Do you want to have fun during your vacation? So embrace the silliest side of fashion | life and style

JThe whole point of the holidays is to make joy and fun the main event. On vacation, having a good time is basically your job. And you know what they say about jobs, right? You should dress for whoever you want. So on vacation, if you want to have a really, really good time (which I think is a yes), start by dressing for it.

It means forgetting to be taken seriously for a while. On vacation, in fact, you want to dress to be taken as without seriousness as possible. This way, everyone around you will understand that you’ve had a hard time getting off your to-do list, and that your decision-making responsibilities are nil (except at the ice cream parlour). Look into dresses you can take a nap in (a whole kind of flowy dress known, by the way, as nap dresses), a fine silk scarf you can tie your hair up in, and shoes you can throw in to paddle in the sea. Become the Sheryl Sandberg of the eyelet dresses and shorts you fashioned from last year’s jeans. Dress for joy, dress for fun.

Photograph: Tom J Johnson/The Guardian

There is a kind of closed-circuit and energy-saving security in wearing the same thing every day when the days are just work days to cross, but the vacation days are different. None of us have enough of those days in our lives to take them for granted, so it’s nice to dress in a way that reminds you to savor them. I’m not just talking about the days you’re away on your vacation, by the way, I’m also talking about the weekend days when the sun comes up and it would be a crime to waste those hours cleaning the washing machine filter or whatever you were planning on doing, so you take a blanket to the park instead. Sometimes those bonus days are even better than being on vacation, a lucky boon from the gods.

Dressing up for the holidays doesn’t have to be too judicious. Of course you have to cover your shoulders so they don’t burn or whatever, but the main event here is fun, remember. So now is a good time to engage with the sillier side of fashion. I don’t mean ordering a lot of microplastic waste on the internet obviously, I just mean raise your head and look around and see what’s going on in terms of style that might be fun to engage with.

Baseball caps, for example. Like, I know Succession is over, but it left us with a legacy of adult baseball caps, and I’m into it. Straw hats, charming to others, make me look like a period drama extra, so I’m excited to jump on the baseball cap bandwagon. I put one on for the first time in years and it felt good, like a word that was on the tip of my tongue just came back to me.

When the sun is shining, you can also change your look by changing your shades. May I suggest you consider the case of white or light-rimmed sunglasses? I’ve always been a classic black girl when it comes to eyewear, but when I recently misplaced my vintage Versace favorites (I found them two weeks later in the dog’s basket, but that’s another story) I started wearing them. creamy ones from & Other Stories, and I was pleasantly surprised by the novelty every time I looked in the mirror. (Plus, they’re made from recycled materials and there are 27 of them, which is great if you’re the type of person who finds your sunglasses in the dog’s basket.)

One more thing: long shorts. I’m not a miniskirt person and after a decade of long skirts, sorry, but they bore me to tears. A knee-length hem can look a little twee in the summer, a little touristy, if you know what I mean. So I’m experimenting with longer shorts, just above the knee, which is everywhere this summer. You know, for fun. I know fashion trends aren’t a thing anymore, but hey, it’s summer. And do you know what that means? We are not serious people.

Hair and makeup: Carol Morley at Carol Hayes Management. Model: Aster at Body London. Sunglasses: Gucci. Dress up: Wiggy Kit