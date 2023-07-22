Open Championship: SB Nations Fit Check with Billy Horschel headlining





Golf fashion is slowly but surely becoming a hot topic in the sport. At The Open Championship, players showed off a variety of styles. Let’s focus on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Open for now. These three golfers have given fans wearable yet fashionable looks for the everyday player. It’s not always about being the most daring, but about being able to sell those items. These three golfers have put together six easy-to-use outfits. Amateur golfers who are unsure of their style choices will love them. Billy Horsche I Billy Horschel still has classic looks thanks to his partnership with Ralph Laurens RLX brand. On Thursday, he wore an all-white outfit. It wasn’t pure white but a creamy off-white that looked fabulous. His knitted polo shirt on Thursday screamed British fashion. It was fancy. Horschel made it even trendier by pairing it with off-white pants. The texture of a knit enhances the fabric. His black and white Footjoys made it a complete vibe. Arnold Palmer would have worn this outfit. It worked for him and would be a fantastic choice for many golfers. The former Florida Gator wore a white polo shirt and navy pants on Friday with the same Footjoys. He shouted classic golf attire. These parts aren’t as easy to find but might land on the RLX website later. Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images Tony Finau Tony Finau wore the most colors. However, he chose two safe colors. Thursday saw blush pants paired with a pastel blue polo shirt. It’s an early summer vibe but subtle enough that anyone can wear it. Her olive skin tone looks great in these colors. Friday’s look was the better of her two. The blush hoodie and tie-dye blue polo shirt stole the show. He paired it with navy Nike pants, making pink the focal point. He paired both looks with a black and white Jordan 1 Low, one of his signature styles. The best part of the Finaus outfits is that they are all available on Nike website. Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images Hideki Matsuyama Hideki Matsuyama gave a completely different take on The Open Championship. He usually wears bright colors but tones them down a lot. Every day, the 2021 Masters winner wore a long-sleeved camouflage stand-up collar paired with knit vests. Not everyone likes camo or will wear it, but sweater vests made it more stylish. On Thursday, Matsuyama wore black and blue camouflage with a black knit. He wore black pants, shoes and a belt. Friday’s outfit was a white camo with a navy sweater and pants. Matsuyama paired it with white accessories. He can pull off those bright colors, but that more classic edge seemed set for the Open Championship. Stay tuned for the full tournament fashion recap following the crowning of a new champion golfer. Savannah Leigh Richardson is Golf Writer for SB Nations Playing Through. You can follow her on Twitter @SportsGirlSL and Instagram @savannah_leigh_sports for more golf coverage. Also be sure to check out @_PlayingThrough.

