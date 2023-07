Tank tops get the high-end fashion treatment – WWD

Legs certainly had their time in the sun during the Spring 2024 menswear season with shorts proving the most popular bottoms, but up top it was the guns that blazed. Sleeves have seemingly gone the way of the dodo as designers have embraced masculine sexiness through new shirts. Anthony Vaccarello has championed the look for three seasons now, taking ideas from his womenswear collection and introducing them into Saint Laurent’s menswear universe. Vaccarello’s Berlin runway saw very thin models dressed in gauzy, sash-like chiffon tops that revealed bony shoulders and ribcages that “sometimes looked like vampires – or maybe just party people staying at the club a little too long,” observed WWD’s international editor Miles Socha. Draped versions of the male “going out top” were also seen in Rick Owens, Wooyoungmi, Burç Akyol and Ludovic de Saint Sernin who wrapped pieces of wire mesh around the torso as part of his “libidinously elegant wardrobe”. For the Fendi show held at the Italian house’s factory in Capannuccia, Silvia Venturini Fendi reworked the apron silhouette into backless shirts, which Milan correspondent Martino Carrera observed, “adding an unexpected touch of sensuality” to her utilitarian outfit. Halters were also big at Egon Lab with collars cleverly constructed to look like traditional ties. The collection, “taps into the season’s new minimalism where sheer is king, shirting is no longer essential and flesh-toned is the new on-trend accessory,” London bureau chief Samantha Conti wrote in her review. On the more eccentric side, Charles Jeffrey fashioned sleeveless armor from Wedgwood Jasperware (teasing a future collaboration), while JW Anderson offered lopsided tabard dresses. Martine Rose added lace inserts to the underbust corsets, putting the pecs, as well as the arms, on full display. “I love playing with gender lines,” she told general assignments editor Hikmat Mohammed. “I think it’s a real proposition, it’s not a gimmick. I find men dressed as women sexy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-trends/men-skin-masculinity-tank-top-bare-arms-saint-laurent-1235750174/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos