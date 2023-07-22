‘I felt like a princess! (Exclusive)

Dress shopping was one of my favorite parts of wedding planning, the actress exclusively tells PEOPLE

Kimberly J. Brown is about to walk down the aisle with her Halloweentown II: Revenge of the Kalabars costar Daniel Kountz.

The 38-year-old actress has found her dream wedding dress and she’s giving PEOPLE exclusive insight into the process!

Dress shopping has been one of my favorite parts of wedding planning,” says Brown. “Lili brides made the process so fun and relaxed. I felt like a princess trying on all the fancy dresses! I started the whole shopping journey with one specific style of dress in mind and was surprised at how many other styles I liked as well.

Brown says she started the process by trying on dresses she wouldn’t normally choose. “I realized you really can’t tell what a dress looks like until you put it on,” she says. “I thought it was going to be like in the movies, where I’d put the dress on and immediately know which one was the right one, but I was so overwhelmed with all the beautiful choices that I had to go home and sit down with some of the pictures to really take them all.

After spending time thinking about all the dresses, she made her decision.

There was this dress I kept coming back to that eventually became my pick, says Brown, who also shared a video of the shopping excursion on ICT Tac. When a few of my friends saw the picture of the one I chose they all said, that’s so you!! I keep looking at the picture because I’m so excited to wear it!

Last October, 21 years after starring in the beloved Disney Channel movie with Brown and Kountz, 44, announced their engagement on Instagram.

“Did I introduce you to my fiancé?” Brown captioned a photo of herself smiling next to Kountz, adding some emojis and a hashtag: “#isaidyes.”

Kountz also shared the news on his instagram account, posting a slideshow of photos from their relationship alongside a message to the new fiancé.

“She said yes,” Kountz captioned the clip. “Gunna love you forever @officialkjb.”

As fans know, the pair weren’t exactly a perfect match in Halloween Town IIreleased in 2001.

Brown, who played Marnie Piper a young witch beginning to understand her crushed powers over Kal (Kountz) early in the film. She hoped to dazzle him with her grandmother’s enchanted bedroom, but discovered that he was the son of the evil warlock Kalabar (Robin Thomas), who wished to destroy Halloweentown.

In July 2018, PEOPLE reported their budding romance after Brown uploaded a photo of the couple kissing. “#internationalkissingday you say?” she captioned the photo. “I’ll just leave it here then”

Brown and Kountz shared more about their relationship, to AND! News in October 2021, noting that they had vaguely kept in touch for years before reuniting in person.

“I know it took me by surprise,” Kountz recalled. “I hadn’t seen her in years and I’m waiting, I’m sitting at the bar waiting and she walks in and I was like, ‘Well, hello, it’s been a while, hi!’ So pretty much straight away I was like, fuck girl.”

“If it wasn’t for the movie we never would have met and reconnected later and we wouldn’t be sitting here now and she’s a pretty awesome woman,” he added. “It ended up working really well.”

Read the original article at People.