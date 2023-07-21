Fashion
New Look Summer Dresses Sale
If you are looking for a new dress, whether it is for a wedding, work or a weekend, New Look Sale is too good to be missed.
With over 500 discounted dresses up to 50%, there’s something for every occasion.
We have our eye on it Dark Pink Satin Pleated Midi Wrap Dress this is perfect for a summer wedding (now only 18!) and this Midaxi Red Floral Slip Dress it goes straight into our vacation suitcase.
Another plus is that New Look’s size offering is one of the most inclusive size ranges we’ve seen on the UK high street, with their Range of curves from size 18 to 32.
To save you the hassle of scouring product pages, we’ve created the ultimate shopping selection of the most budget-friendly and versatile styles that we think are worth adding to your wardrobe this summer.
From just 15, the prices are incredibly affordable. In fact, the most expensive designs will only cost you $26. You just can’t beat a bargain.
The best summer dresses on sale at New Look
Dark Pink Satin Pleated Midi Wrap Dress | 18 (was at 36.99)
Lilac mini dress with small flowers tied in the back | 15 (was at 19.99)
Red floral mini dress with flutter sleeves | 15 (was at 19.99)
Brown Animal Print Ruffle Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress | 15 (was at 17.99)
Midaxi Blue Button Front Strappy Midi Dress | 20 (was at 29.99)
Midaxi Red Floral Slip Dress | 20 (was at 29.99)
Midaxi Black Oversized T-Shirt Dress | 20 (was at 23.99)
Blue Floral Cap Sleeve Midi Dress | 25 (was at 31.99)
Pink floral midi dress | 25 (was at 33.99)
Blue Polka Dot Shirt Mini Dress | 25 (was at 31.99)
Mid-length ruffled cotton dress with blue leaf print | 25 (was at 31.99)
Watch: Where to Buy Affordable Wedding Guest Dresses
|
