Fans reclaimed femininity through fashion on Greta Gerwigs Barbie opening night

I was obsessed with Barbie as a little girl, McCann said. It was the clothes for me. I think that’s what started it all, just Barbie fashion. Exiting and entering the theater, ticket holders walked through the double doors in flashes of all shades of pink as well. Some wore stripes, others flowers and flamingos. Bryce Mosher, 26, from Chelsea, decided pink cowboy hats also made the cut.

Bryce Mosher poses for a portrait before entering the AMC Boston Common movie theater to see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” Thursday, July 20, 2023. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new drama about the Manhattan Project, is the top box office contender for the Barbie movies this weekend. Planning to attend a five-hour double feature with his partner, Mosher paired his sparkly accessory with dark dress pants and a matching suit jacket as an homage to both films.

Maura McGonagle, 34, from Allston, wore sparkly red parrot embellished glitter heels by British brand Irregular Choice. She also wore her mother’s 1980s pink striped dress for a retro-inspired Barbie look. When asked if she was channeling a particular doll, McGonagle replied, “I’m the Barbie we played with that got a haircut and got stains all over it.”

Her 38-year-old sister, Meghan McGonagle, from Weymouth, upcycled her Barbie-fied shoes into a pair of sparkly, rhinestone-studded purple cowboy boots. She also had a hot pink French tip manicure that matched both her dangling earrings and her eye makeup.

Married couple Josh Garstka (left) and Nicholas DiSabatino (right) pose together for a portrait before seeing the movie Barbie at the AMC Boston Common theater on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Married couple Josh Garstka and Nicholas DiSabatino, both 36, from Medford, rocked pink floral button-up shirts and socks. They said they were there for the birth a reference to Eva Mendess joke about her husband, Ryan Goslings, being the Barbies’ love interest role, but they also attributed their party outfits to a deeper connection to Barbie dolls.

I remember going to McDonalds and buying Hot Wheels [toy] in my Happy Meal. I was really jealous that I couldn’t get the Barbies because they looked so much more fun, Garstka said. It was a much more gendered time when we were kids. I hope children nowadays can choose the toys they want.

DiSabatino recalled his favorite childhood Barbie from 1992: Totally Hair Barbie, which had ankle-length hair and a small container of styling gel included in the package. Everyone should be able to play with Barbies. Boys and girls, he said.

(Left to right) Josh White, Andre Pohl, Thomas Meehan, Donovan Meehan and Phillip Nelson travel to the AMC Boston Common Theater in a stretch limo to see “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

While many viewers arrived in style, a group of friends from Concord took it to the next level with a stretch limo that transported them to the screening. Most of them wore pink and everyone came excitedly for the Barbie movie. Across the street in Boston Common, a group of friends of a summer film program at Emerson College gathered before the screening to compare their pink outfits. Overalls, crochet accessories, barrettes, jelly sandals and bandanas came in all shades.

A group of friends from a summer film program at Emerson College pose for a portrait on Boston Common ahead of the Barbie movie premiere night on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

They said they were eager to promote the empowering message that Barbie has evolved to embody: anyone can be anything at any time. Over the years, Barbie has been an astronaut, journalist and ranger. She has also been a beachgoer, poolside lounger, and roller skater.

Miriam Diabagate, 20, said she channeled Ballerina Barbie in a pink tutu dress and rotary phone-shaped handbag: I just want to be as girly as possible.

Miriam Diabagate in her “Ballerina Barbie” outfit, surrounded by a group of friends at Boston Common on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

The Emerson film student said Barbie’s optimism and endless opportunities have been meaningful to her. I love that Barbie’s message has always been that you can be anything you want to be, she said. It’s really simple in terms of message, but I think it’s really effective.

Many girls grow up thinking they can’t like pink. … It’s this misogyny where you have to apologize for loving femininity and loving being a girl, Diabagate continues. I love that Barbie embraces her femininity, but also be a boss and have all the jobs in the world.

Camille Cooke (left) and Mars Tomasetti (right) hold hands and talk before seeing the movie Barbie at the AMC Boston Common theater on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

Classmate Camille Cooke, 20, of Brookline, felt the same way about Barbie’s symbolism.

She’s very hyper-feminine, and that’s generally seen as a bad thing, Cooke said. But now I feel like a lot of women, especially Gen Z women, are reclaiming their femininity through this movie.

Cooke dressed to mimic a vintage Barbie look with a 1960s floral print dress, knee-length white socks and an oversized hair bow.

We’ve always been criticized for being too feminine, Cooke said, but now I feel like women are saying, whatever, they were going to take that femininity back and make it ours.

A group of friends from a summer movie program at Emerson College wear Barbie-inspired shoes on Boston Common before seeing the Barbie movie on Thursday, July 20, 2023. Vincent Alban for the Boston Globe

