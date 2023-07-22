Dress rehearsal for Hercules!





July 21, 2023 5:36 p.m. Last update: July 21, 2023 7:13 p.m.



The cast during the Summer on Stage dress rehearsal on Friday July 21, 2023, for the play Hercule! The program is presented by the Garde Arts Center and the Missoula Childrens Theater. (Dana Jensen/The Day) Buy photo prints Brielle Cole, 13, representing Pegasus, chats with other cast members Friday, July 21, 2023, while Abigail Cohen, 14, bottom left, representing Zeus, looks up from her script as they wait backstage for the start of dress rehearsal for the Summer on Stage performance of Hercules! The program is presented by the Garde Arts Center and the Missoula Childrens Theater. (Dana Jensen/The Day) Buy photo prints The Cyclops, performed by, left to right, 12-year-old Liam Kelo, 12-year-old Simon Tomlinson, and 9-year-old Oren Hammond, and the young performers representing the Titans, in the background, perform Friday, July 21, 2023, during the Summer on Stage dress rehearsal for the play Hercules! The program is presented by the Garde Arts Center and the Missoula Childrens Theater. (Dana Jensen/The Day) Buy photo prints A group of actors who embody members of the royal family and announcers of the Olympic Games gather in a circle on Friday July 21, 2023, before the dress rehearsal of Summer on Stage for the play Hercules! The program is presented by the Garde Arts Center and the Missoula Childrens Theater. (Dana Jensen/The Day) Buy photo prints Phineas Sullivan, portraying Hercules, and his fellow cast members perform Friday, July 21, 2023, during the Summer on Stage dress rehearsal for the play Hercules! The program is presented by the Garde Arts Center and the Missoula Childrens Theater. (Dana Jensen/The Day) Buy photo prints Assistant Director Natalya Thomas, 12, sits among young children playing the titans on Friday, July 21, 2023, as they wait backstage to appear on stage for the Summer on Stage dress rehearsal for the play Hercules! The program is presented by the Garde Arts Center and the Missoula Childrens Theater. (Dana Jensen/The Day) Buy photo prints The cast in dress rehearsal on Friday, July 21, 2023, for the Summer on Stage performance of Hercules! The program is presented by the Garde Arts Center and the Missoula Childrens Theater. (Dana Jensen/The Day) Buy photo prints The children of New London took part in the Summer on Stage theater camp at the Garde Arts Centre. Each week the children rehearse a different play and attend workshops, activities and two performances of a musical. The program lasts three weeks. Two members of the Missoula Childrens Theater, a traveling children’s theater, work with children as directors and actors in the play. The Missoula staff changes weekly and works with the children on a different play. Last week the play was Rapunzel; next week is The Princess and the Pea. Weekly performances are Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theday.com/local-news/20230721/dress-rehearsal-for-hercules/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos