Fashion
The Royals’ best pink Barbie fashion moments: From Kate to Meghan
Pink is one of the colors most closely associated with princesses and the roll call of the British royal family over the past few decades has often affirmed this association through their widely observed and highly sought after wardrobes.
Queen Elizabeth II has taken her “rainbow” approach to fashion, often wearing bold pinks, reds and purples for formal engagements, appealing to her “I have to be seen to be believed” mantra when she’s among a crowd.
Princess Diana owned several pink dresses, suits and separates in different shades from warm to baby, and her love for color was carried on by her two daughters-in-law, Kate, Princess of Wales, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
Pink is enjoying a renaissance in 2023, with the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie bringing the iconic “Barbie pink” color palette back to the forefront of the cultural zeitgeist.
As the Barbie The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, hits theaters on July 21 Newsweek takes a look at a collection of the British royal family’s “Barbie pink” fashion highlights.
Kate carrying the vampire’s wife
One of the royal family’s biggest fans of pink is Kate, Princess of Wales, who over the past two years has debuted a number of new fashion looks in different shades of color.
One of Kate’s most memorable recent pink fashion moments came during her 2022 Caribbean tour with Prince William to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. For an evening reception at the ruins of Cahal Pech in Belize, the princess wore a sparkly “Barbie pink” dress from designers The Vampire’s Wife.
The long dress featured a fluted skirt, covered sash detail and flutter sleeves which the royal styled with a sleek modern hairstyle and a trendy handbag.
Kate wearing Alexander McQueen
One of Kate’s fashion staples in recent years has been a classic pantsuit in various styles and colors. One of her most notable costumes was designed by the team behind her 2011 wedding dress and a number of her high-profile event pieces at Alexander McQueen.
Kate has worn her powder pink McQueen trouser suit on several public outings over the past year, most recently during a visit to London’s Foundling Museum in May.
Meghan wearing Carolina Herrera
During her time in the royal spotlight which began with her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017, Meghan Markle wore only a small number of pink ensembles, mostly opting for neutral tones in beiges and nudes punctuated with event looks in red and blue color palettes.
A remarkable pink fashion moment launched by Meghan at an official royal event was made for her first Trooping the Color celebrations as a member of the monarchy. For the event, which celebrates the sovereign’s official birthday each June, Meghan wore a standout pale pink outfit by Venezuelan designer Carolina Herrera.
Meghan wearing Staud
One of Meghan’s most recent pink fashion moments came in April when she joined her husband, Harry, and the staff of their US-based organization Archewell for a trip to see the LA Lakers at the Crypto.com arena.
For the occasion, Meghan wore a new coordinating suit in pink linen with an oversized, soft aesthetic and cropped trousers. The royal accessorized her look with her beloved gold Cartier tank watch and stacked bracelets.
Princess Diana wearing Victor Edelstein
Of all the royals over the past century, perhaps none wore more pink than Princess Diana, as the color perfectly complimented her big blue eyes and favorite diamond and sapphire jewelry.
One of Diana’s most popular hot pink looks was worn in 1983 during an official visit to Australia with Prince Charles (later King Charles III). For a gala evening in Brisbane, the princess wore a striking pink dress with layers of banded tulle on the bodice and thin straps topped with oversized matching bows.
The designer of the dress was British fashion designer Victor Edelstein, who designed some of Diana’s most famous evening wear throughout the 1980s and early 1990s.
Princess Diana in Versace
Before her death at the age of 36 from injuries sustained in a car accident in Paris, Princess Diana had made many friends in the world of fashion and design, one of her closest being Italian designer Gianni Versace.
Diana preferred Versace’s sleek women’s tailoring with its added touch of modern flare, and in 1995 the designer based his spring collection on the royal and its aesthetic.
“In 1995, my brother dedicated a collection to the princess, calling it ‘Conservative Chic’,” Donatella Versace said after Diana’s death, which came weeks after the murder of Gianni Versace.
“The look was epitomized by the fitted, knee-length shift dress in a pastel color that the princess liked to wear as she transformed into a modern, independent, and elegant woman. These dresses highlighted her figure and her slender figure. She was a woman who moved with the times and understood what suited her.”
From this collection, Diana commissioned a striking pink suit which is said to have been partly inspired by Jackie Kennedy’s pink suit worn on the day of her husband’s assassination in 1963. The Princess wore it on an official visit to Argentina in late 1995 and again on subsequent official engagements.
Queen Elizabeth II wearing Angela Kelly
Queen Elizabeth II’s style choices were reported in the fashion press well into her 10th decade, with her famous “rainbow” wardrobe of colorful coats and dresses worn with matching hats ensuring she was visible to the thousands who would come to see her at official events.
Pink was a color regularly worn by the Queen during her reign, with the monarch sporting a number of vibrant shades in her later years. A memorable hot pink look was worn at Royal Ascot 2017, which consisted of a wool blend coat worn over a printed day dress and matched with a flower embellished hat.
The designer of the Queen’s outfit was her close assistant and dresser, Angela Kelly.
James Crawford-Smith is Newsweek‘s royal reporter based in London. You can find him on Twitter at @jrcrawfordsmith and read his stories on NewsweekIt is The Royal’s Facebook page.
Do you have a question about King Charles III, William and Kate, Meghan and Harry or their family that you would like our experienced royal correspondents to answer? Email [email protected]. We would love to hear from you.
