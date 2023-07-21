Inside Project New York, a “melting pot” market

Project New York returned to New York’s Flatiron District for a three-day fair July 17-19.

A streamlined version of the upcoming Las Vegas exhibition, enthusiastic brands came to New York to achieve high-level goals. Attracting shoppers from major retailers like Bergdorf Goodman to local boutiques like Cueva, the space contained over 40 menswear items from various fashion capitals of the world.

Held at Iron23, an industrial yet intimate space, Project New York saw a fair share of well-established returning brands as well as up-and-coming designers on the scene. Through each distinct design approach there was a common thread of perspective, as many shared the goal of expanding into the American market.

What brands have brought to the table

Canadian retail brand Frank and Oak debuted at Project New York with a relatively smaller edition for its first round at the event. For Spring/Summer 2024, Frank and Oak brought various pieces less focused on seasonality and instead reflecting the company’s stance on core values.

With a selection of minimalist basics made from fully recyclable denim and reclaimed oyster waste, Frank and Oak has been pushing for more sustainable upgrades since 2017, according to the company’s account director Jean-Mathieu Vincent. Were at a level where we want to be when we started, Vincent said of the current collection. We don’t have a specific story for the season; our goal is to always make clothes that are timeless so that they are more responsible.

Washington DC-based designer Georges Bijoux was also new to the show, marking the show debut of his innovative eyewear brand Ossawa.

From two models, all Ossawa parts are interchangeable and customizable. Instead of having to buy multiple frames, this plays into the realm of sustainable fashion where you don’t have to over-consume but can have a personalized style, Bijoux said.

A new player among veterans, Bijoux found success in networking, broadening its perspective on the current fashion climate and catching the eye of a major retailer.

I wish more buyers came, but understanding what they’re looking for helps me prepare for the next thing, Bijoux said. What I knew was that being in an environment like this, I was going to be able to get my pulse on upcoming trends, what people love, and connect with brands of the same caliber.

New changes in the world of men’s fashion

Although a series of rainy days in New York slowed foot traffic, the excitement on the floor for the year ahead was palpable. Following the launch of the United Mens Fashion Association, Edwina Kulego, Informa Markets Vice President for International and Menswear, is leading a new chapter in the menswear market.

We’ve been hit very hard throughout the pandemic, but now New York is bouncing back, said Kulego, who helped establish UMFA earlier this week alongside a number of other industry professionals. For the first time this season, showrooms and major trade shows have come together to form an association where we can set dates together and have conversations, Kulego said.

After being with Project New York for 13 years, the introduction of UMFA this season ushers in an era of collaboration and global connection. It feels a little lighter, less competitive, more of a gathering season, she continued.

Trends on the horizon

According to Kulego, shoppers are responding positively to this shift in energy. By attracting a broad network of national department stores and local specialty boutiques, the rise of fluid fashion and the growth of menswear in the United States are key impacts on what’s top of mind with shoppers. Buyers come to the event to buy a customer without an agenda, because then they can really explore and get creative, Kulego said.

From laid-back cobblers like Bed Stu to cutting-edge designers like Asparagus, the show featured a curated mix of commercial and independent brands as part of Kulegos’ vision. We’re here to shine a light on the best creators in the industry. It’s a global melting pot, just like New York, she continued.

Textured styles, unconventional prints, playful colors and the rise of denim were consistent across the collections, with the latter generating particular and unwavering interest among retailers.

Denim has been a big part of Project since its launch in 2003. It’s almost a must; across all categories, denim is always something they want to buy for the season, Kulego said.

A forward look in 2024

While the online presence of menswear is strong, hopes for further market growth through new store openings are cast in the coming year.

From collaborative drops to concept stores, the fashion industry has made a steady return to brick-and-mortar as companies strive to improve the in-person experience.

Expect to see lots of collaborations between retailers and brands, brands and other brands, and that shows up in retail, said Kulego, whose vision for the coming year means a more experiential retail future.