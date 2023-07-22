Tips for Building a Year-Round Capsule Wardrobe for Men





In the world of fast pace Ever-changing trends and styles, capsule wardrobes have been dominating the spotlight for quite some time now. A capsule wardrobe consists of a small collection of your most essential clothes. It gives you versatility and allows you to put together an outfit in minutes and with just a few wardrobe basics. After all, there’s nothing more luxurious than donning an expertly crafted white t-shirt paired with perfectly fitted denim. So whether you love Ralph Lauren or are a Nike boy, we’ve curated timeless basics to help you create the capsule wardrobe of your dreams. Jeans Jean Medusa, approx. 76,500 Since the 1950s, denim has never left the streets, thanks to its unrivaled durability and versatility. Whether you pair it with a casual tee or dress it up with a blazer, it transitions effortlessly from casual to business style, making it the safest bet for any occasion. Overcoat / Trench coat Wool and cashmere coat, approx. 3,39,100 To give your OOTD a touch of style, layer it with a trench coat or overcoat. Opt for neutral hues like beige or black to complement your casual and formal ensembles. leather jacket Diesel black biker leather jacket, approx. 70,000 The leather/leather jacket should be your ultimate go-to for effortlessly edgy looks. Not only does it add a stylish touch, but it also pairs perfectly with jeans or pants. Whether you’re dressed up or down, this versatile piece easily adapts to any occasion. Black blazer Polo Ralph Lauren men’s solid gray coord blazer, approx. 45,000 Fashion experts unanimously agree that a black blazer is more than just a wardrobe staple. With its lapel-less design, this Polo Ralph Lauren blazer exudes the laid-back vibe of a casual jacket. However, when paired with black trousers, it effortlessly transforms into a sharp, professional ensemble, perfect for any business environment. Basketball Nike Air Force 1’07 FlyEase shoes, approx. 9,695 A pair of white sneakers is a staple in any wardrobe. Whether you’re dressing casual with slacks and a t-shirt or going for a more polished look with chinos and a blazer, white sneakers add a touch of style to your ensemble. White shirt Emporio Armani men’s plain white shirt with logo on the chest, approx. 23,500 A white shirt is a fashion essential that deserves a place in every wardrobe. Its versatility makes it perfect for dressing up at formal events or keeping it casual. As a great layering piece, a white shirt lets you explore different styles and accessories, upping your overall fashion game. T-shirt Karl Lagerfeld, men’s ice blue T-shirt with logo on the chest, approx. 9,500 Owning a basic white or black t-shirt is a fashion necessity for several compelling reasons. First, these t-shirts serve as versatile building blocks for various outfits. Whether you go for a minimalist look or want to create a bold ensemble, a white or black t-shirt makes a great base for any style. Investing in basic white or black t-shirts guarantees a range of style options, making them must-have pieces in any fashion-conscious individual wardrobe.

