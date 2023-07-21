San Diego Comic-Con 2023: Her Universe Fashion Show Celebrates Cosplay-Inspired Creations by Young Artists

A red and white polka dot dress inspired by Minnie Mouse and a black and beaded ankle-length dress inspired by the X-Men character Storm were the winners of the Her Universe 2023 fashion show at Comic-Con InternationalThursday, July 20.

Founder Ashley Eckstein and Broadway actor Michael James Scott hosted the show at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, an exhibition event. Over two dozen designers showed off pop culture and fandom-inspired looks for the opportunity to professionally design for the His Universe brand for Hot topic.

During the show, Eckstein became emotional and admitted to the audience that the show might not move forward at all, largely due to the Historic strike by Hollywood actors and writerswho stopped the work from production to promotion, including at Comic-Con.

Eckstein and his team worked with SAG-AFTRA representatives to ensure the fashion show complied with strike rules and could move forward.

They said, go put on your show, Eckstein said. They supported us and we support them.

Founder Ashley Eckstein walks the runway during The Her Universe Fashion Show as part of Comic-Con International at Manchester Grand Hyatt on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in San Diego, CA. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

It’s been nine years since the Her Universe fashion show debuted in San Diego. Now frequented by hundreds of fans interested in geek couture and mixing fashion with cosplay, the show is a night of glitz and glamour, as well as being a reputation showcase for talented amateur designers.

Lynleigh Sato of Redondo Beach showed off an oversized fuzzy green fabric jacket and pink wide-legged pants studded with long-lashed eyes. The look was inspired by the Muppets, specifically Kermit and Miss Piggy.

I started watching The Muppets in the 80s, Sato said, so I decided to make an 80s inspired oversized jacket. The Muppet eyes are so iconic so weird. They just look stupid, but that’s what the Muppets are.

Sato attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, studying textile and costume design. She also has a cosplay group.

Were called Cosplay on the Rocks and were all primarily located in the South Bay.

Leah M. Foley walks the runway during The Her Universe Fashion Show as part of Comic-Con International at the Manchester Grand Hyatt on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in San Diego. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The ’80s inspired Rachel Petterson from the San Francisco Bay Area, whose Minnie Mouse-inspired dress was chosen to win by a panel of fashion industry experts and past winners, Cindy Guillermo and Michael Burson, from last year’s competition.

The idea for this outfit came from a Minnie Mouse vinyl record I had as a kid, Petterson said. Minnie Mouse and the 80s are linked in my mind.

The dress chosen by the public as the other winner was created by Raeven K., a designer and sewing instructor from Austin, TX. Storm is her inspiration and one of her favorite characters, she said.

The contestants had two months to design, sew and finish their look. Around this time, Terence Johnson of Los Angeles designed an outfit inspired by Prince Naveen from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog, consisting of a knit coat, suit jacket, and woolen skirt.

Most of her design and sewing experience comes from cosplay, Johnson said.

It’s purely a hobby, but maybe it will become something more in the future.

Megg Waddington shows off her skirt details during The Her Universe Fashion Show as part of Comic-Con International at the Manchester Grand Hyatt on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in San Diego. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

At the start of the show, co-host Scott, best known for playing the Genie on Broadway and in West End productions of Disneys Aladdin, sang Disneys Cinderella’s A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes before introducing Eckstein.

Eckstein arrived in a retro glam black dress with a futuristic twist: flexible OLED screens laid out like a film strip, playing scenes from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel movies. The dress was created in collaboration between a Disney Imagineer, a producer and a fashion designer.

I wanted to have my favorite movies and TV shows as my dress, Eckstein said.

Although Eckstein had several outfit changes in previous shows, screens meant she didn’t have to for this one. It was Scott who, along with some booming musical numbers, showed off different outfits during breaks from the show, including a Genie-inspired look, a couture Darth Vader, and even the dressed-up version of Thanoss Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvels Avengers films.

Scott and Eckstein are high school friends. Eckstein showed the audience an old photo of the two of them from a school production of Into the Woods.

He went from a high school stage to one of Broadway’s biggest stars, Eckstein said of Scott.

Disney Broadway actor Michael James Scott performs during The Her Universe fashion show as part of Comic-Con International at the Manchester Grand Hyatt on Thursday (July 20) in San Diego. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Scott also took a moment during the show to brag about my friend, he said.

This show is amazing, he says. People come here and they feel loved, they feel included and they feel seen.

At the end of the show, the contestants met their families outside the Harbor Ballroom to celebrate a successful event. Atlanta’s Hayden Rowe, who walked the runway in a Lion King-inspired look as drag character Siberia the Queen, thanked her parents, Jonna and Steve Rowe, for their support.

Siberia The Queen walks the runway during The Her Universe Fashion Show as part of Comic-Con International at the Manchester Grand Hyatt on Thursday (July 20) in San Diego. (Meg McLaughlin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

I dabbled in cosplay and sewing since ninth or tenth grade, but I started doing drag during the pandemic, he said. I wanted to have a certain style and stay myself.

He just kept honing his skills and learning from everyone he looked up to, Jonna Rowe said. Her husband added: It was amazing to see him understand without formal training.

How did they feel when they saw their son on the podium showing his creation to hundreds of spectators?

Proud. So proud.

Chacko writes for the Southern California News Group.