Vuitton and Dior dominate Paris Men’s and Couture Fashion Weeks, according to Launchmetrics

PARIS Turns out there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to gain attention during Paris Fashion Week.

Pharrell Williams beginnings of bells and whistles for Louis Vuitton, with a gospel choir and a live set by Jay-Z, put the brand in pole position in the latest series of men’s shows. Meanwhile, Maria Grazia Chiuris quiet luxury collection for Dior propelled the brand to the top of the Paris Couture Week charts, according to the latest counts from Launchmetrics.

No more WWD

The data and information research firm’s Proprietary Media Impact Value figure calculates the impact of relevant media placements across all channels (online, social and print), including paid, owned and earned media.

In a separate report published at the same time as the ranking, Launch Indicators found that overall, menswear and high fashion saw an impressive increase in MIV compared to 2022, fueled by celebrities, particularly those from Asia.

At the same time, brand-specific channels are becoming increasingly effective at relaying their shows, overtaking influencers to become the second most important voice after the media.

Haute Couture Week in July generated $187.2 million in MIV, up 58% year-over-year. Owned media accounted for 13.8% of the total, compared to 13.3% for influencers and 9.2% for celebrities. By comparison, last year owned media accounted for 16%, below influencers at 16.4%, while celebrities had a share of just 4.5%.

While all voices have seen tremendous growth since last year, celebrity voice has tripled its results the most since 2022, according to the report.

He noted that less than half of the designers in Paris were French, reflecting a surge in global coverage of the event.

The story continues

High fashion is particularly resonating in Asia, with social media channel Weibo generating 2.5 times more VIM than in 2022, contributing to a 58% increase in VIM generated from China. India reported a 320% increase in MIV over last year, while Thailand’s MIV increased eightfold to $4 million, Launchmetrics said.

Among celebrities in the Asia-Pacific region, the top placement went to Filipino actress, singer and businesswoman Heart Evangelista, who generated $1.27 million in MIV with 11 placements. A close second was Indian actress and model Urvashi Rautela, who scored $1.24 million in MIV in just five placements.

The MIV for men’s fashion week in June totaled $163.5 million, up 97% from the previous year. Tellingly, the brand lineup has remained the same, proving that brand performance is what drives the MIV, Launchmetrics said. Brands are working even harder to overcome the competition by increasing impact across all channels.

Here too, Asia was a driving force with Thailand leading with $11.7m, an eightfold increase from 2022, followed by South Korea with $10m, an annual increase of 297%.

Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, aka Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, aka Mile, at Dior male show.

This reflected star sightings including Thai actors Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, better known as Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, nicknamed Mile, alongside K-pop star Cha Eun-woo, a member of boy band Astro, at Dior, and Taeyong, member and frontman of South Korean boy band NCT, at Loewe.

Celebrities accounted for an 18.5% share of voice, surpassing proprietary media at 17.8% and influencers at 8.1%. This represented a 397% jump from 2022.

What does this mean for brands? While not everyone can associate with an A-lister, they can still benefit from their increased attendance and following. Paris fashion week hype, said Launchmetrics.

Jay-Z’s performance at Vuitton reached $8.7 million in MIV, while Beyonc’s appearance at the same show generated $9.2 million and Rihanna accounted for $9.4 million, even though she came halfway through the event. In total, Vuitton generated $42.6 million in MIV, topping the men’s top five ahead of Dior, Loewe, Ami and Givenchy.

During Paris Couture Week, Dior totaled $27.3 million in MIV, followed by Chanel, Valentino, Schiaparelli and Fendi.

Best of WWD

Click here to read the full article.