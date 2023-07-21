ICON. AMSTERDAM’s meteoric rise in the industry





The field of fashion is an exciting kaleidoscope of innovation, dynamism and boundless creativity. In this ever-changing landscape, ICON. AMSTERDAM stands out as a radiant beacon of high-growth and refined quality. Visionary entrepreneur Samuel Onuha, who launched the brand in 2018, has charted a course that is not just about trends but about transformation. The brand’s mission transcends selling pants; they want to redefine the very concept of men’s fashion. Through a potent blend of vision, tenacity and an unwavering commitment to excellence, ICON. AMSTERDAM creates an indelible mark on the global fashion scene. From humble beginnings in her mother’s bedroom, Onuha’s desire for excellence propelled ICON. AMSTERDAM at the forefront of the industry in just a few years. Today, the brand proudly announces an impressive sale of more than half a million pairs of pants and annual revenues reaching eight figures. This extraordinary growth is attributed to the brand’s unwavering commitment to delivering the best fitting pants for the modern man, earning a remarkable 40% return rate. The recent addition of Ruben Onuha as COO in 2022 has further fueled the growth of the brand. Together, the Onuha brothers have been instrumental in expanding the company’s reach, announcing plans to open warehouses in the US and UK to complement their existing facilities in Europe. This strategic move underscores their commitment to ensuring a seamless delivery experience for their international customer base. ICON. AMSTERDAM is not just another fashion brand. It testifies to Onuha’s tenacious spirit and visionary leadership. The forward-looking innovator has turned his passion for fashion into a thriving business. His story resonates with many aspiring entrepreneurs who inspire them to dream big and relentlessly pursue their visions. More than selling pants, ICON. AMSTERDAM offers a fashion experience. Each garment is a fusion of style and comfort, reflecting the brand’s sophisticated aesthetic and unwavering commitment to quality. It’s no wonder they’re capturing the hearts of discerning consumers around the world, earning a distinguished place in the crowded world of men’s fashion. The brand’s meteoric rise in the industry proves that even the most ambitious goals are achievable with innovation, passion and commitment. With its rapid expansion plans and steady growth trajectory, ICON. AMSTERDAM is set to continue its upward spiral, setting new benchmarks in the industry. For ICON. AMSTERDAM is just the beginning. As the brand progresses, it carries with it the dreams and aspirations of Onuha, its founder, and the dedicated team that has contributed to its success. Their shared vision of providing the modern man with the perfect pair of pants continues to guide their relentless pursuit of excellence. In the ever-changing landscape of menswear, ICON. AMSTERDAM shines brightly as a beacon of success and resilience. Her journey from fledgling startup to multi-million dollar brand is an inspiring story that confirms the power of dreams. One thing is certain: ICON. AMSTERDAM will continue to redefine menswear by pushing the boundaries and setting new standards of excellence. As Samuel Onuha says, “We’re just getting started.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ibtimes.com/transforming-mens-fashion-icon-amsterdams-meteoric-rise-industry-3706105 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos