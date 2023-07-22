Working together to make fashion more sustainable

Eco fashion concept Getty

Fashion can be an incredibly powerful force for good, capable of shaping culture and driving social change. Today, as the world faces a host of sustainability challenges, this leadership is needed more than ever.

If brands can make concerted progress on ESG (environment, social, governance), there is a huge opportunity to not only secure a healthier future for people and the planet, but also to drive innovation and growth.

The good news is that progress is being made. Collectively and individually, fashion brands have stepped up in areas such as supply chain traceability, regenerative agriculture, and more.

Many have also set sustainability goals. The last Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action Progress The report shows that 44% of active signatories have set public climate targets to stay below 1.5°C of global warming. This is almost double the figure (23%) in 2020.

The next step

We should celebrate these advances. But we must also recognize that much remains to be done. The 2023 IPCC report warns that there is a growing risk that the world will miss its critical global warming targets unless we accelerate action.

It’s no secret that compared to other industries, fashion has one of the most complex sustainability journeys around. Businesses face a fragmented landscape of potential solutions, a changing regulatory landscape, and challenges in reporting efforts and progress.

Focusing on practical next steps, Scaling ESG Solutions in Fashion just published by Accenture, Womens Wear Daily, the Responsible Business Center and Fashion Makes Change, explores key initiatives, technologies and practices that can be part of a realistic roadmap.

He identifies 12 priority areas to accelerate fashion sustainability, including high-level environmental milestones in carbon reduction, plastics, water, traceability and circularity. It also covers broader societal issues such as labor rights, consumer engagement, education and justice, equity, inclusion and diversity.

The need for collaborative action

The challenges facing the industry are simply too complex and overwhelming for any one organization to tackle alone. By eliminating carbon emissions throughout the fashion supply chain, total global carbon emissions could be reduced by up to 8%. That’s more than all international flights and shipping combined.

The key to this is having reliable data to identify the sources of these emissions and report them accurately. And that’s not easy to do because most of the emissions don’t come from the fashion companies themselves, but further up the supply chain (so-called Scope 3 reports).

Brands and suppliers will need to collaborate much more closely with each other and share data along the way. This will be key to identifying ways to eliminate waste, overproduction and inefficient movement of goods – all of which are significant decarbonization opportunities.

Think horizontally

ESG collaboration should be horizontal as well as vertical. In reporting, for example, it is increasingly important for brands to contribute to standardized cross-industry reporting methods, such as the GHG Protocol and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The shift to renewable energy is another area where cross-industry collaboration is having a growing impact. THE Fashion Pacts The revolutionary Collective Virtual Power Purchasing Agreement (CVPPA) is a prime example. This is an exciting and ambitious initiative designed to help fashion brands use 100% renewable energy across their operations by 2030.

A range of major brands are involved in the project, which aims to add more than 100,000 megawatt hours of new renewable electricity to the grid each year. This is equivalent to taking more than 24,000 cars off the road.

Growing role of data

But it’s very difficult to make real progress without the right data and the right analytical tools. Accenture research found that most organizations rely on manual or semi-automated processes, and it takes a lot of work to have reliable data that can be fully integrated into the core business systems of retailers and their suppliers.

What’s also interesting is that ESG data is playing an increasingly crucial role beyond reporting. By bringing this data to the heart of the business, fashion brands can integrate it more deeply into all of their decision-making.

As this happens, the role of the ESG itself expands and deepens considerably. It has evolved from a reporting requirement to something capable of adding financial value to the business across many links in the value chain.

Combined with innovations such as AI and advanced modeling via ESG analytics platforms, this data can be used to identify opportunities for innovation and growth in areas such as product design, product lifecycle management, inventory management, merchandising, and more.

Helping consumers take control

Consumer engagement and labeling is a prime example. We know that buyers remain fully committed to sustainability. A whopping 83% told Accenture that they had increased their sustainable shopping behaviors over the past 12 months, including not buying more than they needed, using their own bags, switching to reusable or refillable products, and more. In fact, the environment ranks second among consumer concerns, just behind the state of the national economy.

On the contrary, a separate study by Accenture, Our human moment warns that a relevance gap is emerging between how organizations think they should encourage people to be sustainable and how people themselves define, connect with and act on sustainability. The gap is so big that three out of five people are not strongly committed to the idea of ​​living sustainably.

Therefore, brands need to take a broader view of sustainability as part of continuous business reinvention and adapt to changing consumer needs and priorities by offering the most relevant brands, products or services. And if they use accurate ESG data to provide verifiable, standardized consumer labeling, they can help their clients take back some of that control and maintain their own sustainability journeys.

It’s time to act more

There is now a huge opportunity for fashion to accelerate sustainability by embracing collaboration, harnessing data for innovation and driving cultural change in society. By scaling ESG solutionsbrands can be part of a regenerative ecosystem that benefits both their business and the planet.