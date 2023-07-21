



Since he founded his eponymous label in 1959, Valentino Garavanis’ designs have found themselves on the backs of some of the world’s most glamorous women, appealing to everyone from British royalty to Hollywood stars. Her romantic dresses are perfect for red carpet moments, beautiful and feminine, but never so over the top that they alienate the actor wearing them. It’s because of this balance that most of the best Oscar dresses of all time rankings feature plenty of Valentino moments, like Julia Roberts’ black and white vintage dress from 2001 or Jennifer Lopez’s Jackie O-inspired moment from 2003. But Valentinos dresses don’t just turn heads at the Oscars, but also at premieres, film festivals, and even weddings. Valentino has enjoyed close relationships with many stars over the years, and when it was time for them to say yes, they often called on the designer for a custom look. Even now, 15 years after Valentino left the brand, his designs are still popping up on red carpets, proving their staying power. A living legend, Valentino is already considered one of the best designers to send his pieces to the catwalk, but nowhere is his work better displayed than on the stars of the past 60 years. From Jackie O to Anne Hathaway, here’s a look at Valentino’s best celebrity moments of all time. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images According to Valentinoafter Elizabeth Taylor wore a dress by the brand to the Spartacus premiering in 1961 (where she danced with Kirk Douglas), she showed up at Valentino’s headquarters in Rome for more pieces. She said, Oh, you got so much publicity with me today that I deserve this, this, this, recalls Valentinto business partner Giancarlo Giammetti. Of course, Giammetti and Valentino provided Taylor with the pieces she wanted and it started a long-standing relationship between the house and the actress. Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images After first discovering Valentino around 1964, the former first lady was immediately seduced by the designer and bought six couture dresses from him. She would continue to wear the pieces throughout her period of mourning for John F. Kennedy. Then, when she was about to marry her second husband, Aristotle Onassis, in 1968, she turned to Valentino again, choosing a long-sleeved white Chantilly lace dress with a short pleated skirt from the designer’s famous all-white Spring 1968 collection for the ceremony. Jackie Kennedy has had many iconic style moments over the years, and the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1967 green asymmetrical dress she wore in Cambodia in 1967 is certainly one of them. In fact, the dress was so iconic that it’s been recreated and reinterpreted many times since (and one of those examples made this list, too). WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Valentino said O in 1984 that he owes much of my fame to Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and it’s easy to see why. The former first lady often turned to Valentino to dress her up for important moments. For the Met Gala in 1979, held in honor of The Imperial Style: Fashions of the Habsburg Era exhibit, she wore the brand again, opting for a strapless dress with a tiered skirt and matching shawl. Michael Ochs Archives/Moviepix/Getty Images When Jessica Lange won her first Oscar in 1983 for Best Supporting Actress in Tootsieshe wore a mint green sequined Valentino dress. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Sophia Loren and Valentino had been close friends for years, so when she received an honorary Oscar in 1991, it was no surprise she wore a dress by the designer. JACQUES DEMARTHON/AFP/Getty Images Of course, Valentino also counted Princess Diana among its customers, and in 1992 the British royal was seen wearing a knee-length velvet and lace dress as she attended an event for Paul McCartney’s live album, Liverpool. Stéphane Cardinale – Corbis/Sygma/Getty Images Sharon Stone turned to Valentino while promoting her movie, Dead or alive, at the 1995 Cannes Film Festival. Valentino designed all the looks the actress wore throughout the week, including a halter-neck gold beaded gown for the festival’s closing ceremony. Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images The black and white Valentino couture 1992 dress that Julia Roberts wore to the 2001 Oscars where she won Best Actress for her performance in Erin Brockovitchis still considered one of the best dresses to walk the Oscars red carpet. Joe Buissink/WireImage/Getty Images When Jennifer Lopez married her former dancer, Cris Judd, in 2001, she did so in a Valentino chantilly lace dress. Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Halle Berry has worn Valentino a few times on the red carpet over the years, most notably when she won an Emmy in 2000. This brown ruched Fall/Winter 2001/2002 haute couture dress she wore to the Golden Globes in 2002, however, is by far our favorite collaboration between the designer and the star. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Reese Witherspoon and Valentino got to know each other when she came to the industry, and he dressed her for the Golden Globes in 2000 when she was nominated for her role in Election. Two years later, when she was invited to the Oscars for the first time, she looked up to Valentino again and wore a ’20s-inspired black beaded dress by the designer to the awards show. Dan MacMedan/WireImage/Getty Images Kate Hudson’s patterned silk Valentino dress at the 2003 Golden Globes paid homage to her mother, Goldie Hawn, who was known for her bohemian style. Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images If Lopez’s 2003 Oscars look looks familiar, that’s because it was inspired by the one-shoulder Valentino dress that Jackie O wore on a trip to Cambodia in 1967. Like the Roberts vintage Valentino Oscar moment, this one is also considered one of the most memorable red carpets in awards history. Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images When Cate Blanchett won her first Oscar in 2005 for her appearance in the aviatorshe did it in a yellow one-shoulder Valentino gown with a burgundy belt and crystal shoulder detail. Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images An often-forgotten moment that deserves its second in the sun: Keira Knightley at the 2006 Golden Globes in a strapless white Valentino Spring/Summer 2006 haute couture dress. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Getty Images Anne Hathaway and Valentino bonded when the designer made an appearance in her film, The devil wears Prada, and have since been close friends. Not only did Hathaway wear a dress created by the designer when she married her husband, Adam Shulman, in 2012, but a year prior, she wore this hot red strapless number with extra fuss on the Oscars red carpet ahead of her hosting gig. Dennis Van Tine – PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At the time of the Punk: Chaos to Couture Met Gala, Hathaway opted to borrow a sequin-covered sheer gown with feather cuffs from Valentino’s Fall/Winter 1994 haute couture collection. Additionally, she brought Valentino himself as a date for the event. Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images When Gwyneth Paltrow presented the Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the 2019 awards, she did so in a Valentino Fall/Winter 1963 gown. It wasn’t the actress’ first time wearing the brand, as she’s enjoyed a close relationship with Valentino and business partner Giancarlo Giammetti over the years, often calling the duo her fathers.

