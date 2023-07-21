Pretty in pink! Lady Amelia Windsor channels Barbiecore in satin dress and sneakers as she attends Mattel film screening

Lady Amelia Windsor attended a Barbie screening tonight and was perfectly dressed in the theme.

The 27-year-old, who is the Duke of Kent’s granddaughter, is known for her stylish presence, and her glamorous outfit at the star-studded event in London tonight proved why.

Amelia donned a glamorous hot pink satin dress, perfectly in line with the Barbie theme of the evening.

The gorgeous number had a corset-style top half, which transitioned into a ruched-style skirt. Amelia’s bag coordinated perfectly with the dress as it dazzled in the same material.

The royal styled her outfit with her classic addition of a pair of white sneakers, but she was sure to keep them in line with Barbie, as the shoes featured a pink stripe.

Lady Amelia Windsor looked pretty in pink as she stepped out for a Barbie screening in London tonight

Her blonde locks were kept straight in a side parting and hung over her shoulders. The royal kept her makeup to a minimum by opting for a simple but bronzed look.

Her jewelry was also simple, which kept the attention firmly on her bright pink dress.

Amelia, who has been dubbed Britain’s most beautiful royal, posed on the red carpet at the screening.

The royal managed to get a preview of the highly anticipated film a day before the rest of the public, ahead of its release tomorrow.

Barbie focuses on the beloved children’s doll as she leaves Barbieland for the real world on a journey of self-discovery. The film stars 33-year-old Margot Robbie as Barbie and 42-year-old Ryan Gosling as her beau Ken.

Amelia managed to see the highly anticipated blockbuster a day before its release tomorrow

Amelia has been busy for the past few days, and yesterday she attended Yomi Adegoke’s ‘The List’ book launch at The Library, a venue in the capital.

The model opted for a casual yet chic green and white checkered strapless midi dress. It featured a silky sheen, which showcased the sunkissed radiance of the royal.

She was joined at the glamorous event by other creatives, including presenter Mason Smillie and photographer Abdel R. Abduali.

Meanwhile, last week, the socialite looked typically chic as she stepped out at the Longchamp x Toiletpaper: Pop Revolution launch party in London.

She was joined at the star-studded event by her cousin the artist Cassius Taylor, who is the son of Lady Helen Taylor and world-renowned art dealer Timothy Taylor, as well as grandson of the Duke of Kent.

The cousins ​​caused a storm on the blue carpet, with Lady Amelia turning heads in a two-tone skirt paired with a casual orange crop top.

His cousin, meanwhile, made a statement in colorful pants and a gray t-shirt paired with a gold chain.

The socialite, who studied art management at Goldsmiths University, was once dubbed one of the UK’s most eligible bachelors.

Like several fringe members of the royal family, Cassius, born in 1996, grew up in royal circles but away from the spotlight, making rare public appearances, including on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour.

His mother, Lady Helen, was a fashion ambassador and face of Giorgio Armani for 17 years.