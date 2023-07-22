Sacramento set to honor Adele in September

Have you been an Adele fan? So, it’s great news for you to join the By candlelight: a tribute to Adele in Sacramento on September 22, 2023 at the Center at Twenty-Three Hundred from 7 to 9 p.m..

We hope to see you at the concert and you can choose the date and time slot when booking tickets for the Adele tribute concert.

Candlelight concerts have always been special concerts for all age groups. It’s both fun and calming. People join these concerts to relax as the music played there is soothing or in another way we can say therapeutic.

So if you want to join this candlelight concert, you should buy the tickets from Fever.

You can select the time and date of your choice. You can make the decision at the end of the purchase.

Adele is an English singer and songwriter who is a renowned entertainer and has sung various originals and hewould be great for her fans to join her and enjoy her songs.

The environment that will be created with the candles by lighting everything around is worth seeing.

1. By candlelight: a tribute to Adele

1.1. The strong points

History is being made in your city, and surely you should join it too.

Yes, we’re talking about Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele and tThe shows are flexible and kept only in the evening so that as many people as possible can join them.

The candlelight concert will last approximately 65 minutes and guest entry will begin 60 minutes before the show. Late entry is strictly prohibited to avoid any type of infringement.

There is an age limit for guests. Only ages 8 or older are permitted to participate in the program and children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

If you wish, you can organize a private concert, but it must be filled with at least 40 people.

The seating arrangement has been kept simple and convenient for everyone.

First come first, preference will be given to guests. So if you want to get the best seats, be on time.

His songs like Hello, Easy On Me, Water Under the Bridge, Skyfall and others will be performed by the show’s former performers.

The performers of the evening are the String Quartet – Listeso String Quartet.

1.2. The place

The venue for the candlelight concert is Center At Twenty-Three Hundred. This is a beautiful location at 2300 Sierra Boulevard in Sacramento California.

Location is ADA approved.

1.3. The tickets

Tickets for Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele can easily be purchased at Fever.

Please see the link for more details and to book tickets through the app or website.

There are four categories of tickets in total and their prices are arranged accordingly. Zone A costs $61.00, Zone B costs $52.00, Zone C costs $40.00 and Zone D costs $29.00.

2. Can’t-Miss Details About Candlelight: A Tribute to Adele

What – Tribute to Adele by candlelight in Sacramento.

When – Choose the date when booking.

Or – Center At Twenty-Three Hundred at 2300 Sierra Boulevard in Sacramento, CA.

Time – 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. (evening shows only)

Tickets – Get your tickets from Fever .

As an affiliate-focused website, USA Tales earns from qualifying purchases.