans thrilled Charlene kept her makeup and accessories low-key, sweeping her short hair from her face, allowing the dress to do the talking. “Very beautiful and elegant,” wrote one royal watcher on Instagram, while another commented, “She is very beautiful and elegant Princess Charlene, I wish her much happiness.” A third praised former Olympic swimmer Charlene’s toned figure, writing: “With a physique like this she can even carry a burlap sack, she still looks good. She’s naturally elegant.” SEE:Princess Charlene of Monaco is a total Bond girl in a vampy silk dress – and wait till you see her hair The outfit marks the second time this week that Charlene has opted for a bold ensemble choice, with Monday seeing the royal wear a patent leather banded dress, also from Akris with sheer panels. She wore the slightly risque dress to a gala dinner and compliments poured in on the daring ensemble. “She looks good, looks more like herself,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “The fit of the dress really suits her,” with a third saying, “Bold choice and I like it. I think she looks great.” Charlene’s sultry clothing choices were juxtaposed with the oversized white pantsuit she wore to a dinner with the Mandela Foundation this week. Her varied style choices prove that she can wear just about anything and still look fabulous. The princess’ new black hair is also a hit with fans. Although she has been known for her blonde pixie crop for many years, Charlene went to the dark side in April this year and royal watchers are loving her change of style. “Love her hair these days,” wrote one fan, with another agreeing, “This hair color is definitely way better on her.” A third agreed: “I like darker hair too.” MOST READ:Prince Albert’s ethereal bride, Princess Charlene tears amid ‘tension’ at wedding Princess Charlene and her husband Prince Albert celebrated 12 years of marriage earlier this month, marking the occasion with a social media post. The couple’s official Instagram account shared a photo of the duo talking and looking at each other lovingly, taken during the Sainte Dévote rugby tournament in April. It was captioned: “Happy Wedding Anniversary to Their Highnesses Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.” Fans rushed to share their well wishes, with one commenting: “Happy wedding anniversary to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco. “I wish you many, many happy returns from the day. 12 years ago, I happily attended your magnificent wedding ceremony, it was sublime. Princess Charlene, I have never seen a bride as beautiful as you.” Here are many more happy years! Learn to be happier with our HELLO! crossroads of happiness

