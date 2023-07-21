“Barbie” had an outsized influence on fashion

Comment this story Comment

Barbie only arrived in theaters today, but we’re all already Barbie girls in a Barbie world. For over a year now, pink clothes have dominated the catwalks in Paris, and #barbiecore has seeped into our social media and closets. The promotion around Barbie has inspired multiple collaborations with all types of brands, from Parisian fashion house Balmain to machine-washable rug Ruggable, suggesting that the Greta Gerwig-directed film is less about whether a blockbuster can be made with artistic credibility and more about the length and conviction of a marketing campaign. How far can a film go to inspire us to adapt more pink, more game, more Barbie?

Nowhere has Barbie’s outsized influence been more evident than in fashion and that’s far bigger than #barbiecore. (As big as the atomic bomb? Just kidding!) Barbie epitomizes a sea change in who holds the power to decide what we wear. If we once waited for designers to utter dictates about what’s beautiful or interesting and then adapt them as worthy channels of sentiment in the air, now we expect a combination of fame and entertainment to motivate us to open our wallets and play with clothes. In the process, it seems like the fashion industry itself, like everything else in this era, is becoming one big Marvel Cinematic Universe (with better hair).

Perhaps the strangest result of the Barbie phenomenon is the penetration of #barbiecore into the highest echelons of fashion. In March 2022, more than 16 months before Barbie was released, Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli sent out a fall 2022 collection of 81 looks, half of them in hot pink. The idea, he said at the time, was that seeing everything in the same piercing hue made the details clearer and the individual emerged. His real effect was revealed when, the following season, he dressed a sea of ​​celebrities and influencers in shades for the show: They looked like an army of living, breathing Barbie Valentino dolls. Even though Piccioli didn’t have Mattel’s classic blonde in mind when he created the clothes, he seemed to suggest there was power for all of us to gaze ridiculously, daringly, on even one of Barbie’s most sacred vanities.

More recently, in May, Chanel presented a plastic-fantastic collection Resort 2024 of powdered pink tweed minijpes and hot shorts with purplish pink tracks not only to seduce young clientele that the artistic director Virginie Viard continues to widen and who will want to give a touch of luxury to what she will see on the screen this summer, but also a clinting Barbie Margot Robbie. Towards the end of the film, Robbie sets off to simultaneously seduce and deceive Ken (women of today!) in a hot pink mini dress accessorized with a heart-shaped Chanel logo bag and a jewel-studded necklace and Chanel double Cs. Chanel has confirmed that the house proudly worked alongside Barbie creatives to make several costumes for the character of Margots, and costume designer Jacqueline Durran told Vogue in an interview that if Margot is wearing something we haven’t done, it’s pretty much Chanel. (Robbie also wore a Chanel slate for her July issue on the cover of Vogue.)

Why is it important where fashion designers get their ideas from? Doesn’t fashion have a great power that it can draw from anywhere, ups and downs? That remains true, but creating apparel that capitalizes on the buzz around an upcoming movie is about emphasizing that marketing is a worthy source of inspiration. This suggests a dearth of sources of original ideas which are now valid to tap into promotional campaigns when we want to make statements about what is happening in our world and who we want to be, what fashion is doing.

And, anyway, it’s not that the creators automatically sell themselves by playing with the zeitgeist of Barbie. Take Loewe’s creative director Jonathan Anderson’s entry into the Barbie-verse. For Spring 2023, he spent months perfecting a shiny, giant pump that slips over the foot like classic Barbie heels. In Anderson’s world, the shoe is a token of how the synthetic and the artificial have penetrated our world, making real life indistinguishable from what happens on a screen. Reality is just another place for pretend play. Another winning look: Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberrys recreated 1960s Solo in the spotlight Barbie for Robbie at the film’s Los Angeles premiere. Roseberry knows how to exaggerate the extravaganzas of the couture canon to wink at how self-referential and ridiculous contemporary culture has become while still managing to prank with elegance. Sometimes, if something is good enough, it makes a little cynicism worth swallowing.

Not so long ago, this progression of influence was going in the other direction. Mattel once tasked fashion designers with dressing Barbie in extravagant opera capes by Oscar de la Renta, sequins by Bob Mackie and tasteful separates with Donna Karan. But now the outfits of Barbies more specifically, the slim theme trend of doing something pink and cute is where designers start.

Movie costumes seem unlikely to inspire something as witty as the Schiaparelli dress in years to come. Durran, a multiple Oscar winner who also worked with Gerwig on Little Women, has a fabulous array of pastel plaid suits and ridiculous cowgirl outfits though they serve to remind us of how costume-like Barbies of the 1990s and 2000s looked and how contemporary fashion has come to follow a similar path. The film’s most memorable piece of clothing is Kens’ faux fur coat, emphasizing the bizarre fact that Barbie’s proudly feminist film is more accurately a parable about her wayward bimbo-misogynist boyfriend.

It’s not just the top of the fashion food chain that’s being turned upside down. Our mindset for shopping and dressing up has shifted to a Barbie-like perspective: Beneath the endless hunt to embody crazy #cores and trends lies a new intuition that wearing clothes is playing dress up. Like Robbies Barbie standing in front of her closet, in which a new ensemble and accessories mysteriously appear every day, we stare at our screens, waiting for the next clothing concept to reveal itself. Fast fashion is the magic wand that reveals tens of thousands of clothes to help us dress cheaply and quickly for any notion that pops up next. That’s why we hear as much about maximalist #barbiecore as we do about seemingly antithetical quiet luxury, because clothes are just things we try on for a while, rather than a reflection of shared cultural values ​​or a desire to present ourselves in a certain way. In the meantime, finding normal clothes like a great T-shirt or well-cut pants seems increasingly impossible: Even the Gap is collaborating with Barbie.

Fashion writers, designers and commentators have always said that fashion is popular culture and shopping is entertainment. But we have entered unprecedented territory. It’s not just Barbie who understands this new world: Dolce & Gabbana dabbled brilliantly in the Kardashian Industrial Komplex, luring family and friends to Kourtney Kardashians wedding last year, then inviting Kim to creatively (creatively?) direct her Spring 2023 show, which took place in Milan in March. The clothes were almost all reproductions of the brand’s 1990s designs, another sign that marketing, rather than the original product, is now the great artistic triumph in most areas of fashion. Kim’s partnership and an ongoing argument between the two sisters over who gets the dolce vita vibes is the defining arc of Hulus’ final season. The Kardashians, which debuted in late June. (Adding another layer of marketing extravaganza to the drama, they and their family chop up the Dolce drama while covered in Balenciaga logos.)

Who knows what will become of the sisters now. But it seems clear that if a celebrity is willing to perform a semi-scripted show, whether it’s a fashion show or a string of red carpet premieres, there’s likely a brand out there willing to supply the costumes.