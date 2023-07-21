Fashion
New and unique bridal boutique opens in East Aurora for plus-size brides
EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW) There’s a new and unique bridal boutique in East Aurora designed for plus-size brides. The owners say it’s the only one of its kind in upstate New York and the mission is close to their hearts.
Shopping for a wedding dress is supposed to be fun, and if you book a VIP appointment at New Ivory Bridal in East Aurora, you’ll have the full experience. It includes a private room, champagne, a charcuterie platter, and plenty of options for plus-size brides.
While Kristen Hauck is very fond of dresses at New Ivory, she only has eyes for one. She tried on several and came out of the dressing room with her favorite.
“It’s the dress. It’s my dress,” Hauck said.
It’s her favorite wedding dress, but the problem is that she found it five years too late. See, Kristen got married five years ago, but when she went to buy a dress, she said there weren’t many options for tall women and she had to settle down.
“I went to five stores and couldn’t find a fitted dress that I could try on,” Hauck said.
So why is she trying on dresses years after her wedding? It’s his store.
She recently opened New Ivory Bridal so that plus size women can have a better shopping experience than her.
“Tall people have spent their whole lives trying to fit into a world without tall people,” Hauck said.
Everything from the gowns to the space is designed to make medium to tall brides feel comfortable.
“We wanted a space with higher ceilings. Our doors are taller, our furniture is beautiful, tall and lavish,” Hauck said. Everything to make the experience pleasant for the brides.
AmandaLee Shamrock wants the same. She is a co-owner of the boutique and said that even though they just opened, they have already created some memorable moments for brides.
“Yesterday our bride went to three other stores and they squeezed her in really small sizes and they kept saying your body just doesn’t fit in there. They said it five times. She told 7 News Anchor and Reporter Lia Lando, “She was really hurt.” But his experience at New Ivory was a game-changer. Shamrock said, “They actually left in tears of joy like thank you so much for that. It was amazing.”
If Hauck could turn back time and make her shopping experience a happy one, she probably wouldn’t be the owner of this store today, standing in her favorite dress.
“Her name is Estelle but I told my rep they misnamed the dress. She should be called Kristen,” said Hauck, who explained that she might wear the dress one day when she renews her wedding vows.
Sizes at the store range from 14 to 40. They recommend calling ahead for an appointment. Although there is currently a location on Main Street in East Aurora, they plan to open more in the future.
If you would like to make an appointment, call 716-714-5124 or visit https://www.newivorybridal.com/
