American Pickers’ Danielle Colby nearly bursts out of her strapless mini dress as she begs fans for ‘advice’ in new photos
American Pickers star Danielle Colby has nearly spilled her strapless mini dress as she begs fans for ‘advice’ in a new photo.
The History Channel star, who works as a burlesque dancer in her spare time, posted the photo to her Instagram account on Wednesday.
Danielle, 47, captioned the post: “#repost @houseofburlesquechicago This Saturday 7/22 is going to be DOPE! The rust queen @daniellecolbyamericanpickercomes from Puerto Rico and is ready to Rock Chicago.
“Get those bills and tip dollars ready!” »
The accompanying photo showed the American Pickers star dressed in her burlesque costume, which featured a shiny green minidress, a large feathered headpiece and two feathered fans.
The dress was adorned with rhinestone embellishments and long tassels and Danielle appeared to be wearing an aqua green wig under her helmet.
In the comments section of the post, one person wrote, “Green never looked so good, even stacks of cash.”
Another fan commented, “The green looks amazing! You rock!!!”
“Omg kills with this beauty of a suit,” added a third.
While a fourth commenter said, “Wow…that’s beautiful.”
Most read in Entertainment
Last week, Danielle showed off her curvy figure and bare butt in a sexy outfit in a video taken during her recent burlesque performance.
In the clip, the TV star donned a tight green corset and sequin and sequin covered thong during the performance.
She completed the look with a lavish green headpiece adorned with sequins and full makeup.
The TV personality really put on a show for the packed house as she turned around, shaking her bare bum in front of the crowd, who applauded the star for her moves.
Danielle used the clip to promote an upcoming performance in her caption, “I’m doing my little happy dance because the next Dope Show is TONIGHT! See you soon.”
RACY VIDEO
Earlier this month, the History Channel star shocked fans after sharing another video of her side hustle.
At the start of the video, the branding of “DannieDiesel’s Dope Show” took over the screen.
The song Son of a PreacherMan then appeared, as the 47-year-old’s face came into focus.
Danielle wore a large green feathered headdress with large pink sequins at its base.
She matched the statement piece with a shimmery green bustier, showing off her curves and tattoos above her cleavage, and covered the look with a sheer, ruffled dress.
The footage then showed past clips of Danielle’s shows, with the reality star and other performers dancing, spitting fire and interacting with the audience.
One shot showed Danielle lying on the floor in barely there lingerie as she twerked with her bare buttocks on full display.
She captioned the post, “Did you miss the last Dope Show? I mean, if you REALLY missed it. But you’re in luck! We were having another Dannie Diesels Dope Show at @cafe413rincon on Friday July 14th.”
MOTHER-DAUGHTER DUO
Danielle isn’t the only one in her family flaunting her figure in sexy outfits on social media.
Her daughter, Memphis Cushman, 22, also often posts photos of herself wearing revealing clothes on her platforms.
Danielle and Memphis regularly share their content on the NSFW subscription site, OnlyFans.
The 22-year-old recently shared a steamy short video of herself after ditching her bra.
In the Instagramreel, the OnlyFans model teased the cleavage while wearing a sexy floral dress.
The model wore purple panda ears and styled her black hair in two pigtails.
She smiles at the camera before sticking her tongue out.
Memphis captioned the post, “My tongue. Tiny and adorable,” along with a sad emoji.
The brunette model also seemed upset with the social media platform.
In an Instagram story, Danielle’s daughter modeled black lingerie as her curvy figure was tied up in a red rope.
She claimed, “I’m shadowbanned. So give me some love,” along with a sad emoji.
Shadowbanned means the social media site has made the content creator’s posts and comments invisible to other users, according to YouTuberNeil Patel.
SHOW RETURN
Meanwhile, fans are seeing a very different side of Danielle during her day job as co-host of American Pickers alongsideMike Wolfe, 59, and his brother Robbie, 62.
They recently celebrated the program’s return with the premiere of its twenty-fifth season.
Unfortunately, many viewers declined to watch the premiere because the episode did not feature fan favorite Frank Fritz, 59.
Frank, who was a longtime asset to the team, was replaced by Robbie, with his last spell being in March 2020.

