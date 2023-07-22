The presumed extinct Cladir sheep has joined the close-knit flock of Connemara fashion The Irish Times

This cute little woolen beanie is more important than it looks and is full of future possibilities. It is one of the first items knitted in over a century with raw wool from a Connemara sheep called Cladir, known for the softness of its wool and thought until recently extinct, but which has resurfaced in Connemara flocks. The word in Irish means shore dweller, and the Cladir was a common Irish breed before the famine when it was displaced by imports of Cheviot and black-faced sheep. While Roscommon GAA recently made headlines for using the wrong breed of sheep on its crest (like the Cladir, the Roscommon sheep also has a white face, unlike the black face on the crest), native breeds are in the news right now.

A knitted hat in soft Cladir wool by Sandra Wilde

At a recent event in Connemara National Park celebrating the Cladir, a number of these feisty white-faced residents were sheared, their fleeces spun, dyed and some of the day’s yarn crocheted or felted into small items by Sandra King. This little beanie was knitted by Sarah Wilde with yarn dyed by King, a wool artisan based in Co Clare. It could be the finest wool of any breed in Ireland, says Sen Cadden, a former agricultural adviser from Teagasc who is part of the Cladir Sheep Preservation Committee.

The hat was knitted in fine, soft two-ply wool, one section dyed with marigolds. The third section is in a heavier worsted yarn to accentuate the softness and sheen of the wool, so the hat is a blend of style, texture and weight, beautifully soft next to the skin. There are now plans to preserve and develop the remaining Cladir sheep as a separate breed.

Their wool could be another commodity for artisans, Cadden says, explaining that most Cladir sheep were owned by the Martin family in Ballinahinch in the 19th century. When they went bankrupt during the Famine, what we would today call vulture funds moved in, the estate was sold and the small farmers were pushed into southern Connemara, where there were plenty of coastal fields. There, the Cladirs fed on seaweed and this is how the sheep got their name. An 1893 report for the Congested Districts Board found over 800 farms in southern Connemara with some 2,500 sheep in small flocks of two to 16.

With a distinctive white head, no horns and light bones, it is not a meat breed but a wool breed. Sheep farmer Suzanna Crampton, who raises Zwartbles sheep in Kilkenny and is a member of the Cladir Sheep Preservation Committee, explains: When modern farming pushed for meat, their small frames were not suitable for the meat market and only a few independent-minded farmers kept them. We must save them and save them for their important place in Irish history and heritage.

Twenty years ago, the late Tom King, a cattle dealer from Westport who took an interest in the breed, purchased Cladir sheep, which were in turn purchased by the National Park in 2019. The purpose of the preservation committee is to accelerate a breeding program with local farmers and have the sheep officially recognized as a distinct breed with direct provenance to the west of Ireland.

Artisans around the world would like to knit soft Irish fleece into something beautiful, says Crampton, whose blankets woven by Cushendale Mills in Kilkenny from its Zwartbles flock sell internationally. It will be a certificate of authenticity, as it is a fantastic fleece, and if used correctly and managed appropriately, it could become an internationally recognized breed.

Blankets of Suzanna Crampton’s Zwartbles sheep woven at Cushendale Woolen Mills in Kilkenny

According to Mirtn Flatharta of Aran, a fountain of knowledge of Irish sheep history with his own flock of 75 sheep on 50 acres, no history of Aran’s Sweater ever mentioned sheep except for a book called Pure Wool by Sue Blacker. According to him, Cladir wool is very similar to Shetland wool, and the breed dates back hundreds of years to Ireland, where sheep have been bred since the Neolithic period.

The numbers speak for themselves. In the 17th century herds of up to 20,000 were recorded, but a huge increase began in the mid-19th century in 1900 there were 4.4 million, and by the 1990s that figure had risen to nearly 10 million, with the most popular breeds being the imported Scotch blackface and Leicesters. Today, that figure is around four million.

Ireland is an ideal place for growing wool. In the 19th century, the Roscommon sheep was exported to South America and Moscow, says O Flatharta. If Cladir wool can be as fine as lace, it will have a future. Ireland in the 1960s was the second highest in the world after New Zealand for wool prices. It all comes down to meat now. His fleeces are sent to Cornwall to be spun into yarn, then handwoven in Donegal into sweaters, which he sells on his website. aransheep.ie.

Shearing a Cladir sheep at Connemara National Park

In Galway, Blathnaid Gallagher of the Galway Wool Co-op was very active and successfully publicized another native Irish breed, the Galways, after forming a voluntary organization to restore the cultural integrity of their wool. In their third year of harvesting wool in Athenry today, Galway sheep farmers will bring in their wool and get a prize of 2.50 per kg per fleece with Dooleys Wool Bedding, who only use Irish grown wool in their product, sponsoring the prize for the best fleece. A traceability study is being organized with TU Dublin. Traceability is essential because it enables transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain, and plays a crucial role in promoting sustainability and ethical practices, says Gallagher.

Already young fashion designers like Conor OBrien in Dublin and Aoife McNamara in Limerick have pledged to use Irish wool, and other companies involved include Donegal Yarns, Eriu, Ecological Building Systems, rug makers Ceadogan and Rhyme Studio rugs in New York. But one of the most shocking aspects of this story is that wool is still considered waste by the EU, like offal, a classification that was applied after the foot-and-mouth outbreak in 2001 and never revoked.

A knit by Aoife McNamara, a fashion designer attached to Irish wool

Knitwear from Conor O’Brien’s Graduate NCAD 2023 collection using Galway wool

Wool has many uses other than clothing. It can be used for building insulation, as a composite for cars, footwear, and home construction. The Irish company Woolow, in Galway, uses it for duvets and pillows and points out that its hypoallergenic properties are perfect for people with hay fever or dust allergies.

In Ireland we have the most valuable natural biodegradable fiber on the planet, certainly better than thirsty cotton.

For this business to progress, we need to earn respect for wool as a product, says Crampton. We want wool to stop being considered waste. It never was. It is an environmentally friendly, environmentally friendly, durable, carbon sequestering product that can be used for clothing, for building insulation, as a composite for cars, shoes and homes. Airlines were using wool rugs because of the flame retardant properties of wool, although Covid shattered that market. Thus, wool in the context of sustainability, the environment, the circular economy and as a carbon sequester is extremely relevant at this time.

For knitwear designer, teacher and yarn specialist Carol Feller of Stolen Stitches in Cork, soft Irish wool Cladir would be a stunning development in the Irish yarn revival, as softness next to the skin is a determining factor. Customers are often compromised between supporting local breeds and more versatile breeds. It will give them everything.

The Galway Wool Co-ops Native Wool Harvest takes place on July 22 at Athenry Mart and includes a Meeting of Hands art exhibition curated by LSAD’s Michelle Hickey.