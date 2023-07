They followed through on their threats. Unfair desserts While most subreddits ended their protests against the social network’s profits, the popular r/malefashionadvice held their ground and now Reddit is punishing its mods by supporting it. AsThe edge reportsReddit has taken over the subreddit, which until a few days ago was still locked in protest against changes to the site’s API that will make it harder for third-party apps to access. With 5.4 million members, r/malefashionadvice was among the largest subreddits still protesting site ownership by keeping the community private. AsThe edge noted last weekits moderators had begun suggesting these members move to Discord after a Reddit employee told them they would be deleted if they did not reopen the forum. It looks like now, as some of these mods have said on the tech news site, the company has acted on this threat. In interviews withThe edgethree of the subreddit’s old mods said they were removed on Thursday, a move they had anticipated. “We had been more or less waiting for the removal for a few days,” one of the ex-mods, who goes by the name Walker, told the website. With moderation At press time, r/malefashionadvice only has one mod listed: the same admin account that supposedly contacted the now-deleted mods, and who also controls several other formerly protesting subs. In a recent post, however, this admin said the subreddit was looking for new mods, which unsurprisingly led to some tongue-in-cheek banter. “Like many others here, I love fashion,” wrote one user. “Almost as much as I enjoy pooping. It takes time, like pooping. A good pair of jeans can be almost as enjoyable as a good morning poo. Hopefully one day that sub can be subdued like a nice, clean bathroom.” Another old mod named Zach said The edge that the pre-eviction movement towards the Subs Discord has apparently gained traction, with users growing from around 2,000 members to over 5,000 in the past week. “The Discord community and regulars have been, on the whole, courteous and good company,” Walker, the other former mod, said. The edge. While it’s great that these menswear aficionados have another place to congregate, it’s been utterly insane to watch this debacle unfold in real time and see Reddit hold its line tight against its unpaid moderating force. More on social media: Twitter now pays accused sex trafficker to keep posting

