Fashion
Beyonce announces $160 perfume Can her new venture live up to these big celebrity brands?
Topline
Beyonc announced her first new fragrance in nearly 10 years this week, releasing the untitled eau de parfum on her website for $160 per bottle and adding to a success story with fragrances that saw the launch of Heat, Pulse and Rise in 2010, 2011 and 2014, which sell online for around $45, $30 and $22, respectively.
Highlights
Beyonce released a listing for the elusive perfume on his sitedescribed as a harmonious blend of clementine, golden honey, golden amber and other notes.
The global superstar first entered the fragrance industry in 2004, a time that saw celebrities claim a foothold in the fragrance world: Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, Katy Perry and Lady Gaga all tried to find liquid gold.
Beyonce’s previous business ventures have had varying levels of success: she partnered with Parisian fashion house Balmain for a collection of dramatic pieces called Renaissance Couture earlier this year, but she and Adidas also parted ways in March after sales of its undersold Ivy Park sportswear line in 2023 were estimated at $65 million, far from the $335 million target, according to the the wall street journal.
Famous companies that made it big
SKIMS and SKKNSKIMS, the shapewear and apparel company founded by Kim Kardashian, announced on Wednesday that it raised $270 million in a new funding round and is now valued at $4 billion, a move that boosts the Kardashians’ net worth by about $500 million. The company sells shapewear, loungewear and swimwear, and will soon expand into menswear. SKIMS said it was on track to achieve $750 million in sales this year. Kardashian also sold 20% of the KKW Beauty company for $200 million in 2020 before it closed in 2021. She then launched SKKN By Kim, a nine-step skincare line that costs $575 for the system, in 2022.
Fenty Beauty and Savage X FentyRobyn Fenty, known to the world as Rihanna, rocketed to billionaire status in 2021 thanks to the success of her two big businesses, Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty. Fenty Beauty, a makeup company, was worth a conservative $2.8 billion in 2021, Forbes estimates, and Rihanna owns 50%. Savage x Fenty, of which the pop star owns 30%, is worth around $1 billion.
Kylie CosmeticsKylie Jenner, the youngest member of the Kardashian empire, sold 51% of her company Kylie Cosmetics to publicly traded Coty, Inc. in January 2020 for $600 million. She still owns about 44% of Kylie Cosmetics, which she started with a line of lip kits for $250,000 in 2015.
rare beautyOne of the most popular brands in the cosmetics market, Rare Beauty is the company of actress and musician Selena Gomez. The company has taken social media by storm, its products are steadily selling out on launch day, and in 2020 Gomez has pledged to raise $100 million over the next 10 years to help fill the gaps in mental health services through the Rare Impact Fund. Rare Beauty has never confirmed its valuation, but in 2022 it sold 3.1 million units of blush at $23 each, meaning one product generated $70 million in revenue, Bloomberg reported. Sales are would have set to triple this year.
The honest societyJessica Alba went public with her “clean and natural” line of products in 2021 and, at the time, it was valued at between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion. Its popular products include baby diapers and wipes, laundry detergent and makeup. The public offering followed years of lawsuits and growing competition, and the company recently said it is expected to raise prices amid mounting losses.
CROCSean Combs, the entertainer formerly known as Puff Daddy, is said to have made most of his fortune on CROC vodka. Combs sold CROC, a then-struggling vodka brand that took off after the deal, to Diageo in 2007. A line of sparkling drinks called CROC Vodka Spritz was launched last April. Combs remained the face of CROC but is now locked in a lawsuit with Diageo over allegations they treated his brand differently than others because Combs is black, which the company has denied.
CasamigosGeorge Clooney is believed to have earned up to $233 million from the sale of his Casamigos tequila brand. Diageo announced in 2017 that it would buy the brand for up to $1 billion, an upfront payment of $700 million plus a potential $300 million over the next 10 years depending on the brand’s performance. Clooney founded the brand in 2013 with Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman.
goopGwyneth Paltrow launched lifestyle brand Goop in 2008 and, 10 years later, received $50 million in Series C funding, though Paltrow has been notoriously tight-lipped about the company’s value. Forbes reported in 2018 that Goop said PitchBooks’ $250 million estimate was wrong, but wouldn’t say if it was too high or too low. The company has sold some noteworthy items over the years, including a $2,000 yoga foodvagina scented candle and 24k gold handcuffs.
Forbes Valuation
Kim Kardashian’s net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion on Friday, making her the only billionaire member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Rihanna’s net worth is estimated at $1.4 billion. Kylie Jenner was hailed as the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019, when she was just 21, but documents showed the business was much smaller than the family claimed, leading her to lose her billionaire title.
Contra
A celebrity name doesn’t always mean a lot of money. Dozens of celebrities and influencers have launched their own beauty lines, but few are enjoying lasting success in the market. Kristen Bell has shut down her CBD skincare line in JanuaryAriana Grande paid Forma Brands $15 million for the physical assets of her rem beauty brand after the company filed for bankruptcy, and stars like Tyra Banks, Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union saw their brands discontinued, per Bloomberg. Beauty isn’t the only risky business: A lifestyle brand called Preserve by Blake Lively flopped in 2015, a prepaid Mastercard launched by the Kardashians was criticized for exorbitant fees before being discontinued, and Natalie Portman’s shoe line Te Casan quickly folded after its launch in 2008.
Tangent
Successful celebrities have recently started launching their own investment firms. Gwyneth Paltrow launched Kinship Ventures in 2021, Kim Kardashian launched private equity firm SKKY in September 2022, and in 2017 Serena Williams founded Serena Ventures.
Further reading
Sources
