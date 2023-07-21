Fashion
San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Her Universe Fashion Show Celebrates Cosplay-Inspired Creations by Young Artists
A red and white polka dot dress inspired by Minnie Mouse and a black and beaded ankle-length dress inspired by the X-Men character Storm were the winners of the Her Universe 2023 fashion show at Comic-Con InternationalThursday, July 20.
Founder Ashley Eckstein and Broadway actor Michael James Scott hosted the show at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, an exhibition event. Over two dozen designers showed off pop culture and fandom-inspired looks for the opportunity to professionally design for the His Universe brand for Hot topic.
During the show, Eckstein became emotional and admitted to the audience that the show might not move forward at all, largely due to the Historic strike by Hollywood actors and writerswho stopped the work from production to promotion, including at Comic-Con.
Eckstein and his team worked with SAG-AFTRA representatives to ensure the fashion show complied with strike rules and could move forward.
They said, go put on your show, Eckstein said. They supported us and we support them.
It’s been nine years since the Her Universe fashion show debuted in San Diego. Now frequented by hundreds of fans interested in geek couture and mixing fashion with cosplay, the show is a night of glitz and glamour, as well as being a reputation showcase for talented amateur designers.
Lynleigh Sato of Redondo Beach showed off an oversized fuzzy green fabric jacket and pink wide-legged pants studded with long-lashed eyes. The look was inspired by the Muppets, specifically Kermit and Miss Piggy.
I started watching The Muppets in the 80s, Sato said, so I decided to make an 80s inspired oversized jacket. The Muppet eyes are so iconic so weird. They just look stupid, but that’s what the Muppets are.
Sato attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, studying textile and costume design. She also has a cosplay group.
Were called Cosplay on the Rocks and were all primarily located in the South Bay.
The ’80s inspired Rachel Petterson from the San Francisco Bay Area, whose Minnie Mouse-inspired dress was chosen to win by a panel of fashion industry experts and past winners, Cindy Guillermo and Michael Burson, from last year’s competition.
The idea for this outfit came from a Minnie Mouse vinyl record I had as a kid, Petterson said. Minnie Mouse and the 80s are linked in my mind.
The dress chosen by the public as the other winner was created by Raeven K., a designer and sewing instructor from Austin, TX. Storm is her inspiration and one of her favorite characters, she said.
The contestants had two months to design, sew and finish their look. Around this time, Terence Johnson of Los Angeles designed an outfit inspired by Prince Naveen from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, consisting of a knit coat, suit jacket, and woolen skirt.
Most of her design and sewing experience comes from cosplay, Johnson said.
It’s purely a hobby, but maybe it will become something more in the future.
At the start of the show, co-host Scott, best known for playing the Genie on Broadway and in West End productions of Disneys Aladdin, sang Disneys Cinderella’s A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes before introducing Eckstein.
Eckstein arrived in a retro glam black dress with a futuristic twist: flexible OLED screens laid out like a film strip, playing scenes from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel movies. The dress was created in collaboration between a Disney Imagineer, a producer and a fashion designer.
I wanted to have my favorite movies and TV shows as my dress, Eckstein said.
Although Eckstein had several outfit changes in previous shows, screens meant she didn’t have to for this one. It was Scott who, along with some booming musical numbers, showed off different outfits during breaks from the show, including a Genie-inspired look, a couture Darth Vader, and even the dressed-up version of Thanoss Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvels Avengers films.
Scott and Eckstein are high school friends. Eckstein showed the audience an old photo of the two of them from a school production of Into the Woods.
He went from a high school stage to one of Broadway’s biggest stars, Eckstein said of Scott.
Scott also took a moment during the show to brag about my friend, he said.
This show is amazing, he says. People come here and they feel loved, they feel included and they feel seen.
At the end of the show, the contestants met their families outside the Harbor Ballroom to celebrate a successful event. Atlanta’s Hayden Rowe, who walked the runway in a Lion King-inspired look as drag character Siberia the Queen, thanked her parents, Jonna and Steve Rowe, for their support.
I dabbled in cosplay and sewing since ninth or tenth grade, but I started doing drag during the pandemic, he said. I wanted to have a certain style and stay myself.
He just kept honing his skills and learning from everyone he looked up to, Jonna Rowe said. Her husband added: It was amazing to see him understand without formal training.
How did they feel when they saw their son on the podium showing his creation to hundreds of spectators?
Proud. So proud.
Chacko writes for the Southern California News Group.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/entertainment/story/2023-07-21/san-diego-comic-con-2023-her-universe-fashion-show-celebrates-young-artists-cospla-inspired-designs
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Leader Dogs for the Blind benefits from group fundraising – Macomb Daily
- San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Her Universe Fashion Show Celebrates Cosplay-Inspired Creations by Young Artists
- Why Threads on Meta is a Breakthrough Innovation for Entrepreneurs
- Twitter Goes Crazy Over Donald Trump’s Awkward Kiss With A Republican Woman Not Named Melania
- Guilty will not be spared: PM Modi
- Erdogans Flip: How Turkey and Azerbaijan became allies of Ukraine
- Maintaining a favorable political climate to keep investors interested: government
- Zendaya’s ‘Challengers’ Moved to 2024, Will Miss Venice – The Hollywood Reporter
- Columbia Warriors are hosting an ice hockey game this weekend to support local veterans
- Wall Street closes another winning week with barely a move – WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com
- AI protection agreements signed with White House, Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech companies
- Halifax-area school teacher accused of stalking