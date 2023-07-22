Fashion
Fans reclaimed femininity through fashion on Greta Gerwigs Barbie opening night
I was obsessed with Barbie as a little girl, McCann said. It was the clothes for me. I think that’s what started it all, just Barbie fashion. Exiting and entering the theater, ticket holders walked through the double doors in flashes of all shades of pink as well. Some wore stripes, others flowers and flamingos. Bryce Mosher, 26, from Chelsea, decided pink cowboy hats also made the cut.
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s new drama about the Manhattan Project, is the top box office contender for the Barbie movies this weekend. Planning to attend a five-hour double feature with his partner, Mosher paired his sparkly accessory with dark dress pants and a matching suit jacket as an homage to both films.
Maura McGonagle, 34, from Allston, wore sparkly red parrot embellished glitter heels by British brand Irregular Choice. She also wore her mother’s 1980s pink striped dress for a retro-inspired Barbie look. When asked if she was channeling a particular doll, McGonagle replied, “I’m the Barbie we played with that got a haircut and got stains all over it.”
Her 38-year-old sister, Meghan McGonagle, from Weymouth, upcycled her Barbie-fied shoes into a pair of sparkly, rhinestone-studded purple cowboy boots. She also had a hot pink French tip manicure that matched both her dangling earrings and her eye makeup.
Married couple Josh Garstka and Nicholas DiSabatino, both 36, from Medford, rocked pink floral button-up shirts and socks. They said they were there for the birth a reference to Eva Mendess joke about her husband, Ryan Goslings, being the Barbies’ love interest role, but they also attributed their party outfits to a deeper connection to Barbie dolls.
I remember going to McDonalds and buying Hot Wheels [toy] in my Happy Meal. I was really jealous that I couldn’t get the Barbies because they looked so much more fun, Garstka said. It was a much more gendered time when we were kids. I hope children nowadays can choose the toys they want.
DiSabatino recalled his favorite childhood Barbie from 1992: Totally Hair Barbie, which had ankle-length hair and a small container of styling gel included in the package. Everyone should be able to play with Barbies. Boys and girls, he said.
While many viewers arrived in style, a group of friends from Concord took it to the next level with a stretch limo that transported them to the screening. Most of them wore pink and everyone came excitedly for the Barbie movie. Across the street in Boston Common, a group of friends of a summer film program at Emerson College gathered before the screening to compare their pink outfits. Overalls, crochet accessories, barrettes, jelly sandals and bandanas came in all shades.
They said they were eager to promote the empowering message that Barbie has evolved to embody: anyone can be anything at any time. Over the years, Barbie has been an astronaut, journalist and ranger. She has also been a beachgoer, poolside lounger, and roller skater.
Miriam Diabagate, 20, said she channeled Ballerina Barbie in a pink tutu dress and rotary phone-shaped handbag: I just want to be as girly as possible.
The Emerson film student said Barbie’s optimism and endless opportunities have been meaningful to her. I love that Barbie’s message has always been that you can be anything you want to be, she said. It’s really simple in terms of message, but I think it’s really effective.
Many girls grow up thinking they can’t like pink. … It’s this misogyny where you have to apologize for loving femininity and loving being a girl, Diabagate continues. I love that Barbie embraces her femininity, but also be a boss and have all the jobs in the world.
Classmate Camille Cooke, 20, of Brookline, felt the same way about Barbie’s symbolism.
She’s very hyper-feminine, and that’s generally seen as a bad thing, Cooke said. But now I feel like a lot of women, especially Gen Z women, are reclaiming their femininity through this movie.
Cooke dressed to mimic a vintage Barbie look with a 1960s floral print dress, knee-length white socks and an oversized hair bow.
We’ve always been criticized for being too feminine, Cooke said, but now I feel like women are saying, whatever, they were going to take that femininity back and make it ours.
Elena Giardina can be contacted at [email protected].
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bostonglobe.com/2023/07/21/arts/fans-reclaimed-girliness-through-fashion-opening-night-greta-gerwigs-barbie/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ariana Grande Not Dating SpongeBob Voice Actor, Wife Clarifies Amid Ethan Slater Romance
- Fans reclaimed femininity through fashion on Greta Gerwigs Barbie opening night
- Sergey Brin is back on the Google scene
- A series of earthquakes causes a citywide power outage in Jaipur
- Hollywood unions fight tech threat
- 2023 Preseason All-SEC Football Teams: Georgia and Alabama lead the way with 16 selections each
- 20 Questions That Help Tech Professionals Pinpoint Their Clients’ Real Needs
- India can become world’s largest supplier of skilled labour: PM Narendra Modi
- North Korea Threatens Nuclear Retaliation Against U.S. Shows of Military Force
- Emmy Predictions 2023: Outstanding Guest Drama Actor
- Inside Project New York, a “melting pot” market
- 20 new browser security fixes identified, update now