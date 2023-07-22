Fashion
‘I felt like a princess! (Exclusive)
Dress shopping was one of my favorite parts of wedding planning, the actress exclusively tells PEOPLE
Kimberly J. Brown is about to walk down the aisle with her Halloweentown II: Revenge of the Kalabars costar Daniel Kountz.
The 38-year-old actress has found her dream wedding dress and she’s giving PEOPLE exclusive insight into the process!
Dress shopping has been one of my favorite parts of wedding planning,” says Brown. “Lili brides made the process so fun and relaxed. I felt like a princess trying on all the fancy dresses! I started the whole shopping journey with one specific style of dress in mind and was surprised at how many other styles I liked as well.
Brown says she started the process by trying on dresses she wouldn’t normally choose. “I realized you really can’t tell what a dress looks like until you put it on,” she says. “I thought it was going to be like in the movies, where I’d put the dress on and immediately know which one was the right one, but I was so overwhelmed with all the beautiful choices that I had to go home and sit down with some of the pictures to really take them all.
After spending time thinking about all the dresses, she made her decision.
There was this dress I kept coming back to that eventually became my pick, says Brown, who also shared a video of the shopping excursion on ICT Tac. When a few of my friends saw the picture of the one I chose they all said, that’s so you!! I keep looking at the picture because I’m so excited to wear it!
Last October, 21 years after starring in the beloved Disney Channel movie with Brown and Kountz, 44, announced their engagement on Instagram.
Related: Halloweentown star Kimberly J. Brown recreates witch outfit for film’s 22nd anniversary
“Did I introduce you to my fiancé?” Brown captioned a photo of herself smiling next to Kountz, adding some emojis and a hashtag: “#isaidyes.”
Kountz also shared the news on his instagram account, posting a slideshow of photos from their relationship alongside a message to the new fiancé.
Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to gripping human interest stories
“She said yes,” Kountz captioned the clip. “Gunna love you forever @officialkjb.”
As fans know, the pair weren’t exactly a perfect match in Halloween Town IIreleased in 2001.
Related: Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz Celebrate the Impact of ‘Halloweentown’: ‘Continues to Blow My Mind’
Brown, who played Marnie Piper a young witch beginning to understand her crushed powers over Kal (Kountz) early in the film. She hoped to dazzle him with her grandmother’s enchanted bedroom, but discovered that he was the son of the evil warlock Kalabar (Robin Thomas), who wished to destroy Halloweentown.
In July 2018, PEOPLE reported their budding romance after Brown uploaded a photo of the couple kissing. “#internationalkissingday you say?” she captioned the photo. “I’ll just leave it here then”
Brown and Kountz shared more about their relationship, to AND! News in October 2021, noting that they had vaguely kept in touch for years before reuniting in person.
“I know it took me by surprise,” Kountz recalled. “I hadn’t seen her in years and I’m waiting, I’m sitting at the bar waiting and she walks in and I was like, ‘Well, hello, it’s been a while, hi!’ So pretty much straight away I was like, fuck girl.”
“If it wasn’t for the movie we never would have met and reconnected later and we wouldn’t be sitting here now and she’s a pretty awesome woman,” he added. “It ended up working really well.”
For more People news, be sure to Subscribe to our newsletter !
Read the original article at People.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/halloweentown-star-kimberly-j-brown-183403997.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bawaal review: The most insensitive film of the year is here | Bollywood
- Chennai Lions vs Goa Challengers Preview, Prediction, Head to Head & Live Streaming Details
- ‘I felt like a princess! (Exclusive)
- Pledge to make Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and AI safer and more secure
- Harris hits out at DeSantis on Florida’s new American history standards
- Comedians energize picket lines as strikes by Hollywood actors and writers enter second week
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Scientists have shed new light on Ridgecrest Earthquakes
- Trump proposes death penalty for human trafficking
- Actor Muniz in the middle of ARCA points battle
- Flyers Cutter Gauthier, Cole Knuble, Devin Kaplan play in US hockey event
- Open Championship: SB Nations Fit Check with Billy Horschel headlining