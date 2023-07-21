Politicians dress like shit. Twitter’s menswear guy is here to help.

Your confidence suit should be as conventionally conservative as Mitt Romney. By keeping it simple, you focus on your message rather than your clothes. Wear black wool suits with lapels that end halfway between your collar and the shoulder joint, and jackets that end halfway between your collar and the floor. Pair them with traditional spread collar shirts, rather than more aggressive styles such as the cutaway, the Roger Stone. Stick to traditional colors for shoes, such as medium brown, dark brown, or jet black. Beige shoes shine like flashlights with dark worsted suits, drawing the eye downward and distracting the viewer. And, for God’s sake, stay away from the dressy sneakers that have been popular in Washington. Not comfortable enough? Get some foam insoles.

Finally, before any major appearance, have your costumes ironed by professionals. Pressing is preferable to steaming because hot steam without pressure can cause a tailored jacket to wrinkle. If you leave the ironing to one of your assistants, he must use an ironing cloth and press only without moving the iron back and forth to avoid burning the fabric and causing it to shine.

Your suit shirt is not casual

O ver the past 30 years, male politicians have slowly taken off their ties and suit jackets to look closer. But most contestants are still wearing the same semi-spread-collared white poplin shirt they typically wear under a suit. The outfit ends up looking lazy, like a man in a suit taking off his jacket to look less corporate. A better decision would be to wear a light blue oxford button-up shirt.

The term buttoned refers to the way the collar points attach to the body of the shirt with tiny buttons, a design that John E. Brooks of Brooks Brothers imported to these shores after seeing the design on British polo players. When Brooks Brothers first introduced button-up shirts in the early 20th century, they quickly became an American classic. The button-down shirt was the sine qua non of the post-war Ivy Style look, usually associated with shabby tweeds and flat-front chinos. Politicians have long worn them while kissing babies.

You should wear shirts today for two reasons. First of all, it’s the most American style of dress shirt, the button-down equivalent of blue 501 or Coca-Cola jeans. Wearing one is a sign of patriotism and demonstrates an understanding of our shared cultural history. Second, it serves an important function: without the structural support of a tie, the points of a semi-spread collar can spread out and look unkempt. Conversely, a button-down shirt will always look neat and tidy. Light blue shirts are also a little more causal than their useful optical white counterparts when trying to dress down.

Casual clothes tell your story Make it a good one

O What do you wear when visiting a steel mill, inspecting a farm or stopping at the neighborhood restaurant? Finding the right casual uniform is all about context; a lot depends on what you as an individual can convincingly pull off. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis tried to woo voters by wearing branded fishing shirts. Communicating he’s from Florida, he’s from a saltwater state, he’s active, David Coggins, menswear writer and author of The Optimist: A Case For The Life Of Fly Fishingrecently conjectured in the the wall street journal. Similarly, Massachusetts John Kerry and Romney entered the campaign trail dressed as LLBean models, with their rugged cotton campaign coats and flat-front chinos, while Lyndon Johnson and George W. Bush wore cowboy hats and boots due to their Texas heritage. Obama, a Hawaiian who began his political career in Chicago, didn’t pretend to have Midwestern roots when he visited the heartland; he wisely opted for classic dress pants or chinos with plain blue dress shirt sleeves always rolled up, of course.

Regardless of their background, most candidates could use a pair of jeans or chinos in a fit that won’t distract from their campaign. You don’t want to cause the Mom-Jean Romney controversy of 2012 or the Dad-Jean Obama debacle of 2009. (Even Obama admitted that was a mistake). Instead, aim for a slim straight fit with a moderate waistline nothing too tall or skinny and pair them with soft plaid flannel shirts, which are geographically neutral while still communicating a kind of practicality and honesty. Clothing such as LLBean, Lands End, Vermont Flannel, OConnells, Levis and Bills Khakis will be good resources.

Your outerwear is your brand

VS Casual outerwear is an opportunity to build your brand. You don’t need anything flashy, just something that subtly reminds voters of your qualifications. Adam Frisch, the Colorado Democrat who ran against Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert last year, wears a rugged red-checked outdoor coat straight out of a 1930s Filson catalog on one of his online fundraising pages. The coat is a great way for him to reinforce his image as a rural Democrat who understands Colorado values. Similarly, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and US Navy captain, is frequently photographed wearing his olive flight jacket, which is adorned with an American flag and US Navy crests.

Consider what you’re trying to communicate with a casual jacket. A brown leather G-1 flight jacket with a sheepskin collar can remind voters of a candidate’s military credentials. Midwestern candidates can use barn coats to distance themselves from Washington politics. A little introspection will be required.

If you can’t think of an outerwear option that can stand out, don’t forget about the opportunities available in tailoring. Former President Donald Trump has built a billion dollar brand around his overly long, bright red ties. The tie has not only become a signature of personal style, but also a way for him to remind voters of his work experience.

Keep your shoes out of the headlines

I n 2016, Marco Rubios black side-zip ankle boots with raised heels became a source of national fascination. THE New York Times wrote about the cute boots controversy; vanity lounge speculated on their provenance and cost (POLITICO determined the brand and price; they were from Florsheim and cost $135). When the photos of the boots came out, Ted Cruz’s main campaign team went on a mocking spree. A vote for Marco Rubio is a vote for men’s high-heeled ankle boots, Cruzs communications director Rick Tyler tweeted. Rubio supports the Italian boots on the pitch, said rapid response manager Brian Phillips.

To avoid making headlines, wear sensible, comfortable shoes that complement an outfit without drawing attention to them. You can’t go wrong with a gray pair of New Balance 990v5 or 574, both among the company’s more low-key runners. The Clarks desert boots have a crepe sole that makes them almost as comfortable as sneakers while still conveying a slightly more mature vibe. (Anthony Bourdain was known to wear a pair.) Suede or brown grained leather chukkas with a Dainite sole are incredibly adaptable and will go great with everything from chinos to flannel pants. Heavy duty studded leather soles will be more comfortable right out of the box and perform better on wet concrete than pure leather soles. Finally, dress in black or dark brown leather derbies. Open facings make them more adjustable and comfortable than oxford dress shoes, and they can work with everything from business casual to dark suits.

One final tip: if you’re lucky enough to win the election, wear oxfords to your acceptance speech, a more formal style appropriate for the White House.