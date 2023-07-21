Fashion Briefing: 3D printing is coming for shoe design and manufacturing

This week, we’re taking a look at 3D printing as more and more shoe brands are making sustainable manufacturing a priority. 3D printing, seen on the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week, has been hailed as a business solution for footwear, one of the most waste-heavy areas of the fashion industry. Scroll down to use Glossy+ comments, giving the Glossy+ community the opportunity to participate in discussions on industry topics.

Some of the biggest footwear and fashion brands, including Adidas, Nike, New Balance, Dior, Reebok, Fendi and Pangaia, launched limited-edition 3D-printed shoes last year. And some experimented with the idea as early as 2013. However, scaling the technology has yet to happen, with brands sticking to limited-edition collections rather than tackling large-scale supply chain implementations. That’s about to change, with new companies ready to produce on a commercial scale.

The footwear industry is the last bastion of complicated craftsmanship, said Asher Clark, design director and co-founder of Vivobarefoot and seventh-generation shoemaker. Vivobarefoot is currently developing a next-generation shoe solution through a design customization platform and a 3D-printed shoe style, both of which will be launched next year.

Over the past 18 months, there has been a huge growth in awareness of 3D printing for shoes, said Elias Stahl, co-founder and CEO of B2B 3D printing company Hilos. You see more and more 3D printed shoes, some of which are on show at Paris Fashion Week. What’s missing are people turning that into commercially viable volumes. A number brands including Dior, KidSuper, Rains and Botter showcased 3D printed footwear at PFW.

As 3D printing offers the possibility of making every pair of shoes on demand, or at least making fewer shoes, it is attracting interest from brands concerned with eliminating waste. The process uses materials like TPU or polyurethane that are pressed out of the 3D printing machine into a thin line of TPU/polyurethane following a digital 3D design. As a rule, sneakers and shoes are made using molds. This even includes the 3D-looking Yeezy Foam Runners, where a foam material is pumped into the mold to create the final sole and upper.

Molds also produce waste.With 3D printing, the machine stops once the item is formed, and there is no overrun. Brands have to invest a quarter of a million dollars to open a mold. They don’t know how much product they’re going to sell, and they can’t change it, Stahl said. Small luxury and fashion brands don’t tend to sell a lot of volume. They may have 600 different designs, but [they may only sell] a few thousand pairs per design. The mold really constrains them.

If you can offer brands the opportunity to not only release [of those parameters] and quickly iterate, but also develop synthetic textures and material appearances that create a complete design language for each product, and in less than 30 days it becomes very compelling, Stahl said. Portland-based Hilos is currently teaming up with mass sports and outdoor brands on their way to commercializing 3D printing.

Although, like alternatives to leather, current 3D printing materials are not bio-based, bio-resins are being explored by brands thinking long-term about 3D design capabilities. But TPU and polyurethane can be melted down or recycled into other items when worn out.

According to research firm Technavio, the 3D printed footwear market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.7% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is expected to reach $1.97 billion during this period. The shoe industry has a big waste problem that 3D printing could solve: 23 billion pairs of shoes are made each year and 22 billion are thrown into landfill, according to research firm Statista.

3D printing shoe startup Zellerfeld launched its shoe 3D printing platform in February. In April, he worked with Pangaia on the Absolute Sneaker, which launched online as a limited release in two colorways, each priced at $250. The startup manufactures shoes on demand through a B2B model, helping brands create their own 3D printed styles. Each shoe can be customized to the wearer’s foot using a 3D scan made with a smartphone. In July, she also worked with Moncler to launch an exclusive sneaker, only available to members of her community, for the brand.

Other companies and brands are testing technologies and solutions similar to 3D printing, in that they enable virtual try-on, precise foot sizing, and lean production. For its part, Hilos recently announced a $5 million investment round that included funding from longtime Nike executives. The company also hired designers from Nike to showcase the level of designs and capabilities possible through 3D printing.

3D design must ultimately be competitive, Stahl said. If it doesn’t make financial sense for a brand or retailer, it won’t be widely adopted. But brands overproduce and miss sales because often you go to a store or go online and the color and size you want isn’t in stock. 3D printed styles offered on demand in store will allow buyers to get what they are looking for.

There’s a whole structure that’s driven by the way things are done right now. If I’m a designer or a merchandiser, I don’t care about net profitability based on sales and clearance, I care about gross margin.

The start of a new footwear supply chain model?

For some brands, 3D printing is just the start of creating a new, fully immersive, technology-driven footwear experience. These days, shoes are made in slow, analog, complex foreign supply chains that are very industrial. But it’s still a wasteful process, and all shoes fit the same, Clark said. There is also a huge cost of pre-production environmental waste, as well as upstream and downstream supply chain and manufacturing complexities.

The Vivobarefoot Biome shoe, with its 3D printed sole and 3D knitted upper, will launch in the summer of 2024. It will be priced at $335 after a pilot phase closes in May 2024. Its Vivobiome technology platform allows customers to create an exact model of their foot using photo telemetry technology through their phone’s camera. They can also design the shoe and try it on with AR.

The company has worked with nine different partners to enable a connected experience throughout the footwear lifecycle. From the registration to the pre-order of the shoe designed and printed in 3D, through the delivery and disassembly of the product at the end of its life, all the elements are connected via the application. Each pair of shoes will have a digital twin, saved on the blockchain. By 2024, the company is also striving to complete nearshoring in Europe for all of its 3D printing and knitting operations. Currently, some components of its 3D knitting are produced in China, with 3D printing already being done in Europe.

Vivobarefoot is thrown to end 2023 with revenue of $91 million, up from $65 million last year. The company has a global retail presence, selling through wholesale partners and company-owned stores in countries ranging from Canada to the UK to Japan. Its main markets are Europe, Australia and Japan.

The Vivobiome app will also engage users in the post-purchase journey by rewarding them for interacting with content and progressing through a treasure hunt-like “Pokemon Go” game. We’ve been online for about three weeks and have had almost 18,000 registrations globally, mostly through our social media channels and the Vivobarefoot customer community; about a third of our community signed up,” Clark said. Using innovative concepts including gamification, 3D printing, blockchain, and build-to-order, Clark hopes to create the future of the footwear industry.

