Thrifting Goes Mainstream: How fast fashion giants are capitalizing on the trend





How fast fashion giants are capitalizing on the trend. In an age of overconsumption and accelerating trend cycles, consumers are buying more clothes than ever. From 2020 to 2022, fashion industry revenue increased by 20% and analysts predict a 5-10% increase in 2023 alone. Today, the fashion industry is estimated to be worth $2.5 trillion, with more than 100 billion garments produced each year. Only 1% of clothing produced are recycled while 85% end up in a landfill or incinerator. Today, the clothing industry is dominated by fast fashion and high-speed mode companies that produce thousands of designs daily. By marketing their clothing that is both affordable and on-trend, they have transformed the traditional bi-annual fashion seasons into a relentless cycle of “micro-seasons” every week, despite the costs to the environment. Although unsustainable practices dominate the fashion industry, sustainability sells. Worldwide, 60% of consumers said durability was a primary factor when deciding what to buy. As sustainability has become a priority for consumers, demand for alternatives has exploded; in 2023, the savings market will experience an estimated growth of 1.4%, pushing the annual turnover to more than $14.2 billion. In addition, the second-hand market should increase by 127% by 2026, three times faster than the entire global clothing market. Essentially, the circular market is growing rapidly, eating into the profits of fast fashion, with some believing the second-hand industry will be worth more 700 billion dollars by 2030. As the growth of second-hand markets began to outpace the growth of fast fashion, and many businesses began to see their clothes sold on various resale platforms, fast fashion brands realized the potential to create secondary revenue streams. This has led to the popularization of environmentally friendly programs such as take-back programs and second-hand markets. The goal of these programs is to take advantage of conscious consumers. For example, some companies have introduced “repairs” that appear to promote upcycling rather than buying. Some brands have rolled out recycling programs, reward customers with store credit on payment of cash or discounts for the return of their used clothes. Yet others have created their own peer-to-peer reselling platforms allowing customers to sell the company’s products directly to each other. While some see these new programs as a step in the right direction, critics have called these initiatives a thinly veiled attempts at greenwashingencouraging their customers to buy more. It’s another way for fast fashion brands to continue to capitalize on sustainability-conscious consumers. Customers are looking for better ways to shop both environmentally and economically, and brands know how to create an image that appeals to them. By introducing these programs, brands create a second source of revenue while reinforcing their reputation for eco-responsibility. This additional incomehowever, only increase the production of fast fashion clothing and is not based on a circular business model. Rather, they are based on a linear model of take-make-wastecontinually depleting the Earth’s finite resources. When shopping used, it’s crucial to understand where the money is going and what the money will support in the long run. As consumers, we all have the power to transform the fashion industry into a force for good. Take action today and create sustainable shopping habits. By choosing quality over quantity, practicing circularity and staying educated, we can change the market. Make your voice heard, learn more about Fashion for the Earth and sign it The fashion industry needs to change petition. How fast fashion giants are capitalizing on the trend

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.earthday.org/thrifting-goes-mainstream-how-fast-fashion-giants-are-capitalizing-on-the-trend/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos