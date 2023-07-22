Fashion
The presumed extinct Cladir sheep has joined the close-knit flock of Connemara fashion The Irish Times
This cute little woolen beanie is more important than it looks and is full of future possibilities. It is one of the first items knitted in over a century with raw wool from a Connemara sheep called Cladir, known for the softness of its wool and thought until recently extinct, but which has resurfaced in Connemara flocks. The word in Irish means shore dweller, and the Cladir was a common Irish breed before the famine when it was displaced by imports of Cheviot and black-faced sheep. While Roscommon GAA recently made headlines for using the wrong breed of sheep on its crest (like the Cladir, the Roscommon sheep also has a white face, unlike the black face on the crest), native breeds are in the news right now.
At a recent event in Connemara National Park celebrating the Cladir, a number of these feisty white-faced residents were sheared, their fleeces spun, dyed and some of the day’s yarn crocheted or felted into small items by Sandra King. This little beanie was knitted by Sarah Wilde with yarn dyed by King, a wool artisan based in Co Clare. It could be the finest wool of any breed in Ireland, says Sen Cadden, a former agricultural adviser from Teagasc who is part of the Cladir Sheep Preservation Committee.
The hat was knitted in fine, soft two-ply wool, one section dyed with marigolds. The third section is in a heavier worsted yarn to accentuate the softness and sheen of the wool, so the hat is a blend of style, texture and weight, beautifully soft next to the skin. There are now plans to preserve and develop the remaining Cladir sheep as a separate breed.
Their wool could be another commodity for artisans, Cadden says, explaining that most Cladir sheep were owned by the Martin family in Ballinahinch in the 19th century. When they went bankrupt during the Famine, what we would today call vulture funds moved in, the estate was sold and the small farmers were pushed into southern Connemara, where there were plenty of coastal fields. There, the Cladirs fed on seaweed and this is how the sheep got their name. An 1893 report for the Congested Districts Board found over 800 farms in southern Connemara with some 2,500 sheep in small flocks of two to 16.
With a distinctive white head, no horns and light bones, it is not a meat breed but a wool breed. Sheep farmer Suzanna Crampton, who raises Zwartbles sheep in Kilkenny and is a member of the Cladir Sheep Preservation Committee, explains: When modern farming pushed for meat, their small frames were not suitable for the meat market and only a few independent-minded farmers kept them. We must save them and save them for their important place in Irish history and heritage.
Twenty years ago, the late Tom King, a cattle dealer from Westport who took an interest in the breed, purchased Cladir sheep, which were in turn purchased by the National Park in 2019. The purpose of the preservation committee is to accelerate a breeding program with local farmers and have the sheep officially recognized as a distinct breed with direct provenance to the west of Ireland.
Artisans around the world would like to knit soft Irish fleece into something beautiful, says Crampton, whose blankets woven by Cushendale Mills in Kilkenny from its Zwartbles flock sell internationally. It will be a certificate of authenticity, as it is a fantastic fleece, and if used correctly and managed appropriately, it could become an internationally recognized breed.
According to Mirtn Flatharta of Aran, a fountain of knowledge of Irish sheep history with his own flock of 75 sheep on 50 acres, no history of Aran’s Sweater ever mentioned sheep except for a book called Pure Wool by Sue Blacker. According to him, Cladir wool is very similar to Shetland wool, and the breed dates back hundreds of years to Ireland, where sheep have been bred since the Neolithic period.
The numbers speak for themselves. In the 17th century herds of up to 20,000 were recorded, but a huge increase began in the mid-19th century in 1900 there were 4.4 million, and by the 1990s that figure had risen to nearly 10 million, with the most popular breeds being the imported Scotch blackface and Leicesters. Today, that figure is around four million.
Ireland is an ideal place for growing wool. In the 19th century, the Roscommon sheep was exported to South America and Moscow, says O Flatharta. If Cladir wool can be as fine as lace, it will have a future. Ireland in the 1960s was the second highest in the world after New Zealand for wool prices. It all comes down to meat now. His fleeces are sent to Cornwall to be spun into yarn, then handwoven in Donegal into sweaters, which he sells on his website. aransheep.ie.
In Galway, Blathnaid Gallagher of the Galway Wool Co-op was very active and successfully publicized another native Irish breed, the Galways, after forming a voluntary organization to restore the cultural integrity of their wool. In their third year of harvesting wool in Athenry today, Galway sheep farmers will bring in their wool and get a prize of 2.50 per kg per fleece with Dooleys Wool Bedding, who only use Irish grown wool in their product, sponsoring the prize for the best fleece. A traceability study is being organized with TU Dublin. Traceability is essential because it enables transparency and accountability throughout the supply chain, and plays a crucial role in promoting sustainability and ethical practices, says Gallagher.
Already young fashion designers like Conor OBrien in Dublin and Aoife McNamara in Limerick have pledged to use Irish wool, and other companies involved include Donegal Yarns, Eriu, Ecological Building Systems, rug makers Ceadogan and Rhyme Studio rugs in New York. But one of the most shocking aspects of this story is that wool is still considered waste by the EU, like offal, a classification that was applied after the foot-and-mouth outbreak in 2001 and never revoked.
Wool has many uses other than clothing. It can be used for building insulation, as a composite for cars, footwear, and home construction. The Irish company Woolow, in Galway, uses it for duvets and pillows and points out that its hypoallergenic properties are perfect for people with hay fever or dust allergies.
In Ireland we have the most valuable natural biodegradable fiber on the planet, certainly better than thirsty cotton.
For this business to progress, we need to earn respect for wool as a product, says Crampton. We want wool to stop being considered waste. It never was. It is an environmentally friendly, environmentally friendly, durable, carbon sequestering product that can be used for clothing, for building insulation, as a composite for cars, shoes and homes. Airlines were using wool rugs because of the flame retardant properties of wool, although Covid shattered that market. Thus, wool in the context of sustainability, the environment, the circular economy and as a carbon sequester is extremely relevant at this time.
For knitwear designer, teacher and yarn specialist Carol Feller of Stolen Stitches in Cork, soft Irish wool Cladir would be a stunning development in the Irish yarn revival, as softness next to the skin is a determining factor. Customers are often compromised between supporting local breeds and more versatile breeds. It will give them everything.
The Galway Wool Co-ops Native Wool Harvest takes place on July 22 at Athenry Mart and includes a Meeting of Hands art exhibition curated by LSAD’s Michelle Hickey.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/life-style/fashion/2023/07/21/the-cladoir-sheep-presumed-extinct-has-rejoined-the-close-knit-connemara-fashion-flock/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The presumed extinct Cladir sheep has joined the close-knit flock of Connemara fashion The Irish Times
- Fentanyl-laced cocaine causes a huge increase in fatal overdoses
- Trial of Trump’s classified documents set for May, ahead of 2024 election
- US Strategies Adapt to the Needs of Allies and Partners > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News
- Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Extended Hours in August
- Jokowi hails level of public trust in Attorney General’s office
- Spider-Man 2 PS5 Mister Negative Actor Celebrates His Return
- Brawl breaks out during Thailand Hockey Handshake Line and features player fighting invisible opponent – OutKick
- Beyonce announces $160 perfume Can her new venture live up to these big celebrity brands?
- A 3.4-magnitude earthquake has been reported in southwest Boyd, MT. | News | laureloutlook.com
- Pakistan: Imran Khan guilty of orchestrating the attacks of May 9, according to the government
- Resolution in Goa Assembly Against BBC Documentary on PM Modi