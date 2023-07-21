Belmont University Men’s Basketball Wins NABC Academic Awards





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – – Belmont University men’s basketball was honored Thursday by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) as part of its annual academic awards program. Belmont received the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award and named three student-athletes among the graduates of the NABC Honors Court EJ Bellinger , Drew Friberg And Derek Sabine . Belmont men’s basketball has led the nation in CoSIDA Academic All-America selections since 2000-01 with 19, including Luke Smith in 2021-22. The NABC Team Academic Excellence Award recognizes the outstanding academic achievements of a team with a grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2021-22 season. To earn an NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, NCAA, NAIA and two-year college institutions must count the weighted averages of all male student-athletes on the basketball roster during the 2022-23 season. Since the inception of the NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards in 2013, Belmont has been one of only two NCAA Division I programs to be honored annually (Eastern Washington). Belmont has posted a team GPA of 3.0 or higher 23 consecutive years. The NABC Honors Court recognizes the most successful student-athletes in college basketball. Belmont ranks among the NCAA Division I leaders on this academic achievement list every year, with 66 Bruin selections to the NABC Honors Court since 2011. In order to be named to the Court of Honor, a student-athlete must meet a high level of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows: (1) Academically, a junior or senior player and a varsity player, (2) Grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the end of the 2021-22 academic year, (3) Students must have enrolled at least one year at their current institution, and (4) Member of an NCAA Division I, II, III or NAIA Division I or II with an NABC member coach. Belmont University men’s basketball has been a playoff staple for the past two decades, including nine NCAA Tournament berths. The Bruins have won 20 conference championships since 2006 – ranked third nationally during that span (Gonzaga, Kansas). Belmont has won 20 or more games in 13 straight seasons (Gonzaga, Kansas, Oregon) and 19 or more games in 18 straight seasons (Gonzaga, Kansas, San Diego State). Belmont is among the selected programs with at least two first-round selections in the NBA Draft in the past five years ( Ben Shepard , Dylan Windler). Belmont University Men’s Basketball has 19 top NCAA CoSIDAAcademic All-America selections since 2001 and is the only NCAA Division I program to be on the NCAA Academic Progression Rate (APR) Honor Roll in every year of existence.

