



Centennial wins first softball title in dominant fashion Jaguars outscore opponents 29-2 in three games at Fort Dodge Updated: 11:10 PM CDT July 20, 2023

Hide transcript

View Transcript CLASS FIVE AA CHAMPIONSHIP. ITS WORLD OF CENTENNIALS AND JUST LIVE IN. TOP SEED JAGS MAKE THINGS VERY UNPLEASANT FOR PLEASANT VALLEY. JORDAN KENNEDY THIS GIRLS A FIRST YEAR. SHE HITS THAT BALL ALL THE WAY BACK TO ANKENY, A TWO RUN HOME RUN MAKES EIGHT. NOTHING. WERE ONLY IN THE SECOND ROUND, PEOPLE. THEY CAN’T BE STOPPED. ROUND FOUR, DOES MARIAH BELZER HAVE THE DISTANCE? YOU BET. All that remained was to celebrate this final. A BEAUTY AND THAT’S IT. 11 NOTHING ON FIVE. THE FINAL. CENTENNIAL RAILS THE TROPHY FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE SCHOOL’S HISTORY. AND IN THREE MATCHES HERE AT FORT DODGE, THEY HAVE OUTPUT OPPONENTS 29 TO 2. I was so excited. ME AND MADDIE PLANNED IN THE EPIROQUE THAT WE WERE GOING TO HUG IMMEDIATELY AFTER WON. IT WAS A GREAT MOMENT. FIRST STATE TITLE IN THE SCHOOL’S HISTORY. THIS IS SOMETHING SPECIAL. THIS MEANS A LOT TO ME. THIS MEANS A LOT FOR THE PROGRAM. BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY ARE THE GIRLS WHO ARE HERE AND HAVE PLAYED WHO HELPED DEVELOP AND BUILD THIS PROGRAM FOR THESE GIRLS RIGHT NOW. AND THE FUTURE THAT WAS RIGHT HERE. IT’S ALL ABOUT POP FLAG UP. I WAS LIKE, OH MY GOD, WERE STATE CHAMPIONS. I WAS JUST MAD BECAUSE THE SENIORS AND I HAVE ALL DREAMED OF THIS MOMENT SINCE LIKE EIGHTH YEAR WHEN WE WERE UNDEFEATED THIS SEASON. SO IT’S JUST HOW IT FEELS SO AMAZING. SO TALENTED CENTENNIAL, AND MANY YOUNG PLAYERS, THEY COULD BE HERE FOR YEARS TO COME. AND TOMORROW WELL BE HERE AGAIN BECAUSE THERE ARE THREE MORE STATE CHAMPION CLASSES AS WE END THE SEASON TOMORROW HERE AT Centennial wins first softball title in dominant fashion Jaguars outscore opponents 29-2 in three games at Fort Dodge Updated: 11:10 PM CDT July 20, 2023 How’s that for the story? Top seed Ankeny Centennial defeated No. 6 Pleasant Valley 11-0 in 5 innings Thursday to win the school’s first-ever state softball championship. Centennial, who led 8-0 after just two innings, got home runs from rookie Jordyn Kennedy and senior Mariah Belzer. Lauren Gustofson pitched five scoreless innings for the Jags. In all three games at State, Centennial outscored opponents 29-2. Kennedy, a freshman, was named 5A All-Tournament team captain. https://twitter.com/scottreister/status/1682196657494949889KCCI is over Fort Dodge at 10 How’s that for the story? Top seed Ankeny Centennial defeated No. 6 Pleasant Valley 11-0 in 5 innings Thursday to win the school’s first-ever state softball championship. Centennial, who led 8-0 after just two innings, got home runs from rookie Jordyn Kennedy and senior Mariah Belzer. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Lauren Gustofson pitched five scoreless innings for the Jags. In all three games at State, Centennial outscored opponents 29-2. Kennedy, a freshman, was named the 5A All-Tournament team captain. What an emotional night out here for @ankeny_jaguars. Beat Pleasant Valley 11-0 to claim the schools first softball title ever. Freshman Jordyn Kennedy hit another home run and was Tourney MVP. @KCCINews pic.twitter.com/AM19VdcAqQ — Scott Reister (@scottreister) July 21, 2023 KCCI has more Fort Dodge at 10.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcci.com/article/centennial-wins-first-softball-title-in-dominating-fashion/44605540 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos